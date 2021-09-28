Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Surge 10% To Fresh Record Highs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.33 -1.12 -1.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.20 -1.33 -1.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 5.877 +0.171 +3.00%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.267 -0.029 -1.26%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.179 -0.045 -2.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.62 +1.89 +2.53%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.62 +1.89 +2.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.22 +1.84 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.73 +1.52 +1.99%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 73.85 +1.67 +2.31%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.179 -0.045 -2.03%

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.95 +1.29 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.13 +1.43 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.03 +1.68 +2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 77.74 +1.08 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.94 +1.54 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.22 +1.84 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.22 +1.84 +2.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.77 +1.92 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.73 +1.52 +1.99%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.17 +1.35 +2.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 63.45 +1.47 +2.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.45 +1.47 +2.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.85 +1.47 +1.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.55 +1.47 +2.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 70.95 +1.47 +2.12%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 70.95 +1.47 +2.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 72.30 +1.47 +2.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 74.05 +1.47 +2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 71.05 +1.47 +2.11%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.62 +1.89 +2.53%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.62 +0.78 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 69.24 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 73.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 73.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.75 +1.50 +2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.39 +1.47 +1.84%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Surge 10% To Fresh Record Highs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 28, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The front-month Dutch TTF Gas Futures, the benchmark for European gas, have jumped to €85/MWh
  • Falling temperatures in the UK and in parts of the rest of Europe, as well as falling supply from Russia via the Yamal-Europe, pushed gas prices higher on Tuesday
The benchmark natural gas prices in the UK and Europe jumped by another 10 percent to fresh record highs on Tuesday as energy commodities rally amid multi-year-low European gas inventories ahead of the winter season.

The front-month Dutch TTF Gas Futures, the benchmark for European gas, have jumped to €85/MWh, up from €76.875/MWh on Monday afternoon, pushed higher in part by the contract rolling off this week.

Price at the UK National Balancing Point (NBP) virtual trading point reached another record high.

The Q4 UK price rose by 16.30 pence to 213.00 pence per therm, its highest level on record, according to Reuters estimates.

Falling temperatures in the UK and in parts of the rest of Europe, as well as falling supply from Russia via the Yamal-Europe, pushed gas prices higher on Tuesday.

Grid operator Gascade said that natural gas supply through the pipeline more than halved on Tuesday from Monday, but Russian giant Gazprom told Reuters that the supply drop was “a temporary situation, related to (gas supply) requests by a client. Requests are fully meet.”

The EU carbon contract also hit a record high on Tuesday at 65.30 euros ($76.30) per ton.

“To put the current elevated prices in Europe into perspective, the price of Dutch TTF first month gas has risen to near €85/MWh or $29/MMBtu or more than five times higher than the average seen during the previous five years,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said in a note on Tuesday.

The tight gas market has resulted in increased coal use for power generation, pushing up the price of coal delivered at Rotterdam to a multi-year high at $155/ton, or two times the average, Hansen added. The energy crunch is also raising the price of the carbon allowances in EU’s Emissions Trading System to four times the average price of the past five years, he said.

“Without a response from producers, the only other option is for prices to reach levels that triggers demand destruction. A development that may come at a heavy price given the risk to global growth, inflation and stock price valuations,” Hansen noted.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

