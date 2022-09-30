Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.49 -1.74 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 87.96 -0.53 -0.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.30 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.808 -0.066 -0.96%
Graph down Gasoline 25 mins 2.472 -0.035 -1.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 79.43 -1.42 -1.76%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.472 -0.035 -1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.86 +3.56 +4.27%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.54 +2.92 +3.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.55 +0.67 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 305 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.77 +0.83 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.40 +0.55 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.54 -0.97 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.98 -0.92 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 83.38 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 81.63 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 78.78 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 76.78 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 85.73 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 75.08 -0.92 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.50 -1.00 -1.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.09 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.86 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 39 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 mins ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 6 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 11 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day

Oil Giant Comparison: BP vs Suncor

Oil Giant Comparison: BP vs Suncor

Both BP and Suncor have…

Russia Likely To Propose Major Output Cut At Next OPEC+ Meeting

Russia Likely To Propose Major Output Cut At Next OPEC+ Meeting

Russia is likely to propose…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 30, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Diesel and petrol stations in France are running out of fuel, according to an industry union, as a refining strike takes its toll.

Stations around the le Havre and Lyon have been affected, according to the GCT union.

France was already battling a shortage of refined products, with Russia’s exports to Europe falling in recent months. But then French refinery strikes initially took half of the nation’s refining capacity offline, hoping to resolve a dispute over pay.

The strike, which among others, took Total’s 240,000 bpd Gonfreville refinery offline as well as a couple of Exxon’s, was expected to conclude on Thursday.

But on Friday, reports came in that strikes were disrupting Total’s oil products refining and delivery for a fourth day. The total refining sector outages in France now make up 60% of the nation’s total refining capacity, Reuters calculations show.

Earlier this week, Total said it was preparing to service all of its stations through the strike, whereas Exxon limited how much refined crude products it was sending to its customers in France. Exxon also said at the time that it had a supply response team in place to be able to continue to supply product from “unaffected sources”.

France’s total refining capacity is roughly 1.4 million bpd—the fourth highest in Europe.

TotalEnergies said on Friday that there was no impending fuel shortage due to the strikes since the company built up its stocks and is importing.

“There is no need to rush to the station (for gas),” TotalEnergies said on Friday. Despite those affirmations, Reuters also reported on Friday that France’s largest sugar maker, Tereos, said it had to curtail production somewhat at some of its factories after Total advised it that it would not be able to supply it with any more diesel until the end of the week.

The CGT union said that the strikes could potentially last past Friday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Raises Oil Production To Highest Level In Years

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

 Alt text

A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com