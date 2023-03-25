Carbon Capture Technology And Its Growing Role in Decarbonisation

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 19 hours 69.26 -0.70 -1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 18 hours 74.99 -0.92 -1.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.57 -1.07 -1.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 19 hours 2.216 +0.062 +2.88%
Graph down Gasoline 19 hours 2.589 -0.017 -0.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Gasoline 19 hours 2.589 -0.017 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.21 -1.06 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 1 day 76.12 -1.14 -1.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 71.46 -2.38 -3.22%
Graph down Basra Light 480 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 73.23 -2.55 -3.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.31 -2.28 -2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.06 -0.45 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 60.25 -1.25 -2.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.13 +0.96 +1.31%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.49 -0.94 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.62 -0.94 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 3 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 19 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices See Yet Another Weekly Decline

Don't Expect OPEC Or Biden To Boost Oil Prices

Don't Expect OPEC Or Biden To Boost Oil Prices

Following the oil price crash,…

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Surprise To The Upside With China’s Reopening 

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Surprise To The Upside With China’s Reopening 

China has a history of…

Oil Prices Under Pressure From Oversupply And Economic Uncertainty

Oil Prices Under Pressure From Oversupply And Economic Uncertainty

Oil prices fell on Thursday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Carbon Capture Technology And Its Growing Role in Decarbonisation

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 25, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • CCS technology is gaining popularity among companies worldwide to decarbonize their operations and avoid carbon taxes.
  • The International Energy Agency sees CCS as key to the decarbonization of fossil fuel operations and industrial processes, particularly useful as a bridge to greater renewable energy production.
  • Improved political policies and regulatory frameworks are required to ensure effective rollout of the technology to support a green transition.
Join Our Community

With a greater number of climate policies coming into place worldwide, from the Biden Administration’s IRA to the European Union’s New Green Deal, companies are feeling mounting pressure to decarbonise. And while some are doing it to enhance their ESG practices and futureproof their business, others are concerned about rising carbon taxes, which could slash their profits. So, as well as introducing green energy technology, many are turning to carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies to support their decarbonisation efforts. Big Oil is pumping billions into CCS equipment at operations around the globe to keep production ‘low-carbon oil’, while other industries, such as manufacturing, are looking to the technology to help clean up operations.  The International Energy Agency (IEA) sees CCS technology as key to the decarbonisation of fossil fuel operations and industrial processes, particularly useful as a bridge to greater renewable energy production. By 2021, the total annual carbon capture capacity stood at close to 45?Mt?of CO2, a figure that is expected to increase substantially with approximately 300 projects under construction. CCS equipment could capture more than 220 Mt CO2 a year by 2030. This will help companies achieve net-zero ambitions when paired with renewable energy technologies. 

By 2022, 35 commercial facilities were using CCS for industrial processes, fuel transformation, and power generation. Deployment of the technology has been slow to date but investment in the sector is rising sharply, as companies look for ways to reduce their carbon output, improve their ESG practices, and avoid carbon taxes, to support a green transition. However, improved political policies and regulatory frameworks are required to ensure the effective rollout of the technology, in line with climate policies.

Related: Latin America’s Bid To Challenge China’s Dominance In The Lithium Market

According to research by Wood Mackenzie, 2023 will be a milestone year for CCS. The global CCS pipeline rose by more than 50 percent in 2022, with projects planned across several industrial sectors. In recent years, government funding of up to 50 percent has helped CCS projects get off the ground, a trend that is expected to continue. The U.S. government has so far committed $3.7 billion to finance CCS projects and meet its net-zero goal by 2050. The introduction of new climate policies worldwide will also support the uptake of the technology. 

In terms of how the CO2 is used, much of the sequestered carbon is currently going to enhanced oil recovery operations at present, responding to the ongoing need for fossil fuels to ensure energy security worldwide. However, as green energy capacity increases worldwide, much of the CO2 will go to designated storage sites, with 66 percent expected to be pumped deep underground by 2030. New legislation and supporting incentives for CO2 utilisation will encourage this change. 

David Lluis Madrid, the CCUS analyst at BloombergNEF (BNEF), explained, “CCS is starting to overcome its bad reputation.” Madrid added, “It is now being deployed as a decarbonization tool, which means the CO2 needs to be stored. A lack of CO2 transport and storage sites near industrial or power generation point sources could be a major bottleneck to CCS development. But we are already seeing a big increase in these projects to serve that need.” 

One of many projects underway globally is an innovative CCS offshore site, the Greensand project, in the Danish part of the North Sea, where construction began this month. CO2 captured in Belgium will be transported via ship for injection in a depleted oil field, located 120 miles from the North Sea coast. The project is being undertaken by a consortium of companies including Germany’s Wintershall Dea and Britain’s INEOS. It is considered to be the world’s first cross-border offshore carbon dioxide storage with the explicit purpose of tackling climate change.  

Meanwhile, in Norway, a joint venture between Equinor, TotalEnergies, and Shell is also underway. The Northern Lights project will see 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 injected into saline aquifer near the Troll gas field annually, starting in 2024. In the U.K., the Accorn CCS project is being launched off the coast of Scotland, aimed at creating an annual capacity of 5-10 mtpa of CO2 by 2030. The project is being operated by Storegga, Shell, Harbour Energy and North Sea Midstream Partners. And in the Netherlands, the Porthos project by the Port of Rotterdam, Gasunie, and EBN is expected to provide a storage capacity of 2.5 mtpa of CO2. Porthos will be located in depleted Dutch gas fields in the North Sea, with operations expected to start in 2026.  

Many companies worldwide are now looking to CCS technologies to help them achieve decarbonisation aims without giving up on their traditional operations. The rollout of CCS around the globe will be supported by new climate policies, decarbonisation incentives, and better regulation of the industry. In addition, greater public funding for CCS projects is expected to spur private investment in the sector and boost the world’s CO2storage capacity significantly in the coming decades.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Elon Musk Responds To Worries Over Altitude Changes In Starlink Satellites
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023
Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement
Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com