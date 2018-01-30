Doing More With Less: Texas Oil Employment At 7-Year Low

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.54 -1.02 -1.56%
Brent Crude 11 mins 68.58 -0.62 -0.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.189 +0.022 +0.69%
Mars US 21 hours 63.66 -0.98 -1.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.60 -0.34 -0.50%
Urals 2 days 67.53 -0.77 -1.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.46 -1.62 -2.31%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.46 -1.62 -2.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.46 -1.17 -1.66%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.99 -0.76 -1.27%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.189 +0.022 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.23 +0.20 +0.30%
Murban 2 days 70.38 +0.20 +0.28%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.19 -1.10 -1.63%
Basra Light 2 days 64.44 -0.90 -1.38%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.55 -1.24 -1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.46 -1.17 -1.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.46 -1.17 -1.66%
Girassol 2 days 69.11 -1.22 -1.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.60 -0.34 -0.50%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 37.09 -1.39 -3.61%
Western Canadian Select 109 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 109 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 109 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 109 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 109 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 109 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 109 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 109 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 109 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.46 -1.62 -2.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.25 -0.50 -0.80%
Giddings 2 days 56.00 -0.50 -0.88%
ANS West Coast 5 days 71.28 +0.66 +0.93%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.51 -0.58 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.46 -0.58 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.46 -0.58 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.01 -0.58 -0.93%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.07 -0.58 -0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 25 mins Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal
  • 1 hour Senior Battery Engineer Leaves Tesla
  • 2 hours China’s Coal-To-Gas Transition Sputters
  • 5 hours Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 14 hours North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 20 hours Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 22 hours Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 24 hours Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 1 day Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 1 day Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 4 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 4 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 4 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 4 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 4 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 4 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 5 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 5 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 5 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 5 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 5 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 5 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 6 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 6 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 6 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 6 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 6 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 6 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 6 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 7 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 7 days Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 7 days U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 7 days Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 7 days Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 7 days IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 7 days China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 8 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 8 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing

Breaking News:

Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal

Alt Text

This World Class Gas Field Is About To Start Producing

Poised to start production in…

Alt Text

Iraq Is Troubling The Oil Majors

Oil majors are divided on…

Alt Text

Texas Set For Another Oil Boom

With oil prices around $60…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Doing More With Less: Texas Oil Employment At 7-Year Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 30, 2018, 1:00 PM CST Tullow oil workers

Texas is set to break its oil production record this year, but the oil industry’s drive to cut costs and increase efficiencies is now enabling drillers to pump record volumes of oil with fewer workers—the current workforce numbers are roughly the same as they were in 2011, according to petroleum economist Karr Ingham of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

Texas drillers are pumping more oil with about 50 percent fewer rigs and about 25 percent fewer employees than at the peak in late 2014, Ingham said last week at the presentation of his Texas Petro Index that measures the oil economy in Texas taking into account rigs, employment, production, and oil prices.

“I don’t see how we don’t break this record in 2018,” Ingham said, expecting Texas oil production to beat the previous record from 1972.

Ingham predicts that both Texas and the United States as a whole will break oil production records. For the Lone Star State, Ingham predicted total production of 1.423 billion barrels this year, or around 3.9 million bpd, beating the record of 1.263 billion barrels (3.46 million bpd), set in 1972.

Now oil companies are doing more with less, and not all jobs lost during the downturn will return to the sector. Oil companies could extract oil with 75,000 fewer workers than at the peak of the previous boom in 2014, when some 300,000 people worked in the oil industry. Related: Cold Snap Heats Up Natural Gas Prices

“What are the chances it’s going to get back to that level anytime soon?" Ingham told the Houston Chronicle. “Pretty slim, frankly,” he added.

According to the Dallas Fed, Texas oil and gas employment expanded in November by 1,600 jobs to around 222,600, with most of the increase coming from support activities for mining. Since January 2017, support activities for mining have added 24,900 jobs, while oil and gas extraction has only added 1,300 jobs. Total U.S. oil and gas employment rose in November by 3,500 jobs to around 413,400, with Texas accounting for 54 percent of the total.

While employment has been rising in Texas oil over the past year, the numbers now are roughly the same as in 2011, economist Ingham said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Aramco IPO Delay Fears Are All Hype
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?
Texas Set For Another Oil Boom

Texas Set For Another Oil Boom

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Why Oil Prices Could Dive

Why Oil Prices Could Dive

 Oil Markets Relieved After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Markets Relieved After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com