Why Curbing U.S. Fuel Exports Is A Bad Idea

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.40 -0.23 -0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 88.86 +3.72 +4.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.62 +4.45 +5.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.510 +0.040 +0.62%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.525 +0.012 +0.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 82.03 +4.54 +5.86%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.525 +0.012 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 88.72 +1.86 +2.14%
Graph up Murban 4 days 90.24 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 83.34 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 308 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 88.98 -1.79 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.96 -1.44 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.24 -1.74 -2.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 81.64 -1.74 -2.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 79.89 -1.74 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 77.04 -1.74 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 73.74 -1.74 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 73.74 -1.74 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 75.04 -1.74 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 83.99 -1.74 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 73.34 -1.74 -2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 42 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 20 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 5 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 20 mins Wind droughts
  • 6 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 1 day Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 10 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 27 mins Australian power prices go insane
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Futures Slide 6% On Weaker Than Expected Demand

The Middle East Is At The Forefront Of Low-Carbon Desalination Technology

The Middle East Is At The Forefront Of Low-Carbon Desalination Technology

Saudi Arabia and the United…

Researchers Take A Deep Dive Into Solar Cell Efficiency

Researchers Take A Deep Dive Into Solar Cell Efficiency

Shanghai Polytechnic University researchers are…

Why Have U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soared Since 2020?

Why Have U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soared Since 2020?

U.S. natural gas prices have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Curbing U.S. Fuel Exports Is A Bad Idea

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 03, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The Biden Administration has once again floated the idea of limiting U.S. fuel exports in order to ease the pressure on consumers at the pump.
  • Oil and gas industry groups have highlighted the significant unintended consequences that would come from such a policy.
  • While the government is eager to cut costs for consumers, a fuel export ban could result in cost increases, refinery closures, job losses, and productivity declines.
Join Our Community

The Biden Administration hasn’t given up on the idea of limiting U.S. fuel exports in what the White House claims would ease the pressure on consumers at the pump. The Administration also continues to attack the American oil industry, blaming it for making huge profits instead of passing the savings onto consumers.

Desperate to see lower gasoline prices, the Biden Administration is once again floating the idea of curbing U.S. fuel exports in view of the multi-year low inventories domestically and gasoline prices around $0.60 a gallon higher than at this time last year, although prices are more than $1/gal off their peak in June 2022.

The industry is warning the Administration that putting limits on U.S. fuel exports at a time of a global supply crunch and upended trade flows following the Russian invasion of Ukraine will only make matters worse.

If American exports are reduced, the global fuel supply will tighten even further, raising international crude oil prices. Considering that the price of crude makes up more than 53% of the price of a gallon of gasoline, pump prices would rise again. That’s not even including the possibility of imminent crude price spikes in view of OPEC+ potentially announcing a large production cut this week and the still unknown volumes of Russian crude that could be off the market as soon as December when the EU embargo on seaborne imports of Russian oil enters into force.

Yet, the Biden Administration, while inconsistent in its energy policies, is consistent in attacking the U.S. oil industry and blaming it for the high gasoline prices.

The industry warns that any artificially imposed limits on U.S. fuel exports could lead to potential cost increases, refinery closures, job losses, and productivity declines in America. 

Last week, Exxon’s chief executive Darren Woods wrote in a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, “Continuing current Gulf Coast exports is essential to efficiently rebalance markets—particularly with diverted Russian supplies.”  

“Reducing global supply by limiting U.S. exports to build region-specific inventory will only aggravate the global supply shortfall,” Exxon’s top executive wrote in the letter. 

Referring to low inventories in the United States, Woods wrote in the letter, “Free market incentives remain the most efficient way for the industry to address these problems.”

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm rebuked Exxon and other companies for “misreading” the moment. 

“This week’s letter from a company that made nearly $200M in profit every single day last quarter, misreads the moment we are in. The fact is this: Energy companies are making record profits, with refiners and retailers also posting margins that are well above average — while passing the costs on to consumers,” Granholm said on Friday. 

“If companies like ExxonMobil continue to believe that ‘free market incentives remain the most efficient way for the industry to address these problems,’ they need to step up and show results for American consumers and the American economy,” she added. 

On the same day, U.S. administration officials once again pressed major refiners to limit exports and focus on rebuilding inventories at home, as they floated the idea of export curbs and a new requirement for U.S. firms to have a minimum level of product inventories within the United States, sources with knowledge of details of the meeting told Bloomberg

After the meeting, the American Petroleum Institute (API) and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) said in a statement, commenting on the current dialogue: 

“As the administration refuses to rule out limitations on exports, we shared the significant unintended consequences that would come with such a policy, including potential cost increases, refinery closures, job losses and productivity declines.” 

“The administration continues to govern with contradictory energy policies and rhetoric,” API and AFPM said, and concluded, “The focus of this administration should not be on trapping product in the United States or diverting fuel away from retail sales and into storage, but rather, on how to better produce and more affordably move U.S. product within the United States.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why OPEC+ Is Considering A Production Cut
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance

Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance
Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com