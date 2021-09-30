Europe’s Gas And Power Prices Hit New Records

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 75.03 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 78.52 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 5.867 +0.390 +7.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 4 hours 2.342 +0.034 +1.48%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.254 +0.024 +1.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.13 -1.24 -1.58%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 73.53 +0.45 +0.62%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.254 +0.024 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.43 -1.58 -2.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 76.66 -1.63 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.27 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 77.43 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.17 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.19 -0.17 -0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.13 -1.24 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.46 -0.45 -0.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 62.58 -0.71 -1.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.83 -0.46 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.23 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 71.93 -0.46 -0.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 70.33 -0.46 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.33 -0.46 -0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 71.68 -0.46 -0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 73.43 -0.46 -0.62%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.43 -0.46 -0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 -0.50 -0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 31 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 4 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 8 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 23 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 1 day Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?

Breaking News:

Russia Has Massive Hydropower And Wind Energy Potential

A New Era Of Innovation Is Coming To The Nuclear Sector

A New Era Of Innovation Is Coming To The Nuclear Sector

Though the nuclear power industry…

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

With oil prices now comfortably…

5 Stocks To Watch As Oil Nears $80

5 Stocks To Watch As Oil Nears $80

Bullish sentiment has well and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Gas And Power Prices Hit New Records

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 30, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

A day before the official start of the winter heating season, Europe’s natural gas and power prices surged again to fresh record highs on Thursday amid concerns about low supply and forecasts of lower than normal temperatures in the UK.

The gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark gas price for Europe, soared by 13.4 percent to 98.23 euros per MWh on Thursday, while the price at the UK National Balancing Point (NBP) virtual trading point reached another record high, jumping by 17.4 percent to 252.53 pence/term.

Prices are extending gains from earlier this week when they jumped 10 percent on Tuesday to the then-record highs amid multi-year-low European gas inventories ahead of the winter season.

Europe is low not only on natural gas supply as the heating season begins on October 1. Coal is also in short supply as some utilities are forced to switch to coal from gas due to the surging gas prices. Coal prices are also surging amid a tight global market supply with Chinese demand booming and with high EU carbon prices.

Officials at Russian companies tell Bloomberg that European utilities are asking for coal. But Europe may not get much incremental coal supply soon as Russian coal exports are constrained just as gas deliveries are.

As a result, power prices in Europe are also soaring, with French and German electricity prices for next year hitting records on Thursday, according to Bloomberg estimates.

“European gas prices continued to rise rapidly yesterday. Flows from Russia are reduced and the supply fears are growing further following a fire on a Malaysian LNG complex yesterday. Both on the day ahead market and on long-term contracts, prices are climbing rapidly, and the fiercely bullish sentiment affects all the related markets heavily,” analysts at Energi Danmark wrote in a note on Thursday.

“While US gas prices are down 12% from Monday’s multi-year peak, a relentless rally continues in EU and Asian gas with both now trading around $30/MMBtu with tight supplies and the bidding war for LNG shipments continuing to drive prices higher,” Saxo Bank said today.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Rolls Royce Spark An Electric Plane Revolution?

Next Post

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on September 30 2021 said:
    This could be a winter from hell for Europe and possibly most of the world with a destructive cocktail of surging prices of natural gas, LNG and coal and supply shortages. Moreover the gas-to-oil and coal-to-oil switching is pushing crude oil prices upward.

    The price rally of the fossil fuels is now generating its own momentum which means that prices have more scope to rise.

    Instead of blaming Gazprom for the energy crisis, the EU could alleviate the energy crisis considerably by issuing an operation licence for Nord Stream 2 to enable it to bring 50 billion cubic metres of additional gas supplies to Europe.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition
The Case For $50 Oil

The Case For $50 Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill
The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring
Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil

Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com