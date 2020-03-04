Has U.S. Electricity Lost Its Spark?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 46.78 -0.40 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 51.13 -0.73 -1.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 1.827 +0.027 +1.50%
Graph down Mars US 28 mins 47.58 -0.50 -1.04%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 52.65 +1.00 +1.94%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 47.30 +0.40 +0.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.02 +0.17 +0.41%
Chart Natural Gas 50 mins 1.827 +0.027 +1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 51.78 +1.23 +2.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 53.74 +1.27 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.62 +0.40 +0.90%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.71 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 53.02 +0.46 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.49 +0.54 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 52.65 +1.00 +1.94%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.10 -0.88 -2.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.78 +0.43 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 48.03 +0.43 +0.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 47.58 +0.43 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.93 +0.43 +1.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.18 +0.43 +1.17%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.18 +0.43 +1.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 41.43 +0.43 +1.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 46.18 +0.43 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.68 +0.43 +1.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 43.25 -0.50 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.85 +2.54 +5.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 40.73 -0.40 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.68 -0.40 -0.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.68 -0.40 -0.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 43.25 -0.50 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.50 +0.50 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.91 +0.43 +0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 57 mins Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 3 hours Pompeo Confirms US-Taliban Deal Has Secret Elements
  • 20 hours Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 20 hours OPEC+ says they can get oil to $60 bbl with 1 mm bbl/d cut. How, when by most accounts China's demand alone down 4 mm bbl/d ? The OPEC Smoke & Mirrors. It works ?
  • 18 hours Syria conflict
  • 14 hours Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 21 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 3 hours Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 8 hours Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 11 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 18 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 3 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 3 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost

Breaking News:

Europe Looks To Pass 2050 Net Zero Carbon Goal Into Law

Alt Text

Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

As the coronavirus continues to…

Alt Text

The $4 Trillion Carbon Capture Opportunity

As the impact of climate…

Alt Text

OPEC Oil Production Dives To 10-Year Low

OPEC’s crude oil production fell…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Has U.S. Electricity Lost Its Spark?

Join Our Community
Electricity

Well, it happened once again. Sales of electricity in the US declined in 2019 by a significant 2.8%, despite solid domestic economic growth with real GDP increasing 2.3%. Sales across all categories of users—residential, commercial and industrial— all fell. To put this in context electricity sales have fallen in five of the past ten years.

From 2010-2019 electricity sales actually declined by a slight 0.1% while real GDP rose 22%, the population increased 7% and industrial production rose 17%. Note especially the last number. It has been an easy (and we believe lazy) claim to attribute every slackening period of electricity demand to a weak or disappearing manufacturing sector. In this ten-year period of industrial growth, electricity sales to industrial customers nevertheless declined by 2%.

In the face of this economic and population growth, where did electricity demand actually go? One example of a relatively large new commercial power user is a server farm—a computer facility storing data. Given their high constant energy needs on a 24/7 basis, some policy makers worried about the impact of this new, incremental demand on our energy consumption. However, and despite their size, these facilities have become highly efficient users of electricity and consume less than 2% of US electricity output.

Similarly lighting and HVAC systems for commercial marijuana cultivation, an initial cause for concern regarding electric supply problems in some localities, now supposedly accounts for 1% of electricity consumption. One suspects that some of that demand existed before widespread legalization, so where is the growth? Bitcoin is another new usage supposed to gobble up our electricity at an extraordinary pace. The best we can say, based on fuzzy global estimates, is that bitcoin mining uses perhaps 1% of electricity consumed in the US. What’s more, bitcoin miners — like other large commercial and industrial power consumers— have become far more efficient in their electricity consumption. Related: Oil Prices Rise As Market Expects Large OPEC+ Cut

Server farms, pot farms, bitcoin mines and even electric vehicles—why don’t these new, supposedly prodigious consumers of electricity push upward electricity consumption in the aggregate? We suggest two explanations. First, has to do with the nature of a commodity like electricity. All users large and small want some benefit that electricity provides like refrigerated produce, hot water for bathing or a cool room to escape summer’s heat. But no one wants to use more electricity simply for its own sake. That makes no sense economic or otherwise. In fact quite the contrary. Consumers of any commodity work relentlessly to become more efficient consumers of that commodity.

Second, the annual drip-drip-drip of efficiency measures applied to electricity consumption throughout the economy offsets new sources of demand. Lower consumption due the switch to more energy efficient LED lighting by itself may have offset a large part or all of the growth in demand from the three new uses.

So what will propel electricity sales growth in the future? Presumably continued expansion of electrification of transportation as well new inroads in commercial and residential heating and cooking. The trend we see is consumers electrifying more aspects of daily existence in order to lower their carbon emissions, voluntarily or otherwise. And these are really big markets for electricity, unlike the servers, weed growers and bitcoin miners that seem to garner much of the popular press’s attention. But even here, we don’t expect competitors to stand still. The fans of the hydrogen economy have stirred, as witness the surge (before the coronavirus crash) of hydrogen-related stocks. And natural gas distributors will also seek to offer “green” alternatives or “renewable natural gas” as typified by a recent proposal to “mine” chicken droppings on the Delmarva Peninsula. Related: Here’s Why Oil Prices Should Go Higher

After reviewing the most recent electricity growth numbers, it still seems clear that electricity producers will have to work hard to increase sales as consumers become increasingly efficient in their usage. Nor will competitors simply go away. This leaves the typical electric company with a choice. It can attempt to drive its top line growth by, for example, fully embracing moves to increase electrification throughout the economy. Or, reflecting an expected increase in capital intensity, US electric companies may shift even more of their costs to a simple monthly charge even less reflective of actual consumer usage.

And this reflects a simple fact of the electricity business. The actual product itself, particularly in small increments is cheap. But the vast installed delivery infrastructure behind it still requires enormous financial support. If we want service quality to remain high new investment must be made and financed. As we enter a replacement cycle for much of our aging electric utility infrastructure, how we choose to pay for it may again become an issue for policy makers to grapple with.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Deal Or No Deal: OPEC Heads Back To The Drawing Board

Next Post

How Fossil Fuels Power The Internet
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge
The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

 Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

 Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

 Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

1
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com