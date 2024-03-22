Explaining the Market’s Reaction to Jerome Powell’s Speech

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.00 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.72 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.54 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.657 -0.026 -1.54%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.742 +0.015 +0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.79 -0.40 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.79 -0.40 -0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.62 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.56 -0.47 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 140 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.742 +0.015 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.42 -0.69 -0.80%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.30 -0.69 -0.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.42 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph down Basra Light 843 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.24 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.62 -0.38 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.62 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.09 -0.46 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.56 -0.47 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 296 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 66.42 -0.20 -0.30%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 83.22 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.47 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 76.07 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 73.82 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 73.82 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 73.32 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 82.07 -0.20 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 73.72 -0.20 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.79 -0.40 -0.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.55 -0.61 -0.78%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.30 -0.61 -0.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.55 -1.03 -1.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 76.40 -0.61 -0.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.55 -0.61 -0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.55 -0.61 -0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.50 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 -1.75 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.11 +0.75 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 8 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Oil Giant Delays Platform Repairs Despite Methane Leaks

Taxpayer Money Funds EV Infrastructure Push Despite Slow Adoption

Taxpayer Money Funds EV Infrastructure Push Despite Slow Adoption

Illinois' goal of having one…

Oil Gains Momentum as China's Demand Outlook Improves

Oil Gains Momentum as China's Demand Outlook Improves

Oil prices are steadily increasing,…

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

This week, the Environmental Protection…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Explaining the Market’s Reaction to Jerome Powell’s Speech

By Editorial Dept - Mar 22, 2024, 9:58 AM CDT
Fed

Yesterday, Jay Powell and the FOMC gave us their decision on interest rates. In the accompanying statement and the subsequent press conference given by Fed Chair Jay Powell, they explained to some extent how they arrived at that decision and, more importantly, they also explained how they see the rest of the year panning out. As I’m sure you are aware, that news was greeted with glee by equity traders, with all three major stock indices jumping to record-high levels in yesterday’s session. But is that response appropriate, and can it continue?

First, these are two separate questions because, as always, the market response to news is not just about the news itself. The stock market response can be appropriate to the news but not sustainable if the overall mood of traders and investors is bearish based on other factors. Or it could be that even an obvious overreaction will continue for months, or even years. Remember, the phrase “irrational exuberance” was coined to describe the dotcom boom two full years before stocks hit their highs.

So first, was this an appropriate response in stocks?

Well, there was certainly a shift in how Powell and the committee talked about their plans and how they intend to look at data going forward. That could be seen as bullish, but their stated intentions didn’t really change at all. The market has been assuming three rate cuts this year for some time, and both the Fed’s words and the so-called…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Oil Industry Executives Say Oil Demand Is Beating Forecasts

Next Post

Sudan's Civil War Sparks Oil Supply Concerns
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

DoE Study Finds New Way To Slash Energy Use in U.S. Homes

DoE Study Finds New Way To Slash Energy Use in U.S. Homes
The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future
Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Revenue Hits 50% Of GDP

Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Revenue Hits 50% Of GDP
Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts

Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts
EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com