Coronavirus Could Bankrupt 20% Of European Oilfield Services

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 23.10 +2.27 +10.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 26.69 -3.72 -12.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 1.690 +0.043 +2.61%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 16.62 -6.63 -28.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 30.36 -0.27 -0.88%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 24.65 -2.75 -10.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.11 -2.00 -6.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 27.11 -2.00 -6.87%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.78 -5.41 -22.36%
Chart Natural Gas 13 mins 1.690 +0.043 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 28.54 -2.00 -6.55%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 29.77 -2.14 -6.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 14.61 -3.87 -20.94%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 38.13 -4.89 -11.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 23.68 -4.73 -16.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 23.99 -4.89 -16.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 30.36 -0.27 -0.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.660 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 11.55 -1.75 -13.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 27.80 -1.75 -5.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 27.35 -1.75 -6.01%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 22.70 -1.75 -7.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 16.95 -1.75 -9.36%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 16.95 -1.75 -9.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 21.20 -1.75 -7.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 25.95 -1.75 -6.32%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 17.45 -1.75 -9.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.11 -2.00 -6.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 10.50 -6.75 -39.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 29.30 -3.42 -10.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 14.32 -6.58 -31.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 17.25 -1.75 -9.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 32.43 -1.75 -5.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 6 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 14 minutes So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 6 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 2 hours COVID-19 Bailing out Bankers
  • 19 hours Did the Federal Reserve blow it with their Sunday announcement?
  • 3 hours trump to issue massive wealth transfer policy
  • 4 hours China's CCP and a Hong Kong Pharma developed a Covad-19 Vaccine. Going into human trials in Wuhan today.
  • 8 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 2 hours Oil biz 2020 and beyond
  • 19 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 20 hours Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 1 day Crude Oil Tug of Price War Between U.S. Russia and Saudi Arabia
  • 1 day Rip. S&P.

Breaking News:

Russia Scrambles To Save Its Economy As Oil Prices Collapse

Alt Text

The Most Destructive Oil Price Crash In History?

Crashing oil prices and a…

Alt Text

New Solid-State Battery Tech Promises 500-Mile Range EV 

Researchers from Samsung have created…

Alt Text

Can Oil Prices Recover?

Following oil’s historic price drop…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Coronavirus Could Bankrupt 20% Of European Oilfield Services

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 18, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oilfield services

More than 200 small- and medium-sized oilfield services operators in Europe, or 20 percent of all European oilfield services firm, could go bust as the coronavirus epidemic will hit the market hard and wipe out US$5 billion worth of orders, Rystad Energy said in a new impact analysis.

Most of the hardest hit firms will be in the UK and Norway, Western Europe’s largest oil and gas producers, according to the energy research company.  

Travel restrictions, quarantines, and capital expenditure (capex) cuts amid the Covid-19 outbreak will seriously disrupt the European oilfield services market, which is set to suffer this year, compared to pre-virus estimates of a flat US$47 billion market in 2020.  

Most of the US$5-billion decline in orders this year, or as much as US$4.5 billion, will be in Norway and Britain, while maintenance, drilling rigs, and well services will be the hardest-hit segments, Rystad Energy has estimated.

“For Europe, this crisis is worse than the one that OFS companies experienced in 2015 and 2016 after the oil-price fall,” Audun Martinsen, Rystad Energy’s Head of Oilfield Service Research, said in a statement.

A recovery to the 2019 levels is likely to take place from 2024, Martinsen added.

The coronavirus outbreak is not only physically disrupting production, but it has also played a key role in the OPEC+ breakup and the subsequent oil price collapse. This price plunge has pushed out into the future many oil and gas development projects, according to Rystad Energy. Related: How Coronavirus Is Saving Lives

Aker Solutions, for example, has already warned its 6,000 employees in Norway to expect temporary layoffs this year.

“Such a fate could soon apply to many rival engineering houses in Europe as well,” Rystad Energy said.

The oil price crash hurts oilfield services firms in the U.S. too, where very few shale producers make any money when WTI is below $30 per barrel, and where even giant ExxonMobil said it would be “looking to significantly reduce spending as a result of market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and commodity price decreases.”

Halliburton, one of the world’s biggest oilfield services providers and the one with the highest exposure to U.S. shale, said earlier this week it would furlough 3,500 employees in Houston for 60 days as producers race to cut capex.     

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Iraq Desperate For OPEC Action As Oil Prices Crash

Next Post

Dow Jones Erases All Gains Under Trump, Drops Below 20,000
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom
The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

 Saudi Arabia Strikes Back At Russia In Key Oil Market

Saudi Arabia Strikes Back At Russia In Key Oil Market

 Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown

Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown

 Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com