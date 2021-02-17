EV Euphoria Sends Lithium Stocks Higher

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 61.84 +0.70 +1.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 65.10 +0.76 +1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.271 +0.052 +1.62%
Graph up Mars US 24 mins 61.59 +1.09 +1.80%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph up Urals 57 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 62.48 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 58.80 +2.00 +3.52%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.271 +0.052 +1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 63.28 +0.68 +1.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 60.24 +0.60 +1.01%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 64.91 +0.84 +1.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.07 +0.51 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 62.48 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 62.48 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 63.44 +0.64 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.58 +0.72 +1.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 48.65 +0.58 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 59.05 +0.58 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 60.45 +0.58 +0.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 56.20 +0.58 +1.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 54.55 +0.58 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 54.55 +0.58 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 56.80 +0.58 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 57.90 +0.58 +1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 54.70 +0.58 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 57.25 +1.00 +1.78%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 51.00 +1.00 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 62.20 +1.34 +2.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 55.09 +1.09 +2.02%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 59.04 +1.09 +1.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 59.04 +1.09 +1.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 57.25 +1.00 +1.78%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.44 +1.81 +2.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 21 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 2 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 4 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 4 hours December 10, 2020 House Oversight Committee Resurrected Investigation into Senator McConnell's wife Elaine Chao and Family Shipping business. Afterwards McConnell blasted Trump for exercising right to contest election. Then . . .
  • 12 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 5 hours Inpeachment 2.0
  • 5 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 19 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia

Breaking News:

WTI Climbs Above $61 As Crude Stocks Dwindle

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Energy Stocks

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Energy Stocks

As oil prices continue to…

Chevron Is Buffett’s Latest Billion-Dollar ‘Mystery’ Investment

Chevron Is Buffett’s Latest Billion-Dollar ‘Mystery’ Investment

Berkshire Hathaway has invested US$4.1…

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

If there’s one thing that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EV Euphoria Sends Lithium Stocks Higher

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 17, 2021, 4:30 PM CST
Join Our Community

The lithium market is about to end a nearly three-year downturn of low prices and low investment in new supply because of those low prices.  

Demand for key battery metals, including lithium, is growing, thanks to the green energy investments and support of many governments worldwide, and many announcements from legacy carmakers about more electric vehicle (EV) models or all-electric car production within two decades.

The shares of the largest lithium producers have benefited from the EV momentum over the past year, despite the supply chain challenges in the pandemic in the first half of 2020.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) has seen its stock price nearly double from $30 in mid-February 2020 to $57 at close on February 16, 2021. 

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle Corporation has also seen its share price almost double, from $88 to $162 over the past year.

Analysts are growing increasingly bullish on lithium producers’ stocks, mostly because of the upside potential in lithium prices in the medium term, thanks to the constantly growing demand for EV and storage batteries.

The two biggest lithium producers, Albemarle and SQM, have recently announced expansion projects and long-term supply deals as they believe the EV revolution and the energy transition are just beginning.

Related Video: Texas Deep Freeze Takes 1.2 Million BPD of Crude Offline

SQM, for example, signed in December a long-term supply deal with LG Energy Solution, which in turn supplies batteries to carmakers such as Tesla and GM. Under the deal, SQM will supply battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to LG Energy Solution between 2021 and 2029.

The Chilean firm also announced a capital increase of up to US$1.1 billion, most of which will be used for lithium carbonate expansion in Chile, where SQM plans to more than double its production.

SQM sees the lithium industry growing at around 20 percent per year in the long term, supported by rising EV sales and emission reduction goals from China to the United States.

Albemarle is also raising money via a public offering of common stock, with proceeds expected at US$1.3 billion, which will be mostly invested in construction and expansion of lithium operations in Silver Peak, Nevada, as well as in Australia, Chile, and opportunities in China.

The biggest lithium producers are preparing for the growing EV demand, which is now coming not only from Tesla and Chinese start-ups, but also from established carmakers such as the highest-selling U.S. automaker GM and Jaguar.

The growing demand for clean energy and transport electrification will need as much as $1 trillion in investment in lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and aluminum by 2035, according to Wood Mackenzie. In other words, the world will need nearly twice as much investment in critical energy-transition minerals over the next 15 years as it has invested over the past 15 years, WoodMac says

In recent months, the lithium market has shown signs of reversing the slump of the past two-three years. Related: Oil Prices Soar As U.S. Oil Production Plunges 30%

Lithium carbonate prices soared by more than 40 percent within China last month due to continued surging lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery demand, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said in its latest assessment.

“It’s back to the future for lithium in China,” George Miller, lithium analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said, adding that “Although this surging price trend has largely been confined to lithium carbonate within China, this has had a knock-on effect elsewhere, drawing up lithium carbonate prices out of South America by 10%, and 6% for spodumene feedstock in Australia.”

“Demand for lithium chemicals has begun to outpace growth on the supply-side,” Miller told Reuters last month.

The brighter prospects for lithium demand and prices amid expectations of soaring EV sales has prompted Citi and Deutsche Bank to upgrade their ratings on SQM and on Albemarle to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’.

“We are turning more bullish on lithium due to: EV momentum in China and Europe, the dissipation of excess lithium inventory, and announcements by OEMs like GM to go all-electric by 2035,” Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar said in a note carried by StreetInsider.

Rising global EV production and sales are set to drive an upcycle in the lithium market, positioning lithium producers’ stocks for further upside.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rhetoric vs Reality: The EU’s Battle For Net Zero Emissions

Next Post

Who Will Win The Carbon Capture Tech Showdown?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900
Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels
How High Can Oil Prices Go?

How High Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com