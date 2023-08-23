Get Exclusive Intel
Goldman Sachs: Large Inventory Draws Limit Downside Risk To Oil Prices

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Goldman Sachs: Large Inventory Draws Limit Downside Risk To Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 23, 2023, 5:56 AM CDT

Larger than previously expected oil inventory draws in developed economies could limit downside risks to oil prices and add $2 a barrel to Goldman Sachs’s end-year call for $86 per barrel Brent, the bank said in a note.

Commercial oil stocks in the OECD region in August are trending 30 million barrels lower than Goldman Sachs analysts have previously expected, the Wall Street bank said in the Tuesday note carried by Reuters.

“The main reason for oil outperformance is that the oil market continues to price sizeable deficits,” Goldman Sachs’s analysts wrote.  

The larger-than-expected OECD stock draws is limiting the bearish factor of the previously expected “persistently higher-than-expected inventories,” according to Goldman.

Last month, Daan Struyven, head of oil research at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC that the bank expects oil prices to go higher as record-high oil demand and lowered supply are set to lead to a large market deficit.

“We expect pretty sizable deficits in the second half with deficits of almost 2 million barrels per day in the third quarter as demand reaches an all-time high,” Struyven said.   

Global observed oil inventories declined by 17.3 million barrels in June, led by draws in the OECD, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report in August.

Observed oil stocks decreased for a third consecutive month in July, with OECD industry stocks now sitting at more than 100 million barrels below the five-year average.

“Market balances are set to tighten further into the autumn as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts at least through September,” the agency noted.

If the OPEC+ alliance maintains its current production and export levels, oil inventories could draw by 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the third quarter and 1.2 million bpd in the fourth quarter, “with a risk of driving prices still higher,” the IEA said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



