Does Coal Have a Future in Power Generation?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 74.07 -1.89 -2.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 24 hours 78.88 -1.98 -2.45%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.40 -2.14 -2.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.814 +0.012 +0.43%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.121 -0.055 -2.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 29 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.121 -0.055 -2.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.81 -4.18 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.40 -4.11 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.28 +0.92 +1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 733 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.65 +0.82 +1.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.92 +1.12 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 186 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.96 -1.90 -3.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 78.11 -1.90 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 76.36 -1.90 -2.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 66.86 -1.90 -2.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.56 -1.90 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.16 -1.90 -2.71%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 61.71 -1.90 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 66.19 -1.90 -2.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.95 +1.54 +1.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 71.49 -1.90 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 -2.00 -2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours e-cars not selling
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 mins The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

U.S. Adds Three More Shippers to Russian Sanction List over Oil Price Cap

Russia Set To Boost Diesel Shipments By 28% in December

Russia Set To Boost Diesel Shipments By 28% in December

Russia will be ramping up…

COP28: Policymakers Should Focus on Energy Tech

COP28: Policymakers Should Focus on Energy Tech

Politicians should acknowledge that the…

Oil Markets Confused and Underwhelmed by OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Markets Confused and Underwhelmed by OPEC+ Cuts

Oil markets were left both…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Does Coal Have a Future in Power Generation?

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Dec 02, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • Just looking at where coal fired power generation is being added we see a huge divide between Asia versus the US and Western Europe.
  • China has authorized an additional 100 new power stations in 2023.
  • We think it’s a mistake to assume that Asia will begin to wean itself off of coal-fired power as the US and Europe have begun to do.
Join Our Community
Coal mining

Hard to believe, but some global mining and trading houses have been hard at work trying to build up their coal holding, especially coal destined to steel mills. Today we want to take a look at global coal usage but with reference mainly to the production of electricity. There are three related questions here. Who is still building new coal plants; what regions have the most operating coal plants; and where are coal plants actually being retired.

Just looking at where coal fired power generation is being added we see a huge divide between Asia versus the US and western Europe. Over the past twenty years China has quintupled its coal-fired power generation from 200,000 to over 1 million megawatts installed. And China has authorized an additional 100 new power stations in 2023 according to Reuters. But China is not alone in this coal plant construction mini boom. India, which has suffered from weak hydroelectric availability, is also planning to increase future coal capacity by over one third as is Southeast Asia. And unlike the US and Europe, none of these regions plan a significant degree of plant retirements. So if we believe all these incremental coal plants will be in service for a while, then it’s safe to say that coal demand in these regions will remain robust. China, India and Southeast Asia consume 70% of the world’s coal production, while the US and Europe consume only 10%. Those numbers show where the action is. Related: Dutch Fund Keeps Shell, BP in Portfolio as it Dumps 40 Other Oil Firms

Let’s put this demand in the context of what we call the energy trilemma, which asserts that all countries want energy that is environmentally benign, has a secure supply, and is affordable.  However, in most situations, any combination of two factors precludes the third. Take coal for example. It is “secure” in that almost every nation has commercially available access to  coal or lignite either domestically or nearby. The energy produced is affordable in that the power plants can be relatively inexpensive to build and the resulting power sold cheaply. So coal-powered energy is both secure and affordable but obviously not environmentally benign. Now assume we wanted to maximize the second and third values, produce energy for the economy that is both environmentally benign and affordable. That leads us to renewable technologies like wind and solar—both widely utilized—but an exclusive reliance on these intermittent resources (in the absence of batteries) would sacrifice the security of supply.

The US has been reducing its reliance on coal. But it has replaced it mainly with domestically produced natural gas. In terms of the energy trilemma, natural gas is both secure and affordable—which implies that environmental health gets short shrift. However, in strictly CO2 emission terms, even this change from one fossil fuel-burning technology to another is an improvement for the environment.

But more importantly, we think it would be a mistake to assume that coal has no future here. Present usage levels could plateau instead of continuing to decline. This would mean coal continuing to produce about one-fifth of the nation’s electricity. And the Republican party has made it a key part of its platform to strongly support continued and expanded use of fossil fuels. At the very least this suggests a likely slow walking of plant closures and more life extensions. It’s also possible that we’re one presidential election away from actually seeing some new coal plant construction in states like Texas or Wyoming—especially if the US Supreme Court continues to limit administrative agencies like the EPA.

We think it’s a mistake to assume that Asia will begin to wean itself off of coal-fired power as the US and Europe have begun to do. It’s just as likely that we abandon all environmental pretense and recommit to utilizing readily available fossil fuels as the Republicans advocate. Meanwhile, one rationale offered for China’s spurt in building more coal-fired power generation was that it was a necessary firm or base load complement to all the intermittent renewable generation added to their grid. That’s the argument new nuclear advocates are trying to make here. But we believe there is another more universal factor at work in China and across Asia, the human response to a window of opportunity that’s perceived to be closing. The present rush to build new coal-fired power plants may be driven by a fear that these projects may soon be politically unacceptable so it’s better to build them all now. And that’s just what they’re doing.

As for the climate implications, well, you can always buy stock in an air conditioner manufacturer.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could Coal Mines Become a Critical Part of the Renewable Energy Boom?
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years
South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance

South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance
ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil
Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+
Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com