Conspiracy Or Incompetence? Why Fossil Fuels Are Flying

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.44 +0.71 +0.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.25 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.912 -0.077 -1.54%
Graph down Heating Oil 27 mins 2.537 -0.012 -0.47%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.483 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 83.98 -0.36 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 79.49 -0.34 -0.43%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.483 -0.004 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 83.79 +0.91 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 85.22 +1.07 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 78.65 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph up Basra Light 23 hours 83.80 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 84.72 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 83.98 -0.36 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 83.98 -0.36 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 83.94 -0.65 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 66.71 -0.33 -0.49%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 67.03 +0.42 +0.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 80.73 +0.42 +0.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 82.13 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 79.63 +0.42 +0.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 76.48 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 80.08 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 75.73 +0.42 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 79.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 72.75 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.54 +0.83 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 76.39 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 80.34 +0.16 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 80.34 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 79.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.50 +1.00 +1.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.47 +0.97 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 10 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 8 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 10 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 34 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 1 day U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 3 days An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 5 days Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 12 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 22 hours Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 3 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 4 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.

Breaking News:

China’s Coal And Power Crisis Hits Global Economy

Turkey Is Suffering As Natural Gas Prices Soar

Turkey Is Suffering As Natural Gas Prices Soar

Turkey has found itself in…

Russia: Oil And Gas Aren't Going Anywhere In The Coming Decades

Russia: Oil And Gas Aren't Going Anywhere In The Coming Decades

Decades from now, oil and…

U.S. Households To Spend 50% More On Energy Bills This Winter

U.S. Households To Spend 50% More On Energy Bills This Winter

High U.S. retail energy prices,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Conspiracy Or Incompetence? Why Fossil Fuels Are Flying

By Irina Slav - Oct 18, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Despite the fact that the current administration in Washington and the most powerful figures within the EU are attempting to switch away from fossil fuels, oil, natural gas, and coal use are soaring.
  • The European Commission claims that it will not turn away from its energy transition priorities and will continue to invest heavily in cleaner energy sources.
  • The success of fossil fuels in 2021 is not due to an elaborate conspiracy, instead, it is due to poor planning and the unassailable fact that alternative energy source are not yet efficient enough or cheap enough to take over.
Join Our Community

U.S. coal use is on track to jump 23 percent this year, for the first time since 2013. European utilities are switching from gas to coal because of the former’s soaring prices. And Brent crude just passed $84 per barrel. 

At the helm in Washington is Joe Biden, a president who came into office with a pledge to reduce American energy dependence on fossil fuels. At the helm in the EU are people equally dedicated to phasing out oil, gas, and coal, and replace them with low-carbon alternatives. Yet, it seems fossil fuels have been the only winners from their energy transition efforts.

In a world where conspiracy theories are becoming increasingly popular, someone somewhere must have already started suspecting Big Oil’s influence. After all, a couple of years ago, a U.S. House committee accused Russia of inciting the protests against the Dakota Access pipeline “to suppress the research and development of fossil fuels and stymie efforts to expand the use of natural gas,” per a Fortune report.

Last week, Bloomberg’s Will Wade reported that during Trump’s term in office, coal consumption by utilities in the U.S. had fallen by 36 percent despite all of Trump’s efforts to boost the sector. Now, under the fossil fuel opposing Biden, the decline has reversed to a 23-percent jump in consumption. And that’s in the United States which, until recently, was the biggest producer of gas in the world.

It’s true that U.S. natural gas exports have been growing at breakneck speed this year. Yet the country’s export capacity is still limited, so most of the gas produced locally remains to be used locally. The EIA said this week that gas exports have been rising faster than gas production, so prices were likely to remain high this winter, but, again, there is only so much LNG you can export with existing capacity.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the situation with gas prices has gotten so bad that utilities are finding it more affordable to switch to coal and pay for the higher emissions than stay with gas, which emits less. In other words, the frontrunner in the energy transition race, the EU, is on track to emit more this year amid its emission-reduction efforts because it is finding itself still addicted to fossil fuels.

This is not to say that the energy transition camp will veer off course, and this, in a world where conspiracy theories were true, would have been suspicious. The European Commission this week released what it calls a toolbox to tackle the “exceptional situation” with energy prices.

Among the measures envisaged in the toolbox, the EC has included aid to energy-poor households, tax cuts, and help for industrial users. The focus, however, is on sticking to the transition priorities or, as the EC puts it, “Our long-term transition and investments in cleaner energy sources should not be disrupted.”

“The clean energy transition is the best insurance against price shocks in the future, and needs to be accelerated,” the document goes on to say. “The EU will continue to develop an efficient energy system with high share of renewable energy.”

All this comes after lower wind speeds for much of the year dramatically reduced the actual share of wind power in parts of Europe, contributing to the energy shortage amid growing demand. Solar doesn’t do particularly well in the autumn and winter by definition, too, which increases reliance on fossil fuels. And yet, the EC proposes acceleration rather than a reconsideration of the energy transition in its current form and increased reliance on both wind and solar.

If this was a movie, it would end with the clever protagonist uncovering an elaborate plot devised by Big Oil to boost its profits by first building our reliance on unreliable energy sources and then cunningly reducing the availability of the reliable ones - fossil fuels - to push prices higher.

However, this is not a movie, and Big Oil has been forced to rethink its own priorities with a view to staying relevant in a low-carbon world. The supermajors are spending billions on renewable energy projects, although to many, it is still too little, too late. Yet the industry will still reap the benefits of the energy crisis that has gone from regional to global in less than a month.

One could argue that this is an energy version of a dead cat bounce and the long-term outlook for fossil fuels remains bearish. However, with the EC and Washington still unable to influence wind speeds and the Earth’s spin around the Sun, chances are even the long-term outlook for fossil fuels is brighter than many might expect. Unless, of course, we manage to slash global energy demand by a sizeable chunk in short order. But that’s another conspiracy theory entirely.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Most Exciting Medical Breakthrough Of The Decade?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices
The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims
U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now
How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?

How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?
The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill

The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com