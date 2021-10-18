5 Energy Stocks To Watch As Earnings Season Comes Up

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.42 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 84.33 -0.53 -0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.988 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 2.538 -0.011 -0.44%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.481 -0.006 -0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 79.49 -0.34 -0.43%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.481 -0.006 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.88 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.15 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.98 +1.60 +2.07%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 83.78 +1.04 +1.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 84.77 +1.95 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.59 +1.58 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 67.04 +0.74 +1.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 mins 67.03 +0.42 +0.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 80.73 +0.42 +0.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.13 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 mins 79.63 +0.42 +0.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 mins 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 76.48 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 80.08 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 75.73 +0.42 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 79.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 72.75 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.54 +0.83 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 76.39 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 80.34 +0.16 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 80.34 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 79.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.50 +1.00 +1.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.47 +0.97 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 5 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 19 hours U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 23 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 3 days An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 4 days Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 7 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 16 hours Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 3 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 4 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.

Breaking News:

China’s Coal And Power Crisis Hits Global Economy

Can Colombia Capitalize On Climbing Crude Prices?

Can Colombia Capitalize On Climbing Crude Prices?

While Colombia’s rig count has…

The Global Concrete Industry Is Aiming To Achieve Net-Zero By 2050

The Global Concrete Industry Is Aiming To Achieve Net-Zero By 2050

Some of the world’s largest…

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

Russia’s suggestion to Saudi Arabia…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

5 Energy Stocks To Watch As Earnings Season Comes Up

By Alex Kimani - Oct 18, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Earnings season is upon us once again, although no energy companies have reported their Q3 earnings yet.
  • Two oilfield service giants are set to report earnings this week, with one of them predicted to overperform and the other one set for disappointment
  • Both Next Era Energy and Next Era Energy Partners are set to report earnings this week, with the subsidiary expected to perform the better of the two
Join Our Community

Earnings season is here with us once again, with nearly 10% of S&P 500 companies having reported third-quarter 2021 earnings. According to FactSet data, 80% have reported actual EPS above estimates, with earnings coming in 14.7% above Wall Street estimates. No energy company has returned its Q3 2021 scorecard yet, but five are expected to do so this week. The energy sector is expected to post another blowout quarter in large part due to an increase in oil and gas prices. 

The sector reported Q2 2021 earnings of $13.9 billion compared to a loss of -$10.6 billion in Q2 2020, thanks to vast improvements in commodity prices especially crude, which averaged $$66.17/bbl in Q2 2021 compared to $28/bbl in Q2 2020 and $61/bbl in Q1 2021. American oil and gas supermajors ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) were the largest contributors to the improved earnings for the sector, with the two companies accounting for $13.3 billion of the $24.6 billion year-over-year increase in earnings for the sector.

All five sub-industries of the energy sector, namely Integrated Oil & Gas, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, and Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation reported a year-over-year increase in earnings.

Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is expected to report third quarter earnings on Nov. 8 but has already provided next year's revenue guidance.

Related: Saudi Arabia Looks To Attract Tourists With ‘Epic’ Offshore Rig Thrills

PlugPower issued FY 2022 sales guidance of $825M-$850M, good for a ~65% increase over 2021 and above the $759M analyst consensus estimate, and forecasts 2025 sales of $3B. The company says it expects to generate $1 billion in revenue from material handling and $700 million from hydrogen fuel and says it can generate 30% gross margins from hydrogen fuel sales at $6/kilogram.

Here are five energy earnings to watch this week.

 #1.NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 earnings on October 20 before the market opens. 

The Florida-based utility has a consensus EPS forecast of $0.72, good for a 7.5% Y/Y improvement, while the consensus revenue of $5.73 billion marks a 19.7% Y/Y increase. NEE has beat earnings expectations for six straight quarters.

According to Zacks analysts, the company's upcoming report will likely reflect the benefits from an improvement in Florida's economic conditions after the rollout of vaccines. The company's consistent investment in technology, improving reliability, and utility bills lower than the national average have been helping NextEra win more customers.

Further, the company completed its SolarTogether program in the second quarter, which is likely to positively impact third-quarter performance.

#2. NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: NEP) is one of NextEra Energy's subsidiaries. 

NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in dozens of wind and solar projects in the United States., as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. These contracted projects use leading-edge technology to generate energy from the wind and the sun. 

NEP is scheduled to report earnings on October 20, before the market opens. The consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64, a drop from $0.76 reported for last year's corresponding quarter.

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp has assigned an Overweight rating with an $89 target for NEP shares (13.5% upside), saying the company's high-quality portfolio of renewable assets and heavily contracted cash flow with a pipeline of assets through sponsor NextEra Energy positions NEP for multiple years of double-digit distribution growth.

#3. Schlumberger

Oil field services giant Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) is expected to report earnings on October 22, before market open. Wall Street has a consensus EPS forecast of $0.36 for the company, a 125% increase over last year's $0.16.

SLB shares have been on a tear after the company revealed that it was awarded a "significant contract" by Turkish Petroleum for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation work for the Sakarya gas field, the largest gas reserve ever discovered in Turkey.

Schlumberger says it will deliver the well completions scope and the design, construction, and commissioning of the early production facility capable of handling up to 350M scf/day of gas.

#4. Haliburton

Another oil field services company, Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL), is scheduled to report earnings on October 19 before market open. The company has a consensus EPS forecast of $0.28 compared to $0.11 posted in last year's corresponding period.

UBS is the latest analyst to chime in on HAL, assigning the company a Sell rating

but raising its estimates based on a positive contribution from Completion & Production and Drilling & Evaluation divisions, on higher North American and "improving" international activity. The bank's $13 price target implies a 17% downside from current levels.

#5.Duke Energy

Charlotte-based electric and gas utility Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is scheduled to report earnings on November 11, before market open. Wall Street has a consensus EPS forecast for the quarter of $1.81 compared to last year's $1.87, while third-quarter revenue is expected to clock in at $7.01B vs. $6.72B last year.

The company recently unveiled plans to build the 207 MW Ledyard Wind Power project in Iowa, the company's first renewable energy project in the state. Duke has entered a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement with Verizon for 180 MW of wind energy generated by the project to support the company's sustainability goals. The project will provide enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of more than 72,000 homes and increase Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' U.S. wind capacity to more than 3.1 GW.

A total of 10 equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, while three have given a buy rating. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.67, good for a 6% upside to the current price.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices
The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims
U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now
How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?

How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?
The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill

The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com