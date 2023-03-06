Europe Wants To Wind Down Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.74 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.57 +0.39 +0.45%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.80 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 +0.028 +1.09%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.804 +0.008 +0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 86.48 +0.76 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 79.61 +0.63 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.804 +0.008 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 83.19 +0.80 +0.97%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 85.21 +0.68 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 82.20 +0.64 +0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 462 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 86.83 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 86.48 +0.76 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 86.48 +0.76 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 86.53 +0.56 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 65.77 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 58.43 +1.52 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 81.83 +1.52 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 80.08 +1.52 +1.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 77.23 +1.52 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 73.93 +1.52 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 73.93 +1.52 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 75.23 +1.52 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 84.18 +1.52 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 73.53 +1.52 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.21 +1.52 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.94 +1.72 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 4 hours How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Iran Claims To Have Found World’s Second-Largest Lithium Deposit

JPMorgan: Russia Can Maintain Oil Production At Pre-War Levels

JPMorgan: Russia Can Maintain Oil Production At Pre-War Levels

JPMorgan believes Russia will be…

Shell Is Reviewing Its Plan To Reduce Oil Production This Decade

Shell Is Reviewing Its Plan To Reduce Oil Production This Decade

Shell is reviewing its plan…

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Gain As Chinese Demand Rebounds

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Gain As Chinese Demand Rebounds

Oil prices are set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Wants To Wind Down Fossil Fuel Subsidies

By Irina Slav - Mar 06, 2023, 7:00 PM CST
  • The European Union has spent more than $700 billion on shielding households and businesses from the worst of the energy crunch.
  • Most of the decarbonization burden created by the EU falls on the shoulders of the business world.
  • From the EU’s perspective, green subsidies are the only way to move the energy transition forward.
Join Our Community

The European Union is spending too much subsidizing fossil fuels. This appears to be the opinion of some of the largest industrialists in the bloc. But it’s not direct subsidies that these industrialists are talking about. It’s the energy aid governments doled out to households and businesses in response to the crisis. And this aid, according to business leaders, needs to change. “There is an urgent need to cut reliance on these carbon-heavy fuels and address inefficiencies in energy use,” the European head of Schneider Electric told the Financial Times recently after acknowledging that financial help was necessary for struggling households.

“Not enough attention is being paid to the five- to eight-year horizon,” said the chairman of Titan Cement, Dimitri Papalexopoulos, told the FT, noting the aid that European governments distributed among households and businesses was not a sustainable solution to the bloc’s energy problem.

Indeed, the European Union has spent more than $700 billion on shielding households and businesses from the worst of the energy crunch since the start of the crisis. Because most of the shielding took the form of subsidizing fuel and electricity bills, and much of that electricity was produced from fossil fuels, so effectively the subsidies could be seen as subsidies for fossil fuels.

Related: Russia Plans To Mothball Sabotaged Nord Stream Pipelines

The approach drew criticism early on, too, with some observers arguing that all that sort of aid was going to do was stimulate more fossil fuel demand at a time when there were insufficient amounts of those same fossil fuels. The EU responded with a mandate for lower gas consumption.

Now, corporate leaders appear to be calling for a further step in the same direction: reducing demand for fossil fuels.

“We can’t continue to have generalised subsidies for energy,” according to Simone Tagliapietra from Brussels-based energy think tank Bruegel. “All governments should target only vulnerable consumers and incentivise them to go green. That will structurally help Europe to get out of this situation in the long term.”

The nature of such incentives has been under discussion for years, but in reality, it has most commonly taken the form of direct subsidies for renewable power and EVs. It seems that, according to Europe’s industrialists, the bloc’s government should distribute more of these in order to accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy.

The eagerness with which these business leaders are calling for acceleration to net zero might appear to be a little odd. Businesses in the European Union have suffered soaring energy costs because of the crunch along with soaring carbon permit prices, which have affected their competitiveness, according to the business world itself.

Regulations and the emissions trading scheme have forced European businesses to green up, however, even at the expense of lower competitiveness and costlier operations. Perhaps business executives simply want to spread the pain around a bit. Or get some more subsidies to green up further.

The price of carbon dioxide on the EU’s emission-trading market hit 100 euro last month for the first time ever. Transition activists hailed the development since many of them argue that the only way to make businesses decarbonize is to make it too expensive for them to emit carbon dioxide. Businesses might have had a somewhat different reaction to the news. And these calls from the business world to destroy oil and gas demand might well be a continuation of that reaction.

Right now, most of the decarbonization burden created by the EU falls on the shoulders of the business world. Businesses get to pay through the nose for every ton of carbon they emit. Households get subsidies for putting solar panels on the roof or buying an EV. The distribution of that burden, therefore, is nowhere near fair, so it was only to be expected that the business world would start making noise at some point.

In fairness, the EU is discussing more green energy subsidies—as a response to Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which came as a huge surprise to European governments. Criticism from EU leaders, most notably France’s president Emmanuel Macron, said the IRA is unfair, it will take business from Europe to the U.S. and might ultimately “fragment the West.”

Yet the IRA spurred Brussels bureaucrats into action, and now the Commission is working no more subsidies for decarbonization as well as a laxer regulatory framework for low-carbon projects—something that the business world has been calling for.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means, on the face of it, businesses will get what they want—more money being put into decarbonization instead of energy consumption as is. But it appears that, from the EU’s perspective, subsidies are the only way to move the transition forward. No chance is being given to competition and the free market.

That might become a problem as Eastern Europe’s recent experience with centrally planned—and subsidized—economies would show anyone willing to dig into the historical evidence.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Price Rally Unravels On China's Underwhelming GDP Growth Target
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split
Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks

Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks
Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets
LME Halts Flows Of Russian Metals To The U.S.

LME Halts Flows Of Russian Metals To The U.S.
Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com