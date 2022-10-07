Does The OPEC+ Oil Price Rally Have Legs?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.51 +1.06 +1.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.47 +1.05 +1.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.34 +0.24 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.736 -0.236 -3.38%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.703 +0.022 +0.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.63 +0.78 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 87.10 +0.29 +0.33%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.703 +0.022 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 92.55 +2.08 +2.30%
Graph up Murban 1 day 95.21 +2.03 +2.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 91.26 +1.19 +1.32%
Graph down Basra Light 311 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 96.49 +1.11 +1.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.63 +0.78 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.63 +0.78 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.68 +0.76 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.20 +0.69 +1.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 90.60 +0.69 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 88.85 +0.69 +0.78%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 86.00 +0.69 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 82.70 +0.69 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 82.70 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 84.00 +0.69 +0.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 92.95 +0.69 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 82.30 +0.69 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 45 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 4 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 18 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 1 day Australian power prices go insane
  • 5 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 2 hours "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 19 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Production Cut Adds To Uncertainty In Oil Markets

Europe’s Diesel Crisis Is Far From Over

Europe’s Diesel Crisis Is Far From Over

Europe’s diesel crunch is set…

Oil, Coal And Metals Mining Risk $1.9 Trillion Exposure To Natural Resources

Oil, Coal And Metals Mining Risk $1.9 Trillion Exposure To Natural Resources

A new report from credit-rating…

Florida’s Power Grid Desperately Needs An Overhaul

Florida’s Power Grid Desperately Needs An Overhaul

With around 14 category-four hurricanes…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Does The OPEC+ Oil Price Rally Have Legs?

By Editorial Dept - Oct 07, 2022, 6:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up sharply late Thursday and for the week after OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to tighten global supply with a deal to cut production targets by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), the largest reduction since 2020.

The agreement comes ahead of a European Union Embargo on Russian oil and would squeeze supplies in an already tight market, adding to inflation, according to Reuters.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said the real supply cut would be about 1 million to 1.1 million bpd. Saudi Arabia’s share of the cut is about 0.5 million bpd.

Biden Administration Calls OPEC+’s Decision Shortsighted

The White House said President Joe Biden would continue to assess whether to release further strategic oil stocks to lower prices.

“The President is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” the White House said.

U.S. Crude and Fuel Stockpile Drawdowns Provide Additional Support

U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week ended September 30 to 429.2 million barrels. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 2.1 million-barrel rise.

U.S. gasoline…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

Next Post

Biden's Battle To Bring Oil Prices Down
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets
Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount

Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com