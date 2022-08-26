Crude Prices Hold Below $100 As Markets Fear Fed’s Actions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 93.06 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 mins 100.8 +1.49 +1.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 100.4 +0.26 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 9.296 -0.079 -0.84%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 90.47 -1.92 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 99.65 +0.40 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 4 days 101.9 +0.52 +0.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 98.79 +0.68 +0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 270 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 99.46 +1.08 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 103.2 +1.44 +1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.35 -2.61 -3.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 78.42 -2.37 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 94.67 -2.37 -2.44%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 92.92 -2.37 -2.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 90.82 -2.37 -2.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 90.07 -2.37 -2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 93.62 -2.37 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 88.27 -2.37 -2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 31 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 36 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 27 mins "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 7 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records

Private Equity Is Pouring More Money In Oil And Gas

Private Equity Is Pouring More Money In Oil And Gas

Private equity investment in oil…

Oil Rig Count Climbs As Permian Drilling Picks Up

Oil Rig Count Climbs As Permian Drilling Picks Up

The U.S. oil rig count…

Bearish Sentiment Has Taken Hold Of Oil Markets

Bearish Sentiment Has Taken Hold Of Oil Markets

As the global economy continues…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Crude Prices Hold Below $100 As Markets Fear Fed’s Actions

By Editorial Dept - Aug 26, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading lower as investors braced for the possible return of sanctioned Iranian oil exports to global markets and on worries that rising U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand.

On a positive note, despite uncertainty over the pace of rate hikes in the United States to tackle soaring inflation, worries about oil demand destruction eased this week, putting the benchmark oil contract on track for gains of around 2% on the week.

Negatively speaking, however, traders are worried about an Iran Nuclear Deal that will bring more oil to the market and could drive prices sharply lower over the near-term. Traders seem reluctant to explore the long side of the market aggressively until this matter is settled. No one wants to get caught on the wrong side of the market if and when the headline announcing the deal is released.

Traders have also been reluctant to step in front of a highly anticipated speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday. Powell is expected to summarize where the Fed stands in its fight to control inflation, including information about its rate-path hike in the long and short-term. An extremely hawkish Powell could sink the market.

Earlier in the week, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures hit a three-week high as the focus continued to shift away from demand issues with traders now monitoring closely events pointing toward supply tightness. These events include disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery.

Drop in US Crude Stockpiles Underpins Prices; Gasoline Demand Worrisome

Falling U.S. crude and product stockpiles also added to the upward pressure on prices. Oil inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to August 19 at 421.7 million barrels, steeper than analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 933,000-barrel drop.

The bullish impact was countered by a drawdown in gasoline inventories that was less than expected. On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a gasoline inventory build. Both reports indicate tepid demand. U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 27,000 barrels in the week to 215.6 million barrels, compared with earlier expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop.

Talk of OPEC+ Output Cuts Creates Floor

Crude oil prices have been climbing since Monday after the Saudi energy minister flagged the possibility that OPEC and its allies will cut production to support prices. This serves as evidence of the group’s willingness to defend prices.

Although OPEC+ hasn’t announced the mechanics of the proposed cut in production, just the mere mention of it has put a floor under the market.

British Petroleum Shuts Down Some Refinery Units

Reuters reported on Thursday that the world’s biggest oil consumer, BP, announced the shutting of some units at its Whiting refinery in Indiana after an electrical fire on Wednesday. Traders are still monitoring the situation but if the issue escalates, it could have a material impact on supply since the 430,000 barrel-per-day plant is a key supplier of fuels to the central United States and the city of Chicago.

Weekly Technical Analysis

Weekly October WTI Crude Oil

WTI

Trend Indicator Analysis        

The main trend is up according to the weekly swing chart. However, momentum is trending lower.

The minor trend is down. It changed to down eight weeks ago when sellers took out the minor bottom at $97.77. This shifted momentum to the downside. The new minor top is $99.75. A trade through this price will change the minor trend to up and shift momentum to the upside.

Retracement Level Analysis

The main range is $61.08 to $115.44. The market has successfully tested its retracement zone at $88.16 to $81.74 for four weeks in a row. 

The first minor range is $99.75 to $85.37. Its pivot is potential resistance at $92.56.

The second minor range is $108.07 to $85.37. Its 50% level at $96.72 is also resistance.

The short-term range is $115.44 to $85.37. If the minor trend changes to up then look for the rally to extend into its retracement zone at $100.41 to $103.95.

Weekly Technical Forecast

The direction of the October WTI crude oil market the week ending September 2 will be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at $92.56.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $92.56 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a rally into the second minor pivot at $96.72 and the short-term retracement zone at $100.41 to $103.95.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $92.56 will indicate the presence of sellers. This could lead to a test of the long-term support at $88.16. This is followed by the minor bottom at $85.37 and the long-term Fibonacci level at $81.74. This price is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the downside.

Short-Term Outlook

There was enough bullish news this week to send prices sharply higher, but right now traders have to settle for it being strong enough to provide support. Worries of a nuclear deal between Iran and Western powerhouses could also be limiting gains.

Although talks between the European Union, the United States, and Iran are continuing, the market appears to be trading as if the delay in reaching the agreement is nearly a done deal.

If signed, Iran will bring upwards of about 1 million barrels per day of crude to the market. Prices could be pressured over the short-run, but over the long term, it won’t be enough to offset the loss of Russian output.

Furthermore, if prices fall too far, too fast, OPEC+ is more likely to trim its output.


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Power Prices Break Records As Europe’s Energy Crisis Persists

Next Post

Make Or Break Time For The Iran Nuclear Deal
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist

Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist
Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com