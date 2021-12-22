Airline Executives Plead With Governments To Ease Restrictions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 72.76 +1.64 +2.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 34 mins 75.64 +1.66 +2.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 3.976 +0.107 +2.77%
Graph up Heating Oil 36 mins 2.308 +0.050 +2.21%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 2.168 +0.016 +0.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.85 +2.41 +3.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.85 +2.41 +3.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 73.46 +1.64 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.168 +0.016 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.39 +0.58 +0.83%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.99 +3.60 +5.51%
Graph down Basra Light 23 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.20 +3.61 +5.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.92 +3.67 +5.22%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.12 +2.51 +4.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 70.12 +2.51 +3.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.52 +2.51 +3.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 66.52 +2.51 +3.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 60.87 +2.51 +4.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 60.87 +2.51 +4.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 66.32 +2.51 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.97 +2.51 +3.89%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 61.62 +2.51 +4.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.85 +2.41 +3.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +2.75 +4.70%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 22 hours Zero Hedge has a message for you...
  • 21 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 3 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil
  • 4 days Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

India To Consider Stopping New Coal Plants Construction

Uncertainty To Dominate Oil Markets In 2022

Uncertainty To Dominate Oil Markets In 2022

Uncertainty remains the keyword for…

Oilprice.com’s Top 5 Oil And Gas Picks For 2022

Oilprice.com’s Top 5 Oil And Gas Picks For 2022

Energy companies are set to…

Is The White House Really Ready To Support U.S. Oil?

Is The White House Really Ready To Support U.S. Oil?

While Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Airline Executives Plead With Governments To Ease Restrictions

By Safehaven.com - Dec 22, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
  • The airline industry was battered during Covid due to global travel restrictions and then, as the world began to open up, by rising jet fuel prices
  • Airlines celebrated last month when the U.S. opened its borders to international travel, with demand for flights soaring on the news
  • Now, Omicron is once again destroying demand and airline executives are pleading with governments to cut emergency testing for fully vaccinated passengers
Join Our Community

Nowadays, the travel industry never seems to catch a proper break. After enduring extended downtime last year and early this year due to global lockdowns associated with the Covid-19, airlines have been grappling with high fuel prices this year after jet fuel prices jumped nearly 60% Y/Y to $87.40/bbl. Many airlines have been chasing customers with fare sales, but rising fuel costs is likely to soon change that.

Last month, Delta (NYSE:DAL) said that higher jet fuel prices would weigh on its bottom line while Frontier Airlines has forecast a fourth quarter loss on an adjusted basis due to higher fuel costs. Fuel cost is one of the biggest line items in an airline’s balance sheet, typically accounting for ~20-25% of operating expenses. The U.S. airline sector booked a staggering $35B in losses last year at the height of the pandemic due to travel restrictions.

Last month, the U.S. finally lifted pandemic travel restrictions that have barred many international visitors from visiting America. The reopening of the border comes with a new set of rules, but is being looked upon as aiding in the economic recovery. International visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination by a jab approved by the FDA or listed by the World Health Organization.

Airlines have been celebrating the latest development, with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) saying it expects a 50% surge in international inbound passengers; Delta anticipated strong demand over the next few weeks, while American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) forecast international capacity for November and December to be more than double that of a year ago. Indeed, according to airfare-tracking site Hopper, international flight searches to the U.S. more than quadrupled since the Biden administration announced it would lift the restrictions back in September. Overall, U.S. carriers were expected to fly just 6% less in November and December compared with 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Related: Major Oil Find Brings UAE Closer To 5 Million Bpd Production Goal But suddenly, the Omicron variant is threatening to throw a spanner in the works, again.

"We've seen a little bit of a waver in the bookings," Nick Calio of the lobby Airlines for America said during an industry press briefing on Monday.

Airline and hotel stocks are selling off, again: shares of American Airlines (NYSE:AAL) fell 5% on Monday, as did cruise line Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) while Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) dropped more than 4%. The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) is down 16.5% over the past 30 days; Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) has lost 13.0% while SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSEARCA:TRYP) has declined 13.4%.

Ditch emergency testing

And now desperate airline executives are making a rather strange call: ditch emergency testing.

In a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the chief executives of Ryanair (NYSE:RYAAY), British Airways,  Virgin Atlantic, and EasyJet have lamented that "haphazard and disproportionate" travel restrictions risk "permanent scarring" of the industry.

They're urging the government to scrap all emergency testing for fully vaccinated passengers.

At a press briefing last week, Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association, said that airlines bear the biggest brunt of the economic damage whenever new Covid-9 variants are discovered, pointing to "reductions in capacity following the new travel restrictions that were introduced recently."

"We cannot keep shutting down aviation and shutting down economies, when in reality, it's not providing any measures to restrict the transmission of the virus and more importantly, it's doing huge damage to the industry," Walsh said.

According to an assessment published last week by the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization, a massive drop-off in passengers due to lockdowns and travel restrictions during the pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented $700 billion in revenue losses for airlines.

And, many are likely to remain in a profit hole for years.

Related: Russia Puts The Blame On Europe As Energy Crisis Worsens

Billionaire Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines said Monday that they were pumping £400 million ($530 million) into the carrier, which doesn't expect to return to "sustainable profitability" until 2023.

Energy stocks, Apple winning

While airlines are getting crushed by runaway fuel price inflation and travel restrictions, the energy sector could not be happier.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) has climbed 37.9% in the year-to-date, outperforming the broad market S&P 500 which has gained 23.0% over the timeframe, thanks to high oil and gas prices. 

Meanwhile, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is on the verge of becoming the first $3 trillion company thanks to robust sales of the new iPhone 13. AAPL closed Friday trading with a share price of $171.14 and a $2.9 trillion market cap. A share price of $182.85 will see the company achieve the magical number of $3 trillion.

Apple was the first U.S. company to achieve a valuation of a trillion dollars, a feat it accomplished in August 2018. It then took the company just 12 months to hit $2 trillion but has taken a little longer to approach $3 trillion.

AAPL shares are up 29.8% YTD.

By Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Coal On Track To Break Records Despite Efforts To Curb Production

Next Post

U.S. LNG Exporters Stand To Benefit From EU Energy Crisis
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic
Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records
Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty

Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty
Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows
Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?

Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com