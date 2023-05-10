Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.85 -0.86 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.74 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.84 -1.36 -1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.193 -0.074 -3.26%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.501 +0.021 +0.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.52 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 73.21 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.501 +0.021 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.99 -0.26 -0.35%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.93 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 72.66 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph down Basra Light 526 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.99 +0.22 +0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.52 -0.11 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.52 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.06 +0.17 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.85 +0.85 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 52.46 +0.55 +1.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 75.86 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.11 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 71.26 +0.55 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 67.96 +0.55 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 67.96 +0.55 +0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 69.26 +0.55 +0.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 78.21 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 67.56 +0.55 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 76.21 +4.29 +5.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 66.24 +0.55 +0.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Turkey Defers $600-Million Payment For Russian Energy To 2024

Oil Majors Are Succeeding In Securing More Gas From The Middle East

Oil Majors Are Succeeding In Securing More Gas From The Middle East

European oil majors have been…

Why U.S. Gas Production Is Growing So Fast

Why U.S. Gas Production Is Growing So Fast

U.S. natural gas production is…

How Azerbaijan Is Helping Europe Pivot Away From Russian Gas

How Azerbaijan Is Helping Europe Pivot Away From Russian Gas

Azerbaijan is strengthening its strategic…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

By Tom Kool - May 10, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Next-day prices for Wednesday at the Waha hub in the Permian closed on Tuesday at -$0.35 per million British thermal units.
  • The last time prices at Waha sank to below zero was in October 2022.
  • The U.S. benchmark, Henry Hub, fell early on Wednesday amid low demand after gaining 1% to a one-week high on Tuesday.
Join Our Community

Mild spring weather with low gas demand combined with pipeline maintenance to drag spot natural gas prices at the Waha hub in West Texas into negative territory this week.

Next-day prices for Wednesday at the Waha hub in the Permian closed on Tuesday at -$0.35 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), per data from Refinitiv cited by Reuters.

The last time prices at Waha sank to below zero was in October 2022, as spot prices were facing pressure from the unfortunate combination of unseasonably warm weather, flourishing production, and takeaway capacity constraints.

Back then, intraday pricing levels were in negative territory, but the settlements in those days were in positive territory.

On Tuesday, however, Waha spot natural gas prices settled in negative territory, for the first time since October 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

The downward pressure on prices came from lower demand amid mild weather and increased maintenance on gas pipelines in this period of generally low consumption.

The U.S. benchmark, Henry Hub, fell early on Wednesday amid low demand after gaining 1% to a one-week high on Tuesday.

Yesterday’s gains resulted from estimated lower U.S. daily natural gas production and lower imports from Canada, where wildfires shut in some oil and gas production.

As of early on Tuesday, wildfires in Canada had resulted in the shut-in of 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from the country’s oil and natural gas production, or 3.7% of all output, as operators shut down producing fields and processing plants.

Canada’s natural gas exports to the U.S. were at a 25-month low of 6.7 bcfd on Tuesday, per Refinitiv data.

Between May 9 and 15, natural gas demand in the United States is expected to be low, according to NatGasWeather.com. National demand is set to be light in the coming days amid mild and comfortable temperatures despite heavy showers and thunderstorms expected across the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Majors Are Succeeding In Securing More Gas From The Middle East
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories
The $1 Million Math Problem Undermining Wind Energy 

The $1 Million Math Problem Undermining Wind Energy 
China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests
How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?

How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?
A Secret War Is Brewing In The South China Sea

A Secret War Is Brewing In The South China Sea

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com