U.S. Shale To Break Records Despite Bearish Rhetoric

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.31 -1.83 -3.20%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.75 -1.69 -2.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.584 -0.046 -1.75%
Mars US 19 hours 57.95 -0.62 -1.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.44 +0.32 +0.51%
Urals 2 days 59.80 +0.55 +0.93%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.18 +0.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.18 +0.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.36 -1.25 -1.97%
Mexican Basket 6 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.584 -0.046 -1.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.07 +1.17 +1.89%
Murban 2 days 64.77 +0.84 +1.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.85 -1.30 -2.36%
Basra Light 2 days 66.12 -0.76 -1.14%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.91 -1.18 -1.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.36 -1.25 -1.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.36 -1.25 -1.97%
Girassol 2 days 63.51 -1.24 -1.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.44 +0.32 +0.51%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.01 -2.18 -5.56%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 40.64 -0.58 -1.41%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 51.14 -0.58 -1.12%
Premium Synthetic 81 days 57.54 -0.58 -1.00%
Sweet Crude 4 days 49.44 -0.58 -1.16%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.89 -0.58 -1.22%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.89 -0.58 -1.22%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 50.39 -0.58 -1.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 55.14 -0.58 -1.04%
Central Alberta 4 days 47.39 -0.58 -1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.18 +0.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 -0.75 -1.56%
ANS West Coast 68 days 65.29 +0.83 +1.29%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.00 -0.67 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.95 -0.67 -1.20%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.95 -0.67 -1.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 -0.75 -1.56%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.63 -0.67 -1.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 2 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 1 day Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 2 days Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 5 hours Everything You Need To Know About Trump
  • 4 mins Pope Proposes New Sin: Thou Shalt Not Destroy The Harmony Of The Environment
  • 2 days Iran Burning: Shock Gas Price Hike Triggers Violent Protests After Subsidy Cuts
  • 23 hours IEA predicts oil demand will grow annually at 1 million barrels a day for the next 5 years
  • 20 mins Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 12 mins Impeachment Nonsense
  • 2 days Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 1 day ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 2 days What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 2 days Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"

Breaking News:

Asian Gas Glut Forces Key Buyers To Cancel Orders

Alt Text

The Uncertain Fate Of U.S. Shale In 2020

The fate of U.S. shale…

Alt Text

Endless Economic Wars: A Major Threat For U.S. Oil Exports

The recently imposed Chinese tariffs…

Alt Text

IEA: Peak Oil Demand Is Less Than A Decade Away

According to a new report…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale To Break Records Despite Bearish Rhetoric

By Irina Slav - Nov 19, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Shale

Crude oil production in the U.S. shale patch is seen rising by 49,000 bpd next month to a record-high daily average of 9.133 million barrels. That’s according to the latest edition of the Energy Information Administration’s Drilling Productivity Report.

A month earlier, the EIA estimated that total shale oil production will rise by 58,000 bpd in November from October, to 8.971 million bpd. The latest report, however, pegged the November average at more than that: 9.048 million barrels daily.

As usual, the production increase is the highest in the Permian, at 57,000 bpd between November and December. This rise will make up for the 12,000-bpd production decline in the Anadarko basin and the 14,000-bpd decline in the Eagle Ford. In the Bakken, Niobrara, and Appalachia, oil production will increase, although more modestly, by 9,000 bpd, 6,000 bpd, and 3,000 bpd, respectively.

While the forecast December average is a record figure, for oil traders the more important news is that production growth is slowing down. This is a welcome change of tune after a slew of bearish reports.

The International Energy Agency, for instance, said in its new World Energy Outlook, that U.S. oil production growth will remain the fastest and greatest in the world, accounting for 85 percent of global oil production growth until 2030.

OPEC also had bad news for oil bulls in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report. In it, the cartel revised down its global oil demand forecast for 2020 and demand for its own oil, too. However, in a silver lining, OPEC also revised down its outlook for U.S. oil production growth by 33,000 bpd.

This many not be a lot, but it is yet another indication that production growth is slowing down, mostly because of prices and persistent pressure from shareholders for higher returns at the expense of production expansion.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Shale Producers Slash Spending Once Again
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall
17-Year Old Genius Gets Google Prize For Renewable Energy Breakthrough

17-Year Old Genius Gets Google Prize For Renewable Energy Breakthrough

 The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 All Eyes On OPEC As Another Oil Glut Looms

All Eyes On OPEC As Another Oil Glut Looms

 Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com