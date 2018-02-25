Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.54 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.93 -0.11 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.695 +0.038 +1.43%
Mars US 2 days 62.00 +0.88 +1.44%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.08 +0.58 +0.93%
Urals 4 days 62.60 +0.34 +0.55%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.82 +0.94 +1.47%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.82 +0.94 +1.47%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.21 +0.81 +1.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.695 +0.038 +1.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 62.53 +1.25 +2.04%
Murban 3 days 65.98 +1.25 +1.93%
Iran Heavy 3 days 62.22 +0.59 +0.96%
Basra Light 3 days 62.34 +0.99 +1.61%
Saharan Blend 3 days 67.00 +0.55 +0.83%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Girassol 3 days 67.14 +0.57 +0.86%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.08 +0.58 +0.93%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 37.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 32.27 +2.84 +9.65%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.52 -0.56 -0.87%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.77 +1.09 +1.74%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.27 +1.09 +1.98%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.52 +1.09 +2.25%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.52 +1.09 +2.25%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.02 +1.09 +1.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.72 +1.09 +1.77%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.17 +1.09 +2.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.82 +0.94 +1.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Giddings 4 days 52.75 +1.00 +1.93%
ANS West Coast 5 days 65.25 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 3 days 57.50 +0.78 +1.38%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.45 +0.78 +1.29%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.45 +0.78 +1.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 60.00 +0.78 +1.32%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.00 +1.00 +1.92%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.03 +0.84 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day EPA's Pruitt cites Bible to justify administration policies
  • 2 days Watch for biofuels policy changes ...
  • 2 days Syria's Ghouta - Is there Threat Of Genocide? The World Is Silent.
  • 2 days Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where is the U.S. on the list?
  • 1 day Majority unlikely to use self-driving cars
  • 44 mins US shale production dull until someone starts talking shareholder payback
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia's Building a $500 billion Mega-City and Will Run 100% on Renewable
  • 1 hour Perovskite Co.'s will they live to the promise?
  • 1 hour Ideas on demand
  • 2 days First Oklahoma, Now Kansas Fracking Tied to Earthquakes
  • 2 days VW Looks At Apple For Electric-Car Design Guidance
  • 2 days DNA Robots Target Cancer
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days US admin to kill Energy Star program
  • 3 days CRUDE OIL PRICES
  • 2 days Plastic bans to dent oil demand growth-BP

Breaking News:

Tesla Offers Free EV Charging Stations To U.S. Businesses

Alt Text

Why Commodity Coins Are Gaining Popularity

Commodity coins are beginning to…

Alt Text

Oil Holds Steady, But Rebound Seems Unlikely

Oil prices have stabilized at…

Alt Text

The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand

As air travel continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 25, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Cushing

Oil prices jumped on Thursday after the EIA reported a surprise drawdown in crude oil inventories, ending several consecutive weeks of inventory builds. The report was the most bullish in weeks, surprising an oil market that was settling in for an extended period of stock increases on the back of soaring U.S. oil production.

On the production side, things also looked more bullish than many had expected. The weekly estimates should be taken with a grain of salt, and one week’s worth of data do not equal a lasting trend, but in the most recent data release, U.S. oil output fell by 1,000 bpd – essentially flat from the week earlier.

It was the first time in 2018 that the U.S. hasn’t seen a significant production increase, and because it has occurred counter-seasonally – this is typically a time when crude demand tends to soften – the report was interpreted by the oil market as rather bullish. WTI and Brent posted sizable price gains on Thursday.

Interestingly, however, the inventory declines are particularly pronounced at the key oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, often likened to the “pipeline crossroads of the world” and home to the settlement of the WTI benchmark.

The oil market downturn that began in 2014 led to storage tanks around the world to fill up with crude oil. But that was especially true at Cushing. The global oil market has been watching Cushing closely for progress in the rebalancing effort.

(Click to enlarge)

If Cushing is any indicator, the oil market has already tightened significantly. For the week ending on February 16, stocks fell to just 30 million barrels at Cushing, down by more than half from June 2017. Related: OPEC ‘Supergroup’ Keeps Oil Exports Subdued

But that obscures the fact that the declines really kicked into high gear only recently. As of November, Cushing still held more than 60 million barrels. In the past six weeks alone, Cushing has shaved off 16 million barrels.

“Cushing stocks have fallen by more than half since November,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. “A combination of lower imports and higher exports was chiefly responsible for the decline in crude oil stocks.”

As mentioned, the stock draw came even as this typically a time of year when stocks build. Refineries tend to go offline for maintenance and retooling ahead of peak summer driving season. Indeed, the weekly data from the EIA showed another dip in refining runs. And the IEA and other energy analysts have warned that inventories would climb significantly in the first and second quarter.

That makes the stock draw all the more notable. “Even a lower rate of crude oil processing and high crude oil production could not balance this out,” Commerzbank analysts wrote.

One reason for this could be the shape of the futures curve. Because WTI and Brent are in a state of backwardation – in which front-month oil futures trade at a premium to futures further out – it is not profitable to store oil. Stashing crude in storage, paying the fees to keep it there, only to sell it at a later date at a lower price doesn’t make a ton of sense. “Part of that (inventory fall) is the shape of the oil curve which makes it uneconomic to store product,” Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader, told Reuters. So, even as we are in a soft season for oil demand, oil prices have the downward sloping futures curve working in their favor.

Nevertheless, the price bump from the EIA report was limited and could be fleeting. There are still road blocks standing in the way of another rally. First and foremost is the expectation that U.S. shale production will continue to skyrocket. What surprised the market in the most recent EIA report was that weekly production was flat. But output should continue on its upward trend going forward.

Second, U.S. exports may not remain at such elevated levels. The surprise stock draw owes a lot to the fact that U.S. crude exports averaged over 2 million barrels per day for the week ending on February 16. That is an exceptionally high level. For instance, over the previous five weeks, exports ranged from 1.25 to 1.765 mb/d, averaging 1.4 mb/d for the five-week period. It is unlikely exports can continue at such lofty levels.

Related: What’s Really Happening With Venezuela’s “El Petro?”

They won’t fall off a cliff, but the narrowing price difference between WTI and Brent (and other important benchmarks, for that matter) has cut into the competitiveness of U.S. oil, which could limit the upside in terms of export volumes. “[I]t is questionable whether the record-low level of net imports will be maintained in the next few weeks, as the reduced price gap between Brent and WTI makes US crude oil exports less attractive,” Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note. “Given net imports at the level of the previous weeks, crude oil stocks would rise steeply.”

Finally, a new pipeline came online in recent weeks, connecting Cushing to Memphis, TN. That has helped drain stocks in Cushing, creating the appearance of an oil market tightening faster than many thought. But the new source of supply to the Memphis region could displace oil that is shipped in from the Gulf. In other words, oil is moving around, but the market isn’t necessarily a lot tighter than it was before the pipeline opened. Cushing is just not hoarding as much oil as before.

In other words, the most recent EIA report was bullish, and inventories at Cushing are very low, but don’t count on that trend necessarily continuing.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

How The Fed Could Hammer Oil Producers
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil
Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom

Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom

 Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

 5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

 Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain

Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com