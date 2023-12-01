Dutch Fund Keeps Shell, BP in Portfolio as it Dumps 40 Other Oil Firms

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.42 +0.46 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.25 +0.39 +0.48%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.17 -0.37 -0.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.834 +0.032 +1.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.191 +0.015 +0.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 28 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.191 +0.015 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.99 +2.50 +3.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.51 +2.25 +2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.36 -1.78 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 731 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.83 -1.70 -2.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.80 -1.76 -2.13%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 185 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 50.96 -1.90 -3.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 78.11 -1.90 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 76.36 -1.90 -2.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 66.86 -1.90 -2.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 63.56 -1.90 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 68.16 -1.90 -2.71%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 61.71 -1.90 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 66.19 -1.90 -2.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.95 +1.54 +1.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.49 -1.90 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.00 -2.00 -2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 hours e-cars not selling
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 4 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy

Breaking News:

Dutch Fund Keeps Shell, BP in Portfolio as it Dumps 40 Other Oil Firms

The Pricey Reality Behind Biden's EV Aspirations

The Pricey Reality Behind Biden's EV Aspirations

Biden’s widespread electrification goals are…

The Concerning Energy Cost of Artificial Intelligence 

The Concerning Energy Cost of Artificial Intelligence 

The rapid growth of artificial…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

Dutch Fund Keeps Shell, BP in Portfolio as it Dumps 40 Other Oil Firms

By Tom Kool - Dec 01, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Dutch pension fund Pensioenfonds Metaal & Techniek (PMT) is divesting from 40 oil and gas companies, but will keep its investments in Shell and BP and seven other energy firms as it sees the nine companies as “the most promising” for PMT in the sector.

PMT will continue to invest in Aker BP, BP, Enbridge, Eni, Equinor, Galp Energia, Neste Oyj, OMV, and Shell as it “bid goodbye” to 40 other oil and gas firms, the pension fund said on Friday.

Those nine companies meet PMT’s requirements—to have publicly stated an ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and unveil substantiated action plans to cut emissions, the fund said.

“PMT is confident in continuing constructive engagement with these companies towards a 1.5 degree world,” it said.

“We think it is important that multinationals like Shell, despite moving slowly through the energy transition for now, are part of the solution,” Hartwig Liersch, PMT’s director of investments, said in a statement. 

Climate change is the single largest motivation of investment institutions to decide to exclude companies from their portfolios, a newly launched ‘exclusion tracker’ showed earlier this year.

Investors have become increasingly wary of investing in ‘sin industries’, which for many now include fossil fuel companies alongside the weapons and tobacco sectors.

Pension funds and other institutional investors in Europe have excluded some major oil and gas companies from their portfolios, while some European banks have scaled back financing for fossil fuel projects.

Not all investors are dumping fossil fuels—some believe that owning stocks could help them influence decisions at oil and gas firms regarding emissions reductions. Not all banks are ditching financing for oil and gas, either.

Yet, many investors have excluded stocks of oil and gas companies in recent years due to concerns about the impact the business of fossil fuels has on climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

German Grid Regulator Plans to Spread Clean Energy Costs Across All Regions

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Deepen Oil Production Cuts

OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Deepen Oil Production Cuts
Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Can The West Catch Up To China In The Clean Energy Race?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com