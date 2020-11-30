Saudi Arabia Bombs Houthi Rebels In Response To Aramco Attack

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|Louisiana Light •6 days
|46.11
|+1.80
|+4.06%
|Bonny Light • 3 days
|48.22
|+0.53
|+1.11%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Louisiana Light •6 days
|46.11
|+1.80
|+4.06%
The coalition led by Saudi Arabia bombed camps of the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Friday after Houthis hit a petroleum distribution center of oil giant Saudi Aramco near Jeddah earlier this week, AFP reported on Friday, citing its correspondents and eyewitnesses.
The Saudi-led coalition hit sites believed to be holding rebels of the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the port city of Hodeida, and the city of Amran north of Sanaa, AFP reports.
There was no immediate confirmation about casualties in the airstrikes, while a Houthi official, on the condition of anonymity, condemned the attacks to AFP, saying that “Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates want to scare us with their airstrikes, but we say to them that their raids will only increase our strength.”
The Houthi rebels in Yemen on Monday said they had fired a missile against a target in the Saudi city of Jeddah and had hit it. The target was a distribution center property of Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco.
Saudi Arabia confirmed on Monday, via its Saudi Press Agency, that there was an explosion at the petroleum products distribution terminal in Jeddah.
“The Kingdom condemns this cowardly attack and reaffirmed that such acts of terrorism and sabotage, committed against vital installations - including the recent incident, in Jizan, near the floating offloading platform of the petroleum products distribution terminal, and the previous terrorist attack on oil installations, in Abqaiq and Khurais - are aimed at the security and stability of energy supplies to the world, as well as the global economy,” Saudi Arabia said on Monday.
On Wednesday, OPEC also criticized the attack on the Jeddah facility, with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying, “Acts of sabotage such as this are detrimental to energy supply security for both producers and consumers and can lead to much uncertainty and volatility.”
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.