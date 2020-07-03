Debt Destroys A Shale Giant

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 6 hours 40.32 -0.33 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 7 hours 42.80 -0.34 -0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours 1.750 +0.016 +0.92%
Graph up Mars US 6 hours 41.65 +0.83 +2.03%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.55 +0.30 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.35 +0.92 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 6 hours 1.750 +0.016 +0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 42.80 +0.09 +0.21%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 43.12 +0.21 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 42.35 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 46.33 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 42.68 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 44.21 +0.16 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 37.15 +0.83 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.65 +0.83 +2.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.05 +0.83 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 36.15 +0.83 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.39 +0.30 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.60 +0.83 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +1.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 53 mins In a Nutshell...
  • 3 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 3 hours Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 15 mins Is OilPrice a cover for Green Propganda
  • 1 day Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 7 hours Victor Davis Hansen on Biden's mental acuity " . . unfit to serve". 1 out of 5 Democrats admit it. How many Dem's believe it but will not admit it?
  • 20 hours Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 1 day Apology Accepted!
  • 3 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 1 day Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 day Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 2 days U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.

Breaking News:

Total Sends Drilling Rig To South Africa To Capitalize On Previous Success

Alberta Lays Out Plan To Recover From Oil Price Collapse

Alberta Lays Out Plan To Recover From Oil Price Collapse

Alberta's Conservative government is taking…

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Royal Dutch Shell has followed…

Oil Markets On Edge As Second Wave Hits

Oil Markets On Edge As Second Wave Hits

While hopes of a global…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Debt Destroys A Shale Giant

By Editorial Dept - Jul 03, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

1. Gasoline demand rebounds, jet fuel stays down

- In the U.S., demand for petroleum products plunged by 7 mb/d between March and April.

- Since then, demand has bounced back by 4 mb/d, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Refiners initially shifted production mixes to relatively more diesel and less gasoline.

- But because the rebound is concentrated in gasoline, as millions of people returned to driving and shunned mass transit, refiners will have to switch back.

- “This surge in demand, coupled with aforementioned yield shifts have helped contain gasoline inventory builds in recent weeks, although they remain stubbornly high compared the seasonal five year historical range,” Bank of America said.

2. Refiners squeezed by new facilities

- A wave of “mega refineries” are set to come online over the next four years, mostly in China and the Middle East. This comes despite the fact that oil demand will not return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2022, according to Goldman Sachs.

- The new capacity will lower overall refinery utilization worldwide by 3 percent.

- Thinner margins and stiff competition could force the shutdown of refineries in developed countries, Goldman warns.

- Gasoline fares much better than distillates, with passenger vehicle traffic returning quickly while jet fuel demand remains badly damaged.

3. Major write-downs increase scrutiny on majors

-…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

A Clear Sign That OPEC Compliance Is Working

Next Post

The Multi-Billion Dollar Price Tag For Iraqi Oil Compliance
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True
Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options

Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins

Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins
3 Oil Stocks With Good Upside And 3 To Avoid

3 Oil Stocks With Good Upside And 3 To Avoid



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com