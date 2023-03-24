Elon Musk Responds To Worries Over Altitude Changes In Starlink Satellites

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.29 -0.67 -0.96%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.02 -0.89 -1.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.46 -1.18 -1.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.205 +0.051 +2.37%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.585 -0.021 -0.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 69.16 -1.39 -1.97%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.585 -0.021 -0.80%

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.27 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.26 +1.39 +1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.84 +0.51 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 480 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.78 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.59 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.51 -0.69 -1.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 60.25 -1.25 -2.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.13 +0.96 +1.31%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.49 -0.94 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.62 -0.94 -1.21%

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Elon Musk Responds To Worries Over Altitude Changes In Starlink Satellites

By ZeroHedge - Mar 24, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
Elon Musk's SpaceX recently launched the first batch of its next-generation Starlink internet satellites that already appear to be in trouble. 

In a Wednesday tweet, Musk said there were "some issues" with "V2 Mini" satellites that were blasted into orbit last month. 

"Lot of new technology in Starlink V2, so we're experiencing some issues, as expected," Musk wrote.

The billionaire was responding to a Twitter conversation with some users pointing out "significant" altitude changes of some of the V2 Minis. 

Musk said, "Some sats will be deorbited, others will be tested thoroughly before raising altitude above Space Station." 

Here's the thread. 

In a separate tweet, Starlink Insider tweeted a graph showing the decline in altitudes of some of the satellites. 

The Feb. 27 launch of 21 next-generation Starlink satellites was on top of a Falcon 9 rocket. The V2 Minis are intended to expand network capacity as Starlink crossed 1,000,000 active subscribers in December, and some customers complain of slow speeds. 

By Zerohedge.com 

Biden's SPR Strategy Has Capped Oil Prices
Leave a comment

