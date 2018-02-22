Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Draw

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.71 +1.03 +1.67%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.06 +0.91 +1.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.680 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 20 hours 60.08 -0.16 -0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.50 -0.31 -0.49%
Urals 2 days 62.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.88 -0.18 -0.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.88 -0.18 -0.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.08 +0.19 +0.29%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.40 -0.07 -0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.680 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.93 -0.80 -1.30%
Murban 2 days 64.43 -0.80 -1.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.63 +0.18 +0.30%
Basra Light 2 days 60.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.45 +0.24 +0.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.08 +0.19 +0.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.08 +0.19 +0.29%
Girassol 2 days 65.53 +0.19 +0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.50 -0.31 -0.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 36.21 +1.08 +3.07%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.43 -0.26 -0.88%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.08 -0.11 -0.17%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.68 -0.11 -0.18%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.18 -0.01 -0.02%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.43 -0.11 -0.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.43 -0.11 -0.23%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.93 -0.11 -0.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.63 -0.11 -0.18%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.08 -0.11 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.88 -0.18 -0.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 2 days 51.75 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 9 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.74 -0.11 -0.20%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.69 -0.11 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.69 -0.11 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.24 -0.11 -0.19%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -0.25 -0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.19 -0.22 -0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours US admin to kill Energy Star program
  • 24 mins Voters split on raising the gas tax
  • 4 hours As Trump Trashes NAFTA, Mexico Turns To Brazilian Corn
  • 4 mins Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where are the U.S. on the list?
  • 3 hours German Neo-Nazis Are Trying To Infiltrate Daimler: Works Council
  • 50 mins Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 18 hours Apple in Talks to Buy Cobalt Directly From Miners
  • 31 mins NASA Spends $1 Billion For a Launch Tower That leans, May Only be Used Once
  • 1 hour CRUDE OIL PRICES
  • 5 hours Uber CEO sees commercialization of flying taxis within a decade
  • 3 hours Ghana Discovers Lithium
  • 3 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 18 hours Ideas on demand
  • 7 mins Denbury and Statoil are killing it
  • 11 hours Plastic bans to dent oil demand growth-BP
  • 4 hours Israel Strikes "Historic" Gas Deal With Egypt

Breaking News:

Borr Drilling Looks To Buy Paragon Offshore

Alt Text

OPEC Production Steady In January As Venezuela Output Plunges

OPEC’s total crude oil output…

Alt Text

Is History Repeating Itself In Oil Markets?

History could be repeating itself…

Alt Text

U.S. Mandates Biggest Non-Emergency Strategic Oil Selloff

The budget deal that was…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Draw

By Irina Slav - Feb 22, 2018, 10:00 AM CST US Crude

After a surprise crude oil inventory draw reported by the American Petroleum Institute, the Energy Information Administration strengthened the good mood by confirming the draw, and a much larger one than API’s 907,000 barrels.

The authority reported inventories had fallen by 1.6 million barrels in the week to February 16. This is the first inventory draw in four weeks, after the EIA reported a combined build of 10.5 million barrels for the period January 22 to February 9.

At 420.5 million barrels, the EIA said, crude oil inventories are in the lower half of the seasonal average, which should stimulate optimism despite a consistent growth in production in the shale patch and upcoming refinery maintenance season that will certainly affect inventories.

Gasoline production, the EIA also said, was higher in the week to February 16, at 10.1 million barrels daily, from 9.6 million bpd a week earlier. Inventories of the fuel rose by 300,000 barrels, versus a 3.6-million-barrel build a week earlier. This is the third weekly gasoline inventory increase in as many weeks.

Meanwhile, oil prices have been depressed by a stronger U.S. dollar, propped up by the minutes of the last FOMC meeting released by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The minutes suggested the Fed remains hawkish on the U.S. economy, especially after the much higher than expected January inflation reading, so it is on track to lift interest rates at least three times by the end of the year.

Higher interest rates are bullish for the dollar and what is bullish for the dollar is usually bearish for the commodities that are traded in it, and oil is the most notable example of this inverse relationship. At the time of writing, ahead of the EIA release, Brent crude traded at US$65.39 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate changed hands at US$61.98 a barrel, up 0.37 percent and 0.49 percent, respectively.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The U.S. Oil Industry Sets Its Sights On Asia

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Looks To Profit From The U.S. Shale Boom
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil
OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

 Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom

Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom

 Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

 5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com