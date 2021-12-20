What’s In Store For The Mining Industry In 2022?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 68.66 -2.20 -3.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 71.90 -1.62 -2.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.856 +0.166 +4.50%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.187 -0.033 -1.49%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.103 -0.019 -0.89%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.41 -1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.41 -1.88%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 73.25 -1.68 -2.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.23 -0.43 -0.58%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 71.56 -1.07 -1.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.103 -0.019 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 73.05 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Murban 4 days 74.81 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 69.25 -1.46 -2.06%
Graph down Basra Light 21 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 74.15 -1.50 -1.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 73.25 -1.68 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 73.25 -1.68 -2.24%
Chart Girassol 4 days 74.09 -1.43 -1.89%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.23 -0.43 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 53.77 -1.66 -2.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 69.72 -1.66 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 71.12 -1.66 -2.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 66.12 -1.66 -2.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 60.47 -1.66 -2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 60.47 -1.66 -2.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 65.92 -1.66 -2.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 65.92 -1.66 -2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 61.22 -1.66 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.25 -1.50 -2.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.00 -1.50 -2.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.38 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.81 -1.52 -2.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.76 -1.52 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.76 -1.52 -2.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.25 -1.50 -2.18%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 -1.75 -2.79%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.85 -0.26 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 7 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 11 hours Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil
  • 15 hours Zero Hedge has a message for you...
  • 3 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 7 hours Following the Big Money
  • 20 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 2 days Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 4 hours Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Crude Oil Exports

What’s Really Driving The Crazy Rally In Commodity Prices?

What’s Really Driving The Crazy Rally In Commodity Prices?

High energy costs have sparked…

Our Renewable Future Will Run On Copper

Our Renewable Future Will Run On Copper

The global energy transition is…

Deep Sea Mining Is An $8 Trillion Opportunity

Deep Sea Mining Is An $8 Trillion Opportunity

Not only is deep sea…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What’s In Store For The Mining Industry In 2022?

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 20, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
  • Supply chain disruptions and pandemic-fueled production halts weighed on the mining industry in 2021. 
  • The pandemic has called into question the inevitability of deepening global integration and supported a more nationalistic approach to global trade.
  •  Citi expects that different features of the disruptions will unwind at differing paces, resulting in a gradual and lumpy return to normality.
Join Our Community

The pandemic certainly created a challenging environment for business in 2021. Lockdowns hampered operations. Metal scarcity and rising metal prices caused immense cost pressures, loss of profits and, in some cases, bankruptcies.

One, although by no means the only issue, was disruption to global supply chains.

Research into the causes and potential solutions will be the stuff of analysts and pundits for years to come. A thoughtful report by Citi Bank entitled “GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS, The Complicated Road Back to ‘Normal’” holds out a feasible road map back to normality that deserves some scrutiny.

Supply chain issues for metals, mining

For MetalMiner readers, a graph on page 37 illustrates the disproportionate impact supply chain issues have had on the metals and mining industry, reports of disruption are a factor of twice more than the next nearest industry and a multiple of several times more widely covered issues, like retail and auto, that tend to dominate the media.

Rather than dwell on the question of how we got here, we would rather explore how these issues unwind.

When do global supply chains get back to normal?

As the report observes early on, we frequently observed that “demand is running ahead of supply” and that it will “take time for supply to adjust.” But what we have experienced is unprecedented. Past experience isn’t proving a good guide as to the pace of recovery.

Drawing on the observations of the report, it is now obvious sustained progress in resolving these disruptions is critically tied to an improvement in the pandemic. Every lockdown throttles services and throws pressure back on to goods, while at the same time severely hampering the source of those goods: manufacturing operations in Southeast Asia. While vaccination programs are gaining traction, they have not proved the absolute protection many hoped.

While it is attractive to oversimplify, it is clear these supply chain disruptions do not flow from just one causal factor but, rather, from several related coincident shocks.

Given the varying nature of these shocks, Citi expects that different features of the disruptions will unwind at differing paces, resulting in a gradual and lumpy return to normality.

Reasons for optimism

Some positive signs are already developing.

Freight rates have softened somewhat on the Asia to West Coast and Asia to Europe routes. However, “somewhat” still leaves them at historically very high levels and space tight.

Related: The World’s Top Automakers Are Doubling Down On Electric Vehicles

Well-meaning attempts to ease congestion at U.S. West Coast ports failed to grasp the interplay of port and haulage manpower restrictions. Moves to force 24-hour port operation were of minimal benefit. The U.S. is struggling with similar road haulage availability issues to Europe. Those issues will not be resolved overnight or by calling out the national guard.

On the positive side, energy markets — after causing power problems in 2021 with steeply rising prices and tight supply due to coal shortages in China, natural gas shortages in Europe and an oil market in deficit — appear to be abating, if not fully resolved yet. 2022 should see a gradual improvement in all three areas, with oil supply expected to move into a mild surplus next year.

Semiconductor shortage … to surplus?

The Citi report calls out semiconductors as continuing to underperform and resulting in a brake to recovery in the electronics and automotive sectors.

Recent research suggests the industry is actually producing more semiconductors than before the pandemic, with billions of dollars flowing into even more manufacturing investment. We could be into a cyclical surplus by the end of 2022, if not then certainly the year after.

Related: Cities Around The World Are Trying To Cut Out Natural Gas

That poses a question: will the current demand — for all products, not just semiconductors, prove as persistent in 2022 as it has been in 2021? As Citi puts it, how long can global goods demand, especially for durables, keep up such a blistering pace? An eventual recovery, currently hindered by the rise of the Omicron variant, will accompany a move back to more expenditure on services and, correspondingly, less on goods, the pace of which will have a significant impact on the recovery in global supply chains.

Inflation and central banks’ role

The topic of media attention this past week is inflation and central banks’ reaction to surging price rises. Central banks have finally begin to react, including a tapering of quantitative easing by the Fed and rate rises by the Bank of England. To the extent that inflation eats into wages, it could have a dampening effect on demand and contribute to a slowdown in demand for goods that will help supply chains recover.

Households are sitting on trillions of dollars of pent-up savings. Some has been used to fuel the demand for goods. Some has been used to pay down debt.

However, much remains, and what is unknown is how the public will react. Will it spend what could be a dwindling resource in an inflationary environment? Or will they pay down debt, as mortgage and loan rates rise?

Disruption ahead

What is clear is the interplay of these various factors will not play out smoothly.

Omicron, and possibly subsequent waves, has already shown it could also offer setbacks in the recovery and slow the move from goods to services consumption. Recovery in manufacturing will be uneven by region. That will continue to cause shipping disruption. Meanwhile, labor shortages, particularly in the road haulage market, will take much of next year to gradually resolve. A gradual improvement toward the end of Q1 2022 seems probable. However, it could be the end of 2022, possibly even 2023, before normality returns to global supply chains returns.

Further out, these disruptions have undoubtedly doubled down on moves to nearshore or bring supply chains closer to home. The pandemic has called into question the inevitability of deepening global integration and supported a more nationalistic approach to global trade.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rampant Inflation Drives Investors To Commodity ETFs
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Almost All Of Russia’s Oil Could Become “Hard-To-Recover” In The Coming Years

Almost All Of Russia’s Oil Could Become “Hard-To-Recover” In The Coming Years
Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw
Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty

Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty
Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.

Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.
Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?

Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com