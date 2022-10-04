High Energy Prices Push UK Construction Industry To The Brink

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.47 +2.84 +3.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.65 +2.79 +3.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.30 +0.68 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.831 +0.361 +5.58%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.653 +0.140 +5.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.03 +4.54 +5.86%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.653 +0.140 +5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.53 -1.19 -1.34%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.58 +0.34 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.10 +1.76 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 308 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.53 +1.55 +1.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.53 +1.57 +1.78%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 62.38 +4.14 +7.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.78 +4.14 +5.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 84.03 +4.14 +5.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 81.18 +4.14 +5.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 79.18 +4.14 +5.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 88.13 +4.14 +4.93%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 77.48 +4.14 +5.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 43 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 24 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 hours Wind droughts
  • 6 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 10 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 19 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 22 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.

Breaking News:

Shell, Aramco: There’s No Quick Fix For Tight Oil Market

Nigeria Has Failed To Capitalize On High Oil Prices

Nigeria Has Failed To Capitalize On High Oil Prices

Despite oil prices sitting well…

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Despite the bullish news of…

Iran Is Using Mass Protests To Make Moves On Kurdistan

Iran Is Using Mass Protests To Make Moves On Kurdistan

As mass protests sweep Iran…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

High Energy Prices Push UK Construction Industry To The Brink

By City A.M - Oct 04, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Soaring inflation is taking its toll on the UK economy.
  • The construction sector has been among the industries that have been the hardest hit.
  • As many as 16,755 UK construction companies are now at “significant” risk of closure.
Join Our Community

The number of UK construction companies at significant risk of closure has jumped 54 percent to 16,755 this quarter, up from 10,686, according to fresh data shared with City A.M. this morning.

Construction companies are struggling to cope with spiraling construction costs, inflation and rising interest rates on their debt.

In the last quarter alone 5,900 more construction businesses have been added to the “at significant risk of insolvency” category, the data from audit and tax firm Mazars shows.

Surging prices for essential materials have had a significant impact on the construction sector.

According to the UK’s latest Government’s Building Materials and Component Index, material prices increased 24.1 percent in the past year.

The sector had exited the pandemic in a weakened state, with supplies of essential materials such as bricks, timber, and cement already severely disrupted. These costs are now continuing to rise due to the conflict in Ukraine.

“The construction sector has been one of the hardest hit by inflation. Prices rises for construction materials have had a huge impact on the ability of a construction company to control costs on a project,” explained Rebecca Dacre, Partner at Mazars.

“They are now faced with the dilemma of how they recover costs soaring away on a fixed price contract,” she told City A.M.

“Poor cashflow is an endemic problem in the construction industry so it doesn’t take much to undermine the solvency of many construction companies,” Dacre continued.

“Many construction businesses took on more debt to get them through lockdown. Due to interest rate rises, they are now seeing the cost of these debts soar, just as the economic outlook is worsening," said Rebecca Dacre.

“Rising interest rates may hit new build residential property builders at the worst possible time, as consumer appetite to take on more expensive mortgages will cool.”

Construction companies, like many sectors of the UK economy are also struggling to hire enough labour. A lack of supply in labour to the industry is causing a further blow to companies’ cash flow, by hindering their ability to complete projects on time and get paid.

According to Mazars’ data, East Anglia, the South West and South East have seen the largest increases in construction business at risk, with 74 percent, 72 percent and 58 percent increases respectively.

Dacre concluded: “For many businesses across the construction sector, Government help with energy bills cannot come soon enough. Some will be trying desperately to hang on until the relief package kicks in.”

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Florida’s Power Grid Desperately Needs An Overhaul
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance

Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance
Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com