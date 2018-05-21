Iran Prepares For Oil Production Decline

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 72.65 +1.28 +1.79%
Brent Crude 10 mins 79.51 +1.00 +1.27%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.862 -0.017 -0.59%
Mars US 3 days 72.58 +0.04 +0.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 16 hours 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.93 +0.46 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.93 +0.46 +0.60%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.38 -1.27 -1.57%
Mexican Basket 4 days 66.83 -0.38 -0.57%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.862 -0.017 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 76.58 +0.30 +0.39%
Murban 4 days 79.98 +0.30 +0.38%
Iran Heavy 4 days 72.99 -1.38 -1.86%
Basra Light 4 days 76.08 -0.78 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 4 days 77.65 -1.44 -1.82%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.38 -1.27 -1.57%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.38 -1.27 -1.57%
Girassol 4 days 78.43 -1.37 -1.72%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.15 +1.23 +2.42%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 58.37 -0.12 -0.21%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.97 -0.12 -0.17%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 71.47 -0.12 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 4 days 65.37 -0.12 -0.18%
Peace Sour 4 days 61.62 -0.12 -0.19%
Peace Sour 4 days 61.62 -0.12 -0.19%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 64.12 -0.12 -0.19%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 68.87 -0.12 -0.17%
Central Alberta 4 days 62.62 -0.12 -0.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 76.93 +0.46 +0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 68.75 +1.00 +1.48%
Giddings 16 hours 62.50 +1.00 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.18 +0.04 +0.05%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 66.19 +0.96 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 70.14 +0.96 +1.39%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 70.14 +0.96 +1.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 68.69 +0.96 +1.42%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.50 -0.25 -0.40%
Buena Vista 4 days 78.54 -0.21 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 hours Trade war with China on hold
  • 9 mins Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 59 mins Venezuela Election Won by Maduro Amid Widespread Disillusionment
  • 13 mins Psychological manipulation of oil prices.
  • 9 hours The Gravity Effect on Oil Prices
  • 7 hours Higher Fuel And Staff Costs To Weigh On Ryanair Profits
  • 6 hours Tesla’s $35,000 Model 3 Could Now Cost $78,000
  • 8 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 14 hours Russia/Germany Pipeline Really A Security Threat for US?
  • 5 hours How is Pruitt still around?
  • 7 hours Trump Could 'Punish' Venezuela With Oil Sanctions Immediately After Presidential Vote
  • 1 day North Dakota: Initial well productivity trending higher, will a rising Gas/Oil ratio negatively impact EURs?
  • 18 hours Most Likely Fossil Fuel Future
  • 36 mins Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 9 hours Renewable Energy Use In Europe Didn’t Stop Carbon Emissions From Rising

Breaking News:

Key Oil Industry Figures To Discuss OPEC Policy, Sanctions This Week

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Exports Continue To Break Records

The remarkable rise of U.S.…

Alt Text

India To Saudi Arabia: We Need Stable And Moderate Oil Prices

India’s Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan…

Alt Text

Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

Oil prices have surged in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Iran Prepares For Oil Production Decline

By Irina Slav - May 21, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Oil storage unit

Iran expects disruption in its oil industry after the reintroduction of U.S. sanctions that would make it hard to stick to its current production goals, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said over the weekend, when he met with EU’s Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete.

Iranian state news agency Shana quoted Zanganeh as saying achieving its stated daily production target of 4.2 million barrels of crude would be “difficult but we would not put that aside. It might take more time, but we will not do away with it.”

Iran would probably rely mostly on its two biggest buyers, China and India, to boost its production closer to this target, but it would also need the help of the European Union, which is also a big buyer of Iranian crude.

"I believe if the EU helps us and honors its statements, the level of Iran's oil exports will remain intact and this would not be a reason for changing a decision made in the past," Zanganeh said.

China and India, as well as the EU, have clearly indicated they had no intention of changing their buying habits regarding Iranian crude, with the EU specifically signaling it would make an effort to uphold the Iran nuclear deal and shield companies doing business in the country from U.S. sanctions. Related: Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

Still, Tehran is looking for backup plans: China’s CNPC, which partnered with French Total on the Phase 11 development of the South Pars gas field, has already said it was ready to take over the French company’s share of the project should it be forced to leave it if the U.S. Treasury does not grant it a sanction waiver.

As part of EU’s efforts to continue doing business with Iran, the European Commission said last week in a statement that "The commission is encouraging member states to explore the possibility of one-off bank transfers to the Central Bank of Iran. This approach could help the Iranian authorities to receive their oil-related revenues, particularly in case of U.S. sanctions which could target EU entities active in oil transactions with Iran."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on May 21 2018 said:
    If the Iranian oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, means by disruption Iran being unable to achieve a production target of 4.2 million barrels a day (mbd), then this has nothing to do with the forthcoming US sanctions.

    Iran has never managed since 2000 to achieve its OPEC production quota of 4 mbd. The reason is that Iran’s oil industry is dilapidated with many of its oil reservoirs damaged since the days of the Shah when Iran’s production jumped from 2 mbd to 6 in 1979. The industry needs investments estimated at $150-$200 to repair the reservoirs.

    Iran will not lose a single barrel of oil exports as a result of the re-introduction of US sanctions. More than 75% of Iran’s oil exports go to China and the Asia-Pacific region while the remaining 25% go mostly to the European Union (EU). China, India and other Asia-Pacific region countries as well as the EU are not going to comply with US sanctions and reduce their imports of Iranian crude.

    Moreover, Iran will be using the petro-yuan for payment for its oil exports to China, the euro for its exports to the EU and barter trade with Russia, India and many other countries around the world thus bypassing the petrodollar altogether and nullifying the impact of the sanctions.

    China’s CNBC which partnered with French Total on the Phase II development of the South Pars gas field, has already said it was ready to take over the French company’s share of the project should it be forced to leave it if the US Treasury does not grant it a sanction waiver. However, the possibility of Total getting a waiver is nil since ExxonMobil applied twice for a waiver for its investment in the Russian Arctic and was rejected by the US Treasury.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market

The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market
Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

 Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

 The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

 OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com