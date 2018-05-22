Consumer Authority Rejects Tesla Model 3

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 72.82 +0.47 +0.65%
Brent Crude 10 mins 80.38 +1.16 +1.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.925 +0.075 +2.63%
Mars US 18 hours 73.34 +0.76 +1.05%
Opec Basket 1 day 76.21 -0.54 -0.70%
Urals 1 day 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 78.06 +1.13 +1.47%
Louisiana Light 1 day 78.06 +1.13 +1.47%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.14 -0.24 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 1 day 67.50 +0.67 +1.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.925 +0.075 +2.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 76.03 -0.55 -0.72%
Murban 1 day 79.38 -0.60 -0.75%
Iran Heavy 1 day 73.03 +0.04 +0.05%
Basra Light 1 day 77.05 +0.97 +1.27%
Saharan Blend 1 day 77.67 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.14 -0.24 -0.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.14 -0.24 -0.30%
Girassol 1 day 78.19 -0.24 -0.31%
Opec Basket 1 day 76.21 -0.54 -0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 51.91 +0.04 +0.08%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.35 +0.98 +1.68%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 69.95 +0.98 +1.42%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 72.45 +0.98 +1.37%
Sweet Crude 1 day 66.35 +0.98 +1.50%
Peace Sour 1 day 62.60 +0.98 +1.59%
Peace Sour 1 day 62.60 +0.98 +1.59%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 65.10 +0.98 +1.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 69.85 +0.98 +1.42%
Central Alberta 1 day 63.60 +0.98 +1.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 78.06 +1.13 +1.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.75 +1.00 +1.48%
Giddings 1 day 62.50 +1.00 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 4 days 78.62 -0.56 -0.71%
West Texas Sour 1 day 66.19 +0.96 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 1 day 70.14 +0.96 +1.39%
Eagle Ford 1 day 70.14 +0.96 +1.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.69 +0.96 +1.42%
Kansas Common 1 day 62.50 +1.00 +1.63%
Buena Vista 1 day 79.50 +0.96 +1.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 1 day Trade war with China on hold
  • 21 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 11 hours Psychological manipulation of oil prices.
  • 20 hours Venezuela Election Won by Maduro Amid Widespread Disillusionment
  • 29 mins Trump To Press South Korea's President Moon Before Summit Of The Decade with NK
  • 2 hours Field Of Robots: Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming The Face Of Agriculture
  • 10 hours Tesla’s $35,000 Model 3 Could Now Cost $78,000
  • 4 hours Saudi electricity demand
  • 1 day Higher Fuel And Staff Costs To Weigh On Ryanair Profits
  • 2 hours Brent Crude Oil Tops $80!
  • 1 hour 3 Undervalued Oil Stocks as Prices Soar
  • 2 hours North Dakota: Initial well productivity trending higher, will a rising Gas/Oil ratio negatively impact EURs?
  • 7 hours Russia/Germany Pipeline Really A Security Threat for US?
  • 1 day Trump Could 'Punish' Venezuela With Oil Sanctions Immediately After Presidential Vote
  • 20 hours Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work

Breaking News:

BP Suspends Work On Gas Field Shared With Iran

Alt Text

Oil Inches Closer To $80

Brent neared $80 on Tuesday…

Alt Text

How To Mitigate The Risk Of Peak Oil Demand

Peak oil demand is raising…

Alt Text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

Electric vehicle domination might still…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Consumer Authority Rejects Tesla Model 3

By Irina Slav - May 22, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Elon Musk

Consumer Reports, the product review and rating magazine, has decided not to recommend Tesla Model 3 to its readers after doing a series of tests on the vehicle. The tests, according to Consumer Reports, revealed that the Model 3 took longer to stop than comparable cars and that the braking test results were non-repeatable.

The magazine’s editors note that the first braking test revealed a shorter stopping distance than comparable cars, the next few tests that sought to prove the first result repeatable, ended with longer stopping distances. The results still could not be repeated a day later, after the brakes had been left to cool off, and with another Model 3 borrowed from a private owner to ensure the problem is not with the CR vehicle.

In a written response to Green Car Reports, which carried the CR story, Tesla said that "Tesla’s own testing has found braking distances with an average of 133 feet when conducting the 60-0 mph stops using the 18” Michelin all season tire and as low as 126 feet with all tires currently available. Stopping distance results are affected by variables such as road surface, weather conditions, tire temperature, brake conditioning, outside temperature, and past driving behavior that may have affected the brake system.” Related: Iran Prepares For Oil Production Decline

It was the braking that stopped the CR editors from giving a recommendation to the Model 3, but it wasn’t the only issue they found with the car. The magazine’s editors were also unhappy with the touchscreen on the dashboard, noting that simple tasks required multiple steps that could make driving dangerous, the excessive wind noise at higher speeds, and the door handles. Also, they judged the Model 3 as a stiff ride.

On the plus side, CR had kind words about the Model 3’s range, which at 350 miles is the longest range of an electric car tested by the magazine. Other positive feedback had to do with its handling, steering, and power.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has been tweeting about a dual-motor Model 3 in a new version—all-wheel drive performance—that will have a range of 310 miles, a top speed of 115 mph, and will cost US$78,000, comparing it to a BMW M3 “but 15% quicker & with better handling.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90
Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

 Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

 Will $100 Oil Kill The U.S. Economy?

Will $100 Oil Kill The U.S. Economy?

 EU Could Switch To Euros In Oil Trade With Iran

EU Could Switch To Euros In Oil Trade With Iran

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com