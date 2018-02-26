U.S. Biofuels Policy Overhaul Faces Major Challenges

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 40 mins 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Brent Crude 27 mins 67.35 +0.31 +0.46%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.686 +0.029 +1.09%
Mars US 15 mins 62.91 +0.91 +1.47%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.16 +1.08 +1.71%
Urals 17 hours 62.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.72 +0.90 +1.39%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.72 +0.90 +1.39%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.89 +0.68 +1.21%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.686 +0.029 +1.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 62.53 +1.25 +2.04%
Murban 4 days 65.98 +1.25 +1.93%
Iran Heavy 4 days 62.22 +0.59 +0.96%
Basra Light 4 days 62.34 +0.99 +1.61%
Saharan Blend 4 days 67.00 +0.55 +0.83%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.69 +0.57 +0.85%
Girassol 4 days 67.14 +0.57 +0.86%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.16 +1.08 +1.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.29 +1.60 +4.25%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 33.05 +0.78 +2.42%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.30 +0.78 +1.23%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 64.55 +0.78 +1.22%
Sweet Crude 4 days 57.15 +0.88 +1.56%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.30 +0.78 +1.58%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.30 +0.78 +1.58%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.80 +0.78 +1.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 63.50 +0.78 +1.24%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.95 +0.78 +1.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.72 +0.90 +1.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.25 +1.25 +2.12%
Giddings 17 hours 54.00 +1.25 +2.37%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.47 +1.22 +1.87%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.86 +0.36 +0.63%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.81 +0.36 +0.59%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.81 +0.36 +0.59%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.36 +0.36 +0.60%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.56 +0.53 +0.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia's Building a $500 billion Mega-City and Will Run 100% on Renewable
  • 1 hour Bill Gates Is Planning To Strip CO2 From The Air And Turn It Into Clean Fuel
  • 8 hours Big six UK's energy companies routinely overcharging customers
  • 3 hours Lawmakers to focus on energy infrastructure
  • 7 hours Iceland Generates 100% Of Its Electricity Through Renewables
  • 15 mins Should we be looking at steel stocks now?
  • 2 hours Express Delivery With Drones Instead of Trucks to Cut Carbon Emissions
  • 50 mins Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 1 hour Australia And East Timor Agree on Maritime Border, 'pathway' To Develop Gas Field
  • 9 hours New N Korea sanctions
  • 45 mins German cities to trial free public transport to cut pollution
  • 22 hours US shale production dull until someone starts talking shareholder payback
  • 1 hour Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 17 hours Ideas on demand
  • 22 hours Perovskite Co.'s will they live to the promise?
  • 3 hours Ripple is on a tear ...

Breaking News:

Judge Revokes Energy Transfer Partners Louisiana Oil Pipeline Permit

Alt Text

Saudi/Russia-Led Oil Supergroup In The Making

OPEC and the non-OPEC members…

Alt Text

Is The Lithium Bubble Set To Pop?

With the rise of the…

Alt Text

U.S. Plans Largest Ever Oil & Gas Lease Sale In Gulf Of Mexico

The largest oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Biofuels Policy Overhaul Faces Major Challenges

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 26, 2018, 3:00 PM CST Biofuel truck

U.S. President Donald Trump has called a meeting to discuss possible amendments to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) as the powerful oil and corn lobbies continue to clash over biofuels policies amid high political stakes in protecting jobs in both Iowa and Pennsylvania.

However, a major overhaul of the current policies on blending corn-based ethanol and other biofuels into gasoline and diesel faces opposition from both lobbies—for different reasons—and is pitting lawmakers from the big oil states against those of the Midwest farm belt.

The meeting that President Trump has called, scheduled for Tuesday, will reportedly include Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, and Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa. The other participants in the meeting will be Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and possibly Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Reuters reports, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

The current biofuels policies have long been the bone of contention between oil and corn states, but they recently took center stage again after Pennsylvania-based oil refiner Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) filed for bankruptcy protection in late January, blaming part of its financial hardships on the compliance costs with the RFS and the purchase of tradeable blending credits known as Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs. Refiners that don’t have the infrastructure to blend biofuels, including PES, must buy the RINs.

“Today’s bankruptcy filing by Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) is a result of the counterproductive, job-killing, EPA-imposed Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) that requires an excessive amount of biofuel be blended into the nation’s fuel supply,” Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said in January, commenting on PES’s hardships. Related: Venezuelan Oil Production Could Further Collapse On New U.S. Sanctions

While President Trump is a vocal supporter of the U.S. oil industry, he has said that he also supports the RFS, especially corn-based ethanol, which protects farming jobs in the Midwest.

The meeting this week is expected to focus on short-term solutions to keep the Philadelphia refinery running, and on longer-term options such as a possible cap on the price of biofuel credits or ways to get speculators out of the market, according to Reuters’ sources.

PES is asking the EPA to waive its biofuel compliance obligations, but more waivers from the agency could result in a backlash from other oil refiners that can’t get such waivers, according to Reuters.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that a total of 27 small-sized U.S. refiners—a higher number than usual—have sought waivers from the biofuels standard program from the EPA. The agency has the authority to grant waivers from the renewable fuel standard to refineries whose oil processing capacity is below 75,000 bpd.

While a possible expansion of waivers to small refiners is expected to reduce the RIN prices for oil refiners, it faces opposition from both the oil and corn industries as a possible unfair advantage for those exempt from biofuel blending costs.

Meanwhile, Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Chuck Grassley of Iowa have also addressed the bankruptcy filing of Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES), in different ways. Related: Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

Sen. Grassley published earlier this month an analysis by his energy policy staff that found that biofuels blending requirement and the cost of RINs “have little to do with the success of refineries and were not significant factors in the PES bankruptcy.”

“After reviewing the facts, I’m confident that the Renewable Fuel Standard isn’t harming refineries, that other factors are at work, and that the RFS law is working as Congress intended,” Sen. Grassley said in a statement.

Sen. Cruz, on the other hand, told refinery workers from the East Coast at a gathering at PES last week that refinery jobs are “at risk from a broken government regulation system that isn’t working that we have to fix.”

“We can fix this [and] end the massive tax from the broken RINs system. And at the same time allow corn farmers in a free and fair market to sell even more corn and for them to prosper as well,” Senator Cruz said. “I think we are making positive, productive steps toward a win-win solution.”

Senators Grassley and Cruz are expected to take part in President Trump’s meeting on Tuesday, but proposals to fix the biofuels policies are likely to face opposition from either the corn industry or oil industry camps—or both.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

Next Post

Oil Majors: New Tech Will Save The Industry
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil
Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom

Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom

 Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

 5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

 Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain

Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com