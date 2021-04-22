Did The World Bank Just Doom LNG?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 57 mins SellBuy 61.83 +0.40 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 57 mins SellBuy 65.73 +0.33 +0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 57 mins SellBuy 2.752 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph up Heating Oil 57 mins SellBuy 1.864 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 1.987 +0.012 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 61.68 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 1.987 +0.012 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 62.39 -1.22 -1.92%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 62.93 -1.34 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 60.31 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 64.65 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 64.24 -0.31 -0.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 64.05 -0.51 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 48.80 -0.46 -0.93%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 49.85 -1.32 -2.58%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 60.35 -1.32 -2.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 61.75 -1.32 -2.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 56.80 -1.32 -2.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 56.10 -1.32 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 56.10 -1.32 -2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 56.95 -1.32 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 60.35 -1.32 -2.14%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 56.10 -1.32 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 51.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 55.38 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 59.33 +0.08 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 59.33 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 -1.25 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.69 -1.09 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 8 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 day Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 16 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours Fukushima
  • 1 day So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.

Breaking News:

Refiner Valero: U.S. Renewable Diesel Stocks Are Running Low

Why Is Most Oil Found In Deserts And The Arctic?

Why Is Most Oil Found In Deserts And The Arctic?

Most of the world's oil…

Lithium Mega-Merger Creates New $3 Billion Company

Lithium Mega-Merger Creates New $3 Billion Company

Australian lithium miners Galaxy Resources…

Will Big Oil’s Huge Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

Will Big Oil’s Huge Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

The world’s largest international oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Did The World Bank Just Doom LNG?

By Alex Kimani - Apr 22, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The United States has a long-running love affair with natural gas, with fossil fuels acting as the lynchpin in the country's power generation mix. At the same time, nearly half of American homes use the fuel for heating. With the transition from fossil fuels to renewables in full swing in many states, natural gas serves as the bridge that will make the switch smoother and less jarring.

Top American civil rights activists are among those vehemently opposed to an abrupt switch from natural gas, putting them on a collision path with progressive Democrats and environmentalists who have been pushing for an outright fracking ban.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, there's no shortage of environmentalists and climate advocates in dozens of cities--especially in liberal-leaning states such as Washington, California, and Massachusetts--that have been pushing for natural gas to receive a complete ban in homes and businesses. Meanwhile, lawmakers in New York to California have taken a firm stand against greenhouse gas emissions.

And now, the maritime industry is facing a similar conundrum.

The World Bank has just issued a recommendation to avoid LNG bunkering, saying hydrogen and ammonia offer the best long-term solutions as the shipping industry continues to adopt increasingly stringent measures to decarbonize.

But the recommendation by the international financier is facing plenty of backlash from industry representatives who say the industry cannot afford to wait for a perfect solution to address climate change. Instead, the shipping industry favors the adoption of technologies that can boost LNG's carbon credentials.

Marine transport is one of the biggest consumers of oil, accounting for ~7% of oil consumption worldwide.

Cheapest marine fuel

In its report, the World Bank presents an overview for policymakers regarding its perspective for the industry, saying that the industry needs to abandon fossil-based bunker fuels and turn toward zero-carbon bunker fuels in order to lower and ultimately eliminate its climate impact. Related: Why Natural Gas Won’t Be Replaced Anytime Soon

In addition to its overview of the issues, the World Bank presented a report entitled "The Role of LNG in the Transition Toward Low- and Zero-Carbon Shipping." The report says LNG is likely to play only a limited role in the decarbonization of the shipping sector even in the short-term, and recommends that countries should avoid adopting public policies that support LNG as a bunker fuel due to the risk of methane emissions and other highly damaging GCG emissions.

In a twin report, entitled "The Potential of Zero-Carbon Bunker Fuels in Developing Countries", the World Bank identifies ammonia and hydrogen as the most promising zero-carbon bunker fuels for the shipping industry.

However, panelists at the opening of Singapore Maritime Week representing owners, charterers, and shipbuilders are opposed to that line of thinking and see switching to LNG as one plausible, interim solution to a low-carbon transition that can happen sooner rather than later.

BHP CEO Vandita Pant has counter-argued that the maritime industry risks becoming "a laggard" if it fails to use LNG at least as a stop-gap measure and instead waits for "a perfect solution to come".

But truth be told, the biggest reason why shipping magnates are not so keen on ditching LNG is simply because it's the cheapest fuel available.

According to data by international accredited registrar and classification society, DNV, over the past seven years, Henry Hub natural gas has consistently ranked at or near the bottom of marine fuel prices when ranked by heating value.

Henry Hub natural gas sells for $5.60/MMbtu, the lowest among the six fuels ranked. Adding a $4/MMBtu liquefaction cost means it remains considerably cheaper than low-sulfur Marine gasoil (MGO), changing hands at $12.11/MMBtu.

Source: Det Norske Veritas (DNV) Group

Favorable hydrogen economics

That said, wide availability of cheap, green hydrogen could quickly make natural gas/LNG irrelevant.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced by the electrolysis of water using 100% renewable energy, thus making it a zero-carbon source. 

Unfortunately, less than one percent of the world's hydrogen production is of the green type, with the vast majority being derived from natural gas reforming. Indeed, 95% of the hydrogen produced in the United States is currently made by natural gas reforming, i.e., gray hydrogen. Related: Energy Sector Sees Blowout Quarter

The big problem here is that producing large amounts of green hydrogen requires massive amounts of renewable energy; For instance, the UK government's independent Climate Change Committee estimates that the country would need 30x its current offshore wind capacity in order to produce enough green hydrogen to replace all gas boilers in the UK.

But that might be about to change.

Last year, the world's green hydrogen leaders joined hands with an ambitious goal to drive a 50-fold scale-up in green hydrogen production over the next six years that could lead to a major fall in green hydrogen prices.

The Green Hydrogen Catapult Initiative is a brainchild of founding partners Saudi clean energy group ACWA Power, Australian project developer CWP Renewables, European energy giants Iberdrola and Ørsted, Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Envision, Italian gas group Snam, and Yara, a Norwegian fertilizer producer.

The companies hope to drive 25GW of green hydrogen production by 2026, a scale that could significantly drive down hydrogen costs to below $2/kg thus making the fuel source competitive with fossil fuels in power generation. The companies hope to drive 25GW of green hydrogen production by 2026, a scale that could significantly drive down hydrogen costs to below $2/kg thus making the fuel source competitive with fossil fuels in power generation.

If successful, natural gas' days as the favored clean energy bridge in the global maritime and U.S. electricity generation mix could be numbered.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?

Next Post

Jet Fuel Demand Is A Headache For Oil Markets
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play
Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom
Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC

Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC
Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices

Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices
Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com