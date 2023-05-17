Erdogan Confirms Extension Of Black Sea Ukraine Grain Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.03 +2.17 +3.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.15 +2.24 +2.99%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.50 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.404 +0.028 +1.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.571 +0.092 +3.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 70.41 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.571 +0.092 +3.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.85 +1.24 +1.71%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.87 +0.94 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.32 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Basra Light 533 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.04 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.34 -0.49 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.99 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 49.61 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 73.01 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 71.26 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 68.41 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 66.41 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 75.36 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 64.71 -0.25 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.30 +1.26 +1.68%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.39 -0.25 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.34 -0.25 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.34 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 24 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Putin Says OPEC+ Cuts Were To Maintain High Oil Prices

Oil Prices Sink As Economic Concerns Continue To Dominate Markets

Oil Prices Sink As Economic Concerns Continue To Dominate Markets

Oil prices started the week…

Opaque Reporting Of Trading Profits Is A Problem For Europe's Oil Majors

Opaque Reporting Of Trading Profits Is A Problem For Europe's Oil Majors

European oil majors have made…

Oil Prices Rise Amid Expectations Of A Tightening Market

Oil Prices Rise Amid Expectations Of A Tightening Market

Oil prices edged higher early…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Erdogan Confirms Extension Of Black Sea Ukraine Grain Deal

By RFE/RL staff - May 17, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowing for the export of Ukrainian grain through the country's Black Sea ports, has been extended for another two months.

"With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for two more months," Erdogan announced, one day before the deal was due to expire.

Russia agreed not to block ships from leaving two Ukrainian harbors, Erdogan said, expressing his hope that the deal would be "beneficial for all the parties."

Erdogan’s announcement on May 17 came amid threats from Russia to quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports. His comments, made in a speech to officials of his ruling AK Party, came after the last ship left a Ukrainian port under the deal.

The DSM Capella left the port of Chornomorsk carrying 30,000 tons of corn and was on its way to Turkey, according to data issued by the United Nations.

The pact, which allows for the safe export via the Black Sea of Ukrainian grain, was brokered by Turkey and the UN and has been extended twice. Moscow said in March when the last extension was agreed that it would be only for 60 days, until May 18, unless a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports was met.

Ukraine welcomed the extension announced on May 17 but said it must work effectively.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would comment later on the extension of the deal.

By RF/ERL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU Unlikely To Agree To Permanent Shutdown Of Russian Gas Pipelines To Europe

Next Post

Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West
U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016

U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016
America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward

America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward
American Petroleum Institute Claims The EPA Is Trying To Ban ICE Vehicles

American Petroleum Institute Claims The EPA Is Trying To Ban ICE Vehicles
Oil, Gas Drilling Activity In U.S. Sees Largest Single-Week Drop Since Mid-2020

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity In U.S. Sees Largest Single-Week Drop Since Mid-2020

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com