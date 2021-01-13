Europe’s Largest Oil Producer Bets Big On Deep-Sea Mining

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 0.000 0.000 -0.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 56.06 -0.52 -0.92%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 0.000 +0.000 +0.92%
Graph down Mars US 43 mins 0.000 0.000 -1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.41 +0.65 +1.19%
Graph up Urals 22 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.48 +1.03 +1.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 55.48 +1.03 +1.89%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 55.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 52.25 +0.84 +1.63%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 0.000 +0.000 +0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 56.28 +0.62 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 56.52 +0.68 +1.22%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 52.41 -0.40 -0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 57.77 -0.50 -0.86%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 55.74 -0.45 -0.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 55.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 55.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 57.15 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.41 +0.65 +1.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 39.41 +1.59 +4.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 40.86 +1.61 +4.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 52.21 +0.96 +1.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 53.61 +0.96 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 48.06 +1.11 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 46.01 +1.16 +2.59%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 46.01 +1.16 +2.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 48.31 +1.56 +3.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 49.31 +1.06 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 46.01 +0.96 +2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.48 +1.03 +1.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 43.00 -0.50 -1.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 56.08 +1.42 +2.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 46.86 -0.30 -0.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.81 -0.30 -0.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.81 -0.30 -0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +1.00 +2.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.10 +16.16 +37.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 5 mins Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 7 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 6 hours Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 3 hours Do Republicans like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney and now McConnell think voting for Impeachment can save the party ? Without Trump base what is the Republican constituency ? It's over.
  • 2 mins Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China
  • 5 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 2 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 2 hours One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 22 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Trade Agreement with China
  • 2 hours Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 13 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 18 hours Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?

Breaking News:

IEA: Pandemic Poses Huge Uncertainty About Oil Market Balance

The Most Important Oil Find Of The Next Decade Could Be Here

The Most Important Oil Find Of The Next Decade Could Be Here

The world’s next major onshore…

Why Asian LNG Prices Are Going Through The Roof

Why Asian LNG Prices Are Going Through The Roof

LNG prices have smashed records…

Oil Drops Amid Rising Chinese COVID Cases And Stronger Dollar

Oil Drops Amid Rising Chinese COVID Cases And Stronger Dollar

The oil price rally fizzled…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Largest Oil Producer Bets Big On Deep-Sea Mining

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 13, 2021, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

In a shift away from fossil fuels, Norway is planning to deep dive for metals as part of its plan for a greener future.  Having gained most of the country’s wealth from its successful oil industry, Norway is now looking to get ahead of the curve in metals by mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed. 

The deep-sea mining project, expected to commence in late 2023, will see metals mined for use in electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. 

However, environmentalists worry that disturbing the seabed could wreak environmental havoc. Huge polymetallic nodules - manganese, nickel, copper and cobalt - on the seabed are attractive to those trying to adapt to new technologies and move away from traditional energies such as oil and coal. But ocean experts are concerned about the environmental impact of deep-sea mining as it has not been done before, and the potential repercussions are still unknown. 

Reducing worldwide reliance on fossil fuels will require alternatives to be developed. Ditching oil and gas would mean using billions of kilograms of metal to fuel wind turbines and electric car batteries. For example, a wind turbine requires around a metric tonne of copper to work. 

At present, many of these metals come from terrestrial mines, which has led to deforestation and water pollution. Mining from the sea-bed, around 3 kilometres underwater, could provide a less harmful extraction option as global demand for these metals increases. 

Related: Saudis Prop Up Oil Prices, Cut Shipments To Asia And Europe

While the UN’s International Seabed Authority (ISA), established in 1994, has deemed deep-sea resources “common heritage of mankind” in recent years it has allotted 30 exploration contracts across an area of 1.4 million square kilometres. These contracts have been delivered to both private companies and governments, with the aim of developing these metallic resources. 

In response to environmental concerns, the Norwegian government plans to carry out an environmental impact assessment, after which the matter will go to vote in parliament in 2023. 

Norway presents an exception to ISA regulations as its metals are not in international waters. According to recent studies, Norway’s waters contain large quantities of these valuable metals. Higher estimates suggest the Norwegian continental shelf could provide as much as 21.7 million tonnes of copper and 22.7 million tonnes of zinc; figures well over the world’s annual output. 

If estimates are correct, Norway could see an annual revenue of up to $20 billion in metal mining within the next 30 years. While the country’s oil and gas industries contributed $61 billion in revenue in 2019, this is not insignificant as Norway adapts to greener energy practices. 

This week, Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru told Reuters “We are moving forward on this, and the momentum is high”, explaining “This is an industry with great potential.”.

Cyprus-based Seabird Exploration plans to develop a deep-sea mining subsidiary, to be registered with the Euronext Growth Oslo small-cap stock exchange this year. The company aims to use existing oil and gas sector techniques to extract metals from the seabed by the late 2020s. Nordic Mining is also expected to request mining licenses if the plans go ahead. 

Several other countries already hold contracts for seabed exploration including Germany, China, South Korea, Brazil, Russia, and Japan. And others are highly interested in getting involved as regulators call for greener energy practices. Some of the countries that have so far shown interest include Poland, India, France, the UK, Belgian, Singapore, and the Pacific islands of Kiribati, Cook Islands, Tonga, and Nauru. 

However, many of these countries must rely on the ISA to grant permissions for exploration following a full environmental impact assessment of the area in question. This could significantly delay hopes of mining, as well as hinder development plans if the assessment deems the potential impact too high. 

Following recent interest in metal extraction from the world’s seabeds by several countries across the globe, as well as the increase in contracts issued by the ISA, it seems inevitable that mining will go ahead. The question now is when will this mining take place and what the environmental impact of the extraction will be in practice as we move into a “greener future”. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman Finds Unexpected Source Of Demand For 1 Million Bpd Of Oil

Next Post

The Most Important Oil Find Of The Next Decade Could Be Here
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.
Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia
Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia
Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning
The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline Project Enters Its Final Phase

The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline Project Enters Its Final Phase



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com