Coal On Track To Break Records Despite Efforts To Curb Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.02 +1.90 +2.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.57 +1.59 +2.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.966 +0.097 +2.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.314 +0.056 +2.48%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.178 +0.026 +1.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.85 +2.41 +3.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.85 +2.41 +3.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.82 +2.51 +3.62%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.178 +0.026 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.39 +0.58 +0.83%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.99 +3.60 +5.51%
Graph down Basra Light 23 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.20 +3.61 +5.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.92 +3.67 +5.22%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.12 +2.51 +4.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 70.12 +2.51 +3.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 71.52 +2.51 +3.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 66.52 +2.51 +3.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 60.87 +2.51 +4.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 60.87 +2.51 +4.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 66.32 +2.51 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 66.97 +2.51 +3.89%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 61.62 +2.51 +4.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.85 +2.41 +3.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +2.75 +4.70%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 21 hours Zero Hedge has a message for you...
  • 21 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 2 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil
  • 4 days Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

India To Consider Stopping New Coal Plants Construction

Why Russia Is Threatening To Invade Ukraine

Why Russia Is Threatening To Invade Ukraine

Russian troops are lined up…

Is The White House Really Ready To Support U.S. Oil?

Is The White House Really Ready To Support U.S. Oil?

While Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm…

GM Delivers First Electric Hummers To Customers

GM Delivers First Electric Hummers To Customers

General Motors has started shipping…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Coal On Track To Break Records Despite Efforts To Curb Production

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 22, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
  • Coal has experienced a dramatic rebound this year, with production levels set to hit an all-time high in 2021.
  • The surge in demand is largely due to the faster-than-expected global economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. 
  • China and India are the world’s two largest coal producers, making up two-thirds of global coal demand.
Join Our Community

Coal production is set to hit an all-time high according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) despite the curbing of production across several countries and aims for decarbonization following COP26.  Coal demand has continued to increase through 2021 mainly due to the needs of large Asian countries that still rely on the fossil fuel, as well as gas shortages forcing European states to shift back to coal.  Coal has experienced a dramatic rebound this year, with production levels set to hit an all-time high in 2021 and demand levels to peak in 2022. Even after worldwide power generation from coal started falling in 2019 and 2020, as many countries shifted away from the energy source, it is expected to rise by around 9 percent this year to reach 10,350 terawatt-hours.

The surge in demand is largely due to the faster-than-expected global economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. Throughout 2020, demand for coal, oil, and gas dropped significantly as countries around the world imposed restrictions on movement. Many organizations saw this as the moment to push for a transition away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives. However, as the energy demand has risen in 2021, some countries have found it hard to produce enough oil and gas, leading to shortages. Surging fossil fuel prices have also pushed consumers back to coal, which is more competitively priced. 

IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol, voiced his concerns about the trend, “Coal is the single largest source of global carbon emissions, and this year’s historically high level of coal power generation is a worrying sign of how far off track the world is in its efforts to put emissions into decline towards net zero.”

Related: Are Oil Markets Already Oversupplied? One of the main problems with coal production is that it doesn’t just release carbon emissions into the atmosphere but also sulfur dioxide, particulates, and nitrogen oxides. In fact, many view coal as the “dirtiest fossil fuel”, which explains why many governments are pushing policies to end coal production in favor of cleaner energy sources. 

This may come as a surprise considering the recent participation of many state powers in the COP26 climate summit, which resolidified the Paris Agreement’s aim to curb fossil fuel production as part of a plan to decarbonize. But two of the world’s most populous countries, China and India, still rely heavily on coal to meet their energy needs. In fact, both decided upon a last-minute change of language in an agreement on fossil fuel from the “phase out” of coal to a “phase down”.

China and India are the world’s two largest coal producers, making up two-thirds of global coal demand. Although the two countries have committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 and 2070 respectively, their heavy reliance on coal makes many of their climate aims appear unrealistic. For example, while China announced it would no longer be investing in the construction of new coal plants overseas earlier this year, it is still pursuing plans to build 60 domestic coal plants.

And now it appears that even countries that are already undertaking strategies to phase coal out have experienced a hike in demand this year. Mainly due to low wind volumes and a hike in energy demand, Germany has had to rely on coal and nuclear power for electricity generation throughout 2021. This meant the contribution of coal and nuclear power for energy production reached 40 percent this year, compared to 35 percent in 2020, with renewables accounting for 41 percent compared to 44 percent last year. At present, Germany is planning to end nuclear power production by the end of 2022 and phase out coal by 2030. 

Related: Are Oil Markets Already Oversupplied?

Even the U.K., which pledged to end coal production a year earlier than anticipated by 2024, had to fire up coal plants in September to meet electricity demand in the face of gas shortages and surging prices. During this time, coal contributed 3 percent of national power, rather than the average 2.2 percent. This was following a landmark period of time in which the U.K. run coal-free for three days in August. 

But many believe that a significant injection of private investment is needed to speed up the phasing out of coal, otherwise, it would already be done. Naturally, companies running coal plants don’t want to shut up shop before they’ve achieved their full potential, even if their operations present a threat to the environment. Unless governments can offer financial incentives for them to stop production, states will require private investment to make this happen. The potential for coal mines to be converted into geothermal energy plants and others for renewable energy uses could provide the opportunity needed to encourage this type of investment. However, without these incentives, coal companies will likely continue operations so long as demand remains high and their leases stay active. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Crude Oil Production Saw The Biggest Drop On Record In 2020

Next Post

Airline Executives Plead With Governments To Ease Restrictions
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic
Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records
Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty

Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty
Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows
Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?

Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com