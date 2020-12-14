Explosion At Saudi Port Damages Oil Tanker

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 46.40 -0.17 -0.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 49.79 -0.18 -0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.665 +0.074 +2.86%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 47.67 -0.11 -0.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 49.58 +0.71 +1.45%
Graph up Urals 26 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 48.59 -0.12 -0.25%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 48.59 -0.12 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 49.62 -1.08 -2.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 45.50 +0.08 +0.18%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.665 +0.074 +2.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 50.39 +1.62 +3.32%
Graph up Murban 3 days 50.63 +1.31 +2.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 47.64 -0.86 -1.77%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 51.79 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 49.96 -0.80 -1.58%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 49.62 -1.08 -2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 49.62 -1.08 -2.13%
Chart Girassol 3 days 51.30 -0.97 -1.86%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 49.58 +0.71 +1.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 32.54 -0.41 -1.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 34.42 -0.21 -0.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 45.57 -0.21 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 46.97 -0.21 -0.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 40.77 -0.21 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 39.07 -0.21 -0.53%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 39.07 -0.21 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 40.92 -0.21 -0.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 42.27 -0.21 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 39.17 -0.21 -0.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 48.59 -0.12 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 50.33 +1.58 +3.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 39.47 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 36.75 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 51.36 +0.59 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 mins ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 28 mins Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 57 mins CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 2 days Tesla Semi
  • 12 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days Senator Schumer (D-NY) is starting to sweat. AOC will be gunning for his Senatorial seat in 2022. He hears footsteps.

Breaking News:

Exxon Vows To Reduce Emission Intensity

Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

Warren Buffett, America's most legendary…

Exxon Makes First Promising Offshore Discovery Off Suriname

Exxon Makes First Promising Offshore Discovery Off Suriname

ExxonMobil and its partner Petronas…

How Texas Could Bounce Back From The Oil Price Crash

How Texas Could Bounce Back From The Oil Price Crash

Texas has long-been a dominant…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Explosion At Saudi Port Damages Oil Tanker

By Irina Slav - Dec 14, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

An explosion rocked a Singapore-flagged oil tanker at the Saudi Red Sea port of Jeddah, according to multiple media reports. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations website reported the incident without details on Sunday.

According to reports from today, the tanker was hit by an external source.

"BW Rhine has been hit from an external source whilst discharging at Jeddah... causing an explosion and subsequent fire onboard," the company that owns the tanker, Hafnia, said, as quoted by Arabian Business.

"The crew have extinguished the fire with assistance from the shore fire brigade and tug boats, and all 22 seafarers have been accounted for with no injuries," the company said, adding, "It is possible that some oil has escaped from the vessel, but this has not been confirmed and instrumentation currently indicates that oil levels on board are at the same level as before the incident."

If the explosion was indeed an attack, it would be the second in less than a month on Jeddah, which is a major industry hub for Saudi Arabia's oil industry. Some three weeks ago, the Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed a strike on an oil distribution center in Jeddah. The attack was followed by retaliatory strikes on Houthi locations from Saudi Arabia.

Last month Aramco also reported an attack on a tanker at another port, Shuqaiq, which Riyadh also blamed on the Houthis.

Oil facilities make the most popular attack targets for Houthis because of Saudi Arabia's dependence on the industry for its livelihood. One of the most crippling attacks so far, also claimed by the Houthis but blamed by the Saudis on Iran, occurred last year, in September, when missile strikes took an oil field and a processing plant temporarily offline, eliminating several million barrels in daily production capacity and pushing oil prices higher.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Middle East Oil Prices Rise As Asian Demand Recovers
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build
Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?
Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook
Oil Markets Are Finally Ready To Recover

Oil Markets Are Finally Ready To Recover



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com