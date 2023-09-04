Energy Industry Experts Converge On Asia's Biggest Oil Conference

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.89 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.89 +0.34 +0.38%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.52 -0.17 -0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.663 -0.102 -3.69%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.614 +0.023 +0.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 89.65 +1.21 +1.37%
Chart Mars US 3 days 86.15 +1.77 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.614 +0.023 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 4 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 643 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 4 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 89.65 +1.21 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 96 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 67.03 +3.15 +4.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 85.78 +2.00 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 84.03 +2.00 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 80.48 +1.65 +2.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 80.13 +2.00 +2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 86.63 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 78.63 +2.00 +2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 75.78 +1.92 +2.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 89.91 +1.59 +1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 81.43 +2.52 +3.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 82.25 +1.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 74.00 +2.00 +2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Australian Lithium Producer Plans To Accept Albemarle’s Acquisition Offer

Refiners Are Raking It In Amid Surge In Diesel Margins

Refiners Are Raking It In Amid Surge In Diesel Margins

Refiners are making money hand…

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Plunge By 38% From Three-Year High

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Plunge By 38% From Three-Year High

After hitting a three-year high…

Saudi Arabia's Oil Exports Plunge To March 2021 Lows

Saudi Arabia's Oil Exports Plunge To March 2021 Lows

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports plunged…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Industry Experts Converge On Asia's Biggest Oil Conference

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 04, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Oil markets will be paying close attention to the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference which is taking place from Monday to Wednesday this week.
  • A major topic of interest at the conference will be the OPEC+ cuts, with Saudi Arabia expected to extend cuts into October.
  • Analysts are already sounding increasingly bullish, and markets will be following APPECC closely to gauge industry sentiment.
Join Our Community
oil

Top executives from the world’s largest commodity trading houses and major energy firms are joining analysts at the biggest Asian industry event this week, days after crude oil prices hit their highest level this year.

The Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) by S&P Global Commodity Insights will see from Monday to Wednesday the participation of many top executives in the petroleum industry, including Russell Hardy, CEO at the world’s largest independent trader Vitol, Ben Luckock, Co-Head of Oil Trading at another major trading house, Trafigura, Frederic Lasserre, Global Head of Research & Analysis at Gunvor Group, and executives from oil majors such as Equinor, Shell, and BP. 

The APPEC annual event in Singapore is expected to offer insights into the current state of the physical oil market and expectations about supply, demand, oil prices, and refining margins in the near to medium term.

Many analysts have said that the market has already started to see the physical tightness that Saudi Arabia is aiming for.

Saudi Arabia is estimated to have reduced its crude oil exports in August to the lowest in two and a half years as the Kingdom continued to slash production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to keep markets tight and push oil prices higher.

Shipments out of the world’s top crude exporter fell in August to the lowest levels since March 2021—to around 5.6 million bpd, with exports to China and the U.S. slumping to multiyear lows, preliminary data compiled by Bloomberg showed on Friday.

There are expectations that Saudi Arabia will announce a further extension of the cuts into October. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last week that Moscow would disclose this week the parameters of the OPEC+ deal.

“OPEC+ cuts, and in particular additional voluntary cuts from Saudi Arabia, mean that the market is drawing down inventories,” Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy at ING, said at the end of last week.

“We expect this trend will continue until the end of the year, which suggests that oil prices still have room to move higher from current levels.”

The market tightening is largely due to the OPEC+ supply cuts, ING’s Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote in a note dated September 4. 

“We believe that the Saudis will likely roll over the cut into October, as they will not want to put any renewed downward pressure on the oil market, although fundamentally, the market should be able to absorb the return of these barrels, given the large deficit forecast for the rest of the year,” they said.

The large deficits expected on the oil market are drawing down inventories, which could limit downside risks to oil prices and add $2 a barrel to Goldman Sachs’s end-year call for $86 per barrel Brent, the bank said at the end of last month. 

“The main reason for oil outperformance is that the oil market continues to price sizeable deficits,” Goldman Sachs’s analysts wrote.  

Barclays, for its part, last week hiked its Brent price forecast for next year by $8 to $97 a barrel, citing slower U.S. shale growth and persistent underproduction from several OPEC+ producers, which are set to tighten the oil market further in 2024. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, oil prices hit their highest level so far this year, with WTI Crude settling at above $85 per barrel and Brent Crude at over $88 a barrel. A surprise uptick in China’s factory activity and a cooling U.S. job market pushed oil prices higher amid rekindled hopes of a turnaround in China’s economic performance and increased expectations that, with a cooled labor market in the United States, the Fed could hold interest rates unchanged at its late-September meeting. 

This week, the market will be closely watching a possible rollover of the Saudi and Russian supply cuts and the oil price views of the world’s largest commodity traders from the APPEC conference in Singapore. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Plunge By 38% From Three-Year High
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market
Oil Reaches New 2023 High

Oil Reaches New 2023 High
Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough
Guyana's Oil Boom Is Changing The Global Energy Landscape

Guyana's Oil Boom Is Changing The Global Energy Landscape
Has The Oil Rally Run Out Of Fuel?

Has The Oil Rally Run Out Of Fuel?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com