Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 45 mins 75.03 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 78.52 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 45 mins 5.867 +0.390 +7.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 2.342 +0.034 +1.48%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.254 +0.024 +1.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.13 -1.24 -1.58%
Chart Mars US 19 mins 73.53 +0.45 +0.62%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.254 +0.024 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.43 -1.58 -2.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 76.66 -1.63 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.27 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 77.43 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.17 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.19 -0.17 -0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.13 -1.24 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.46 -0.45 -0.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 62.58 -0.71 -1.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.83 -0.46 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.23 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 71.93 -0.46 -0.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 70.33 -0.46 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.33 -0.46 -0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 71.68 -0.46 -0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 73.43 -0.46 -0.62%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.43 -0.46 -0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.31 -0.21 -0.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 -0.50 -0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 4 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 8 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 22 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 1 day Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?

Breaking News:

Russia Has Massive Hydropower And Wind Energy Potential

The Renewable Revolution Could Save The World $26 Trillion

The Renewable Revolution Could Save The World $26 Trillion

The shift away from fossil…

Could Oil Pipelines Solve America’s Water Crisis?

Could Oil Pipelines Solve America’s Water Crisis?

Drought-stricken states in the U.S.…

The Middle East Is Looking To Dominate The Hydrogen Race

The Middle East Is Looking To Dominate The Hydrogen Race

Gulf nations are looking to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

By ZeroHedge - Sep 30, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Bloomberg: government officials "ordered the country’s top state-owned energy companies to secure supplies for this winter at all costs."
  • Global supply chain bottlenecks are about to get even worse as China is set to bid more aggressively for what little coal and LNG supply there is
Join Our Community

China is officially panicking.

Now that the global energy crisis has slammed China's economy, leading to the first contractionary PMI since March 2020 as a result of widespread shutdowns of factory and manufacturing, not to mention hundreds of millions of Chinese residents suffering from periodic blackouts, Bloomberg reports that China’s central government officials "ordered the country’s top state-owned energy companies to secure supplies for this winter at all costs."

Translation: Beijing is no longer willing to risk social anger and going forward China will be subsidizing coal and nat gas, which will lead to even higher prices, which will lead to even higher prices for other "substitute" commodities such as oil, which is why oil surged on the news.

The news follows a report on Wednesday that China will allow soaring coal prices to be passed on to factories in electricity prices. But prepare for a surge in PPI, which will likely not be allowed to be passed on to CPI due to ‘common prosperity’. Which logically means margin collapse, and shutting down – so even more structural shortages. Unless we get state subsidies of some sort, or differential pricing for the foreign and domestic market. There used to be a name for that kind of economy. Wall Street used to pretend it didn’t like it.

According to Bloomberg, the order came directly from Vice Premier Han Zheng, who supervises the nation’s energy sector and industrial production, and was delivered during an emergency meeting earlier this week with officials from Beijing’s state-owned assets regulator and economic planning agency. The bottom line, according to Bloomberg sources, is that "blackouts won’t be tolerated."

Which simply means that the supply chain bottlenecks are about to get even worse since China will muscle in even more aggressively for what little coal and LNG supply there is. It is unclear if it also means that Beijing is about to give up on its laughable pursuit of decarbonization.

The emergency meeting underscores the critical situation in China. A severe energy shortage crisis has gripped the country, and several regions have had to curtail power to the industrial sector, and some residential areas have even faced sudden blackouts.

In a sign of how worried Chinese officials are, Premier Li Keqiang vowed overnight that every effort will be taken to maintain economic growth. China will ensure the needs of basic livelihoods are met and will keep industrial and supply chains stable, Li was cited as saying by China National radio during a meeting with foreign diplomats Thursday.

The bottom line is that China finally hit the limit of how much slowdown it is willing to tolerate and Beijing is about to unleash a monetary and fiscal stimulus tsunami. It also means that commodity prices are about to be absolutely insane this winter.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe’s Gas And Power Prices Hit New Records

Next Post

Electric Vehicles Gain Popularity Following The UK Gasoline Crisis
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition
The Case For $50 Oil

The Case For $50 Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill
The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring
Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil

Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com