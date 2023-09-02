Global Energy Slump Impacts Qatar’s Post-World Cup Finances

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 24 hours 85.55 +1.92 +2.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 23 hours 88.55 +1.72 +1.98%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.69 +1.78 +2.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 24 hours 2.765 -0.003 -0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 24 hours 2.591 +0.025 +0.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.44 +0.68 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 86.15 +1.77 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 24 hours 2.591 +0.025 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 3 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 642 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 3 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.44 +0.68 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 95 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 67.03 +2.00 +3.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 85.78 +2.00 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 84.03 +2.00 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 80.48 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 80.53 +2.00 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 86.63 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 73.86 +2.00 +2.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 88.32 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 78.91 +2.00 +2.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 80.50 +2.25 +2.88%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 74.00 +2.00 +2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

OPEC’s Crude Oil Production Rose Slightly In August: Survey

Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough

A little-known Canadian technology company…

Investigation Into Carbon Offsets Forces Shell To Rethink Strategy

Investigation Into Carbon Offsets Forces Shell To Rethink Strategy

Shell has scrapped its ambitious…

Iran’s Oil Production And Exports Surged In August

Iran’s Oil Production And Exports Surged In August

Iran’s crude oil production and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Global Energy Slump Impacts Qatar’s Post-World Cup Finances

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 02, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Qatar’s GDP grew only 2.7% in Q1 2023, a sharp decline from its performance during the World Cup in Q4 2022, when the GDP shrank by 3.9%.
  • The state's revenues are affected by lower international oil and gas prices, with LNG prices dropping 55% so far this year, causing a decline in public spending and investment.
  • Long-term economic prospects are still considered favorable, with the IMF projecting a GDP growth of 2–2.5% in 2023 and 2024, rising to around 4–4.5% after the completion of the North Field LNG expansion.
Join Our Community
Qatar

Lower oil and gas prices this year and the end of last year’s massive spending before and during the World Cup have slowed down the economic growth in Qatar, one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas exporters, which is currently building the biggest LNG expansion project in history. 

Qatar announced in 2021 the world’s largest LNG project, which is set to raise its LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (mmtpa) to 110 mmtpa. When the North Field expansion is completed in 2026-2027, Qatar will have significantly higher LNG export capacity, which is set to boost export revenues and public spending.   

Qatar is estimated to have spent around $220 billion to host the World Cup at the end of last year in what was the most expensive World Cup ever. Most of the funds were spent on hospitality, transportation infrastructure, and telecommunications. 

With these amounts of spending now over, the Qatari economy slowed in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, when the tournament was held. 

Qatar’s quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices rose by 2.7% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority said this week. 

However, compared to the previous quarter, when Qatar hosted the World Cup, the quarterly GDP shrank by 3.9%. 

Lower international oil and gas prices also led to lower proceeds for the state and for spending. Oil and gas-related growth, the so-called mining and quarrying activities, was 0.3% in terms of real gross value added (GVA) in Q1 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-hydrocarbon activities, on the other hand, saw a 6.3% decline quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2023.    

Qatar, one of the world’s top three LNG exporters alongside the United States and Australia, gets most of its revenues from gas sales, and the Gulf state’s long-term contracts are linked to international crude oil prices. So, volatility and a decline in energy commodity prices impact budget revenues. 

LNG prices globally have sunk by 55% so far this year, following the record highs seen in August 2022 when Europe scrambled for supply after Russia cut off gas deliveries to most of its previous European customers.  

Qatar’s economy this year reflects not only the lower global gas prices but also the lack of significant spending on major infrastructure projects after the World Cup ended. 

Economists and analysts expect slower GDP growth for Qatar this year compared to 2022. 

In April, BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, slightly lowered its projections for Qatar’s real GDP growth in 2023 to 2.3%, from 2.6% previously expected.

“Our revision is mostly driven by lower global energy price expectations, including gas prices in key LNG export markets, which will drive down government revenue and, hence, public investment spending,” the report said. 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Qatar’s real GDP to grow by 2.4% in 2023, following 4.2% growth in 2022. 

“After very strong growth in 2022 boosted by the World Cup, the economy is expected to normalize in the near term while the outlook remains relatively favorable,” the IMF said in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real GDP growth is expected at 2–2.5% in 2023 and 2024 on robust domestic demand and the ongoing LNG expansion, with inflation moderating gradually to around 3%, the fund noted. 

“Medium-term growth is likely to rise to around 4–4½ percent after the North Field expansion starts boosting LNG production. Aided by buoyant export revenue and public spending, the fiscal and external current accounts are projected [to] be in surpluses throughout the medium term,” the IMF concluded. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Air Traffic Chaos Exposes Crisis In The Skies
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market
Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech
Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough
Oil Reaches New 2023 High

Oil Reaches New 2023 High
Guyana's Oil Boom Is Changing The Global Energy Landscape

Guyana's Oil Boom Is Changing The Global Energy Landscape

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com