Deal Or No Deal: OPEC Heads Back To The Drawing Board

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.71 +0.53 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 52.41 +0.55 +1.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.806 +0.006 +0.33%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 48.08 +0.73 +1.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 51.65 +1.49 +2.97%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 46.90 +2.00 +4.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.85 +2.09 +5.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.806 +0.006 +0.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 51.78 +1.23 +2.43%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 53.74 +1.27 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 44.62 +0.40 +0.90%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 52.71 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 53.02 +0.46 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 52.49 +0.54 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.65 +1.49 +2.97%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 32.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 31.35 +1.99 +6.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 47.60 +1.99 +4.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 47.15 +1.99 +4.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 42.50 +1.99 +4.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 36.75 +1.99 +5.72%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 36.75 +1.99 +5.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 41.00 +1.99 +5.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 45.75 +1.99 +4.55%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 37.25 +1.99 +5.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 43.75 +0.75 +1.74%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 48.31 -2.06 -4.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 41.13 +0.43 +1.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 45.08 +0.43 +0.96%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 45.08 +0.43 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 43.75 +0.75 +1.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.00 +2.00 +5.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.48 +1.99 +3.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 1 min Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 7 hours Syria conflict
  • 4 mins Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 14 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 22 hours Gold.
  • 46 mins OPEC+ says they can get oil to $60 bbl with 1 mm bbl/d cut. How, when by most accounts China's demand alone down 4 mm bbl/d ? The OPEC Smoke & Mirrors. It works ?
  • 1 day What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 18 mins Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 11 mins We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 23 hours WTI are we seeing the perfect storm
  • 1 day Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 1 day OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts

Breaking News:

Smaller Than Expected Crude Build Fuels Oil Rally

Alt Text

When Will The Coronavirus Hysteria End?

The history of Coronavirus related…

Alt Text

What Happens When You Mix New Solar Tech And Artificial Intelligence?

Perovskite holds a lot of…

Alt Text

How China Could Ignite An Oil Price Rebound

Oil is on track to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Deal Or No Deal: OPEC Heads Back To The Drawing Board

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 03, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Saudi aramco

The Joint Technical Committee of the OPEC+ group, meeting before the regular OPEC meeting that is happening this week in Vienna, considered bigger oil production cuts—between 600,000 bpd and 1 million bpd, two Reuters sources said on Tuesday afternoon. The group ended up recommending additional cuts of at least 600,000 bpd.

But according to Energy Intel, OPEC+ ministers will not shake hands on a deal that involves increasing the production cuts. 

“There will be no handshakes when ‘Opec-plus’ oil ministers meet, but delegates are hopeful a deal will be struck to counter the impact of the coronavirus.” FX Street reported on Tuesday afternoon, citing Energy Intel sources.

But that doesn’t mean a deal isn’t forthcoming.

Rather, the handshake is likely meant in the literal sense, due to the coronavirus safety precautions that will be present at the meeting. Media has been banned from the OPEC meetings on virus concerns, and ministers will undergo medical screenings as they enter the building.

In addition to the no-handshake safety precautions, a no-hugs policy has also been advised, according to an image of OPEC meeting signage posted by Bloomberg News Managing Editor for the Middle East and North Africa Nayla Razzouk.

As the coronavirus continues to claim new lives and new cases on a daily basis, OPEC and its allies are in search of a solution to the oil demand problem that has caused oil prices to fall to lows not seen in years.

The 600,000 bpd recommendation was to take place in the second quarter of the year.

OPEC President and Algerian Oil Minister Mohamed Arkab confirmed on Tuesday that OPEC discussions this week would be “new, substantial cuts” to oil production.

WTI crude was trading up on Tuesday afternoon at $46.91 (+0.34%), showing a hint of optimism on a new deal. Brent crude was trading down at $51.61 (-0.56%)

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The 3 Hottest Inverse Energy ETFs
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge
The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

 Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

 Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

 Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

1
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com