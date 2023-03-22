Bank Turmoil Could Undermine The Effect Of Biden’s Clean Energy Bill

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.51 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.26 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.83 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.234 -0.114 -4.86%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.558 +0.019 +0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 72.20 +1.74 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 72.20 +1.74 +2.47%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.49 +2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.96 +3.19 +4.51%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.23 +1.94 +2.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.558 +0.019 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.05 +3.40 +4.88%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.08 +3.69 +5.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 71.72 +1.96 +2.81%
Graph down Basra Light 477 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.03 +1.63 +2.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.49 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.49 +2.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.50 +1.64 +2.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.96 +3.19 +4.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.95 +2.16 +4.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 48.42 +1.85 +3.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 71.82 +1.85 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 70.07 +1.85 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 67.22 +1.85 +2.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 63.92 +1.85 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.92 +1.85 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 65.22 +1.85 +2.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 74.17 +1.85 +2.56%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 63.52 +1.85 +3.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 72.20 +1.74 +2.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.00 +2.00 +3.13%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 59.75 +2.00 +3.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 71.62 +0.78 +1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 61.86 +1.69 +2.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 65.81 +1.69 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.81 +1.69 +2.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.00 +2.00 +3.13%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.95 +0.90 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 16 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 23 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 23 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

Putin And Xi Jinping Sign String Of Strategic Agreements

Taiwan Looks To Replace Nuclear Power With LNG

Taiwan Looks To Replace Nuclear Power With LNG

Taiwan is replacing nuclear power…

Are Oil Prices Set For A Quick Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Quick Comeback?

The energy sector has been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Bank Turmoil Could Undermine The Effect Of Biden’s Clean Energy Bill

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 22, 2023, 8:38 AM CDT

After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, U.S. clean energy start-ups and companies could face growing difficulties in accessing finance, which could slow the effect of a rapid renewable energy rollout intended by the Inflation Reduction Act, analysts and investment firms have told the Financial Times.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has around $370 billion in climate and clean energy provisions, including investment and production credits for solar and wind power generation, storage, critical minerals, funding for energy research, and credits for clean energy technology manufacturing such as wind turbines and solar panels.   

After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which triggered a banking sector scare for regional U.S. banks and spread to Europe with the near-collapse of Credit Suisse, regulators in the U.S. stepped up to guarantee the deposits of clean energy start-ups in SVB. However, renewable energy firms are now assessing their vulnerability and exposure to the banking sector. Some of those firms may find it harder to access funding, and it’s not only the high-interest rates that will be the hindrance according to investment managers.

Concerns about smaller regional banks in the U.S. have increased significantly since the SVB collapse and the banking sector turmoil could slow the rollout of renewable energy as Biden’s IRA had expected.

A large part of the Act was intended to bring clean energy to low-income communities, Afsaneh Beschloss, founder and CEO at investment firm RockCreek, told FT.

“One of the biggest places that was supposed to happen was through local community banks . . . That is going to be hugely impacted,” Beschloss added.

SVB had more than 1,550 clean technology firms as clients and had extended billions of U.S. dollars in loans to them, The New York Times reported earlier this month. 

“If the flywheel of financing for early-stage climate innovation stops during these critical years, that’s going to be a big problem,” Daniel Firger, founder of Great Circle Capital Advisors, told NYT.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Global Emissions Trading Raised A Record $63 Billion In 2022

Next Post

Putin And Xi Jinping Sign String Of Strategic Agreements

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com