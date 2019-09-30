Chinese Oil Giant Significantly Boosts Shale Reserves

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.11 -1.80 -3.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.28 -1.76 -2.88%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.332 -0.072 -3.00%
Mars US 3 days 56.01 -0.65 -1.15%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.51 +0.16 +0.26%
Urals 4 days 55.95 -0.50 -0.89%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.95 -0.43 -0.71%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.95 -0.43 -0.71%
Bonny Light 4 days 62.70 +0.54 +0.87%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.58 -1.57 -2.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.332 -0.072 -3.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 61.59 +0.30 +0.49%
Murban 4 days 64.34 +0.31 +0.48%
Iran Heavy 4 days 54.04 +0.58 +1.08%
Basra Light 4 days 64.82 -0.70 -1.07%
Saharan Blend 4 days 62.65 +0.31 +0.50%
Bonny Light 4 days 62.70 +0.54 +0.87%
Bonny Light 4 days 62.70 +0.54 +0.87%
Girassol 4 days 63.99 +0.58 +0.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.51 +0.16 +0.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.99 -1.47 -3.55%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 43.41 -0.50 -1.14%
Canadian Condensate 41 days 49.91 -0.50 -0.99%
Premium Synthetic 31 days 56.31 -0.50 -0.88%
Sweet Crude 5 days 50.26 -0.50 -0.99%
Peace Sour 5 days 48.91 -0.50 -1.01%
Peace Sour 5 days 48.91 -0.50 -1.01%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 49.91 -0.50 -0.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 55.66 -0.50 -0.89%
Central Alberta 5 days 49.91 -0.50 -0.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.95 -0.43 -0.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 52.50 -0.50 -0.94%
Giddings 4 days 46.25 -0.50 -1.07%
ANS West Coast 18 days 63.84 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.86 -0.50 -0.99%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.81 -0.50 -0.92%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.81 -0.50 -0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.50 -0.50 -0.94%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.25 -0.50 -1.07%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.84 +0.82 +1.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes Trading Strategy
  • 10 minutes Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 15 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 2 hours Scientists and Climate Change
  • 4 hours Shocked that U.S. did not unilaterally bomb Iran, MBS says Saudi will not Shooty Shooty Iran by themselves.
  • 10 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 15 hours 70 Years Of Communist China
  • 12 hours The Only Thing Left Is A Trade Deal - Why The Bear Is Still Coming...
  • 9 hours Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 13 hours Name 1 important problem of United States that got ANY progress in resolving in the last 15 years
  • 39 mins How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 2 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 10 hours Activists Daub Louvre's Pyramid With Molasses In Anti-Total Protest
  • 17 hours The World of used solar modules is like a TIDAL WAVE now.
  • 14 hours Obama Did It Too - What A Shocker - Trump Bad, Obama Good ... *Cough* Snowden

Breaking News:

Report: Tesla Is Short Of Q3 Vehicle Delivery Target

Alt Text

The Beginning Of The End For Libya’s Civil War?

It seems the UAE has…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Drop As Bearish Risk Soars

Trader war concerns and news…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Slide On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Crude oil deepened its latest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese Oil Giant Significantly Boosts Shale Reserves

By Irina Slav - Sep 30, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Shale China

State energy giant PetroChina has announced new additions of almost 741 billion cubic meters to its shale gas reserves in the Sichuan province as well as certified reserves of 358 million tons at the Qingcheng oil field.

The company said in a stock exchange filing cited by Reuters that it had made a breakthrough in shale oil and gas exploration, which had led to the upgrade in reserves. The total proven reserves in the two shale gas blocks in Sichuan are in excess of 1 trillion cubic meters of gas, PetroChina also said.

Shale gas—and oil too—has been touted as a potential solution to China’s energy problem, which comes down to demand outstripping supply. However, emulating the U.S. shale boom has proven tricky.

China has recoverable shale gas reserves of 1,115 trillion cu ft, the latest estimate of the Energy Information Administration from 2015 shows. This makes the country the biggest reservoir of shale gas, with Argentina a distant second with a little over 800 trillion cu ft. Yet, it is very unlikely that China will be able to repeat the U.S. shale gas boom.

However, China’s shale gas deposits are in remote, geologically challenging areas. “Geologically challenging” means that they are in mountainous regions and the gas-bearing rocks are much deeper than they are in the U.S. shale patch. Also, the remoteness of these deposits means there is no established infrastructure for production and transportation of all these trillions of cubic feet of gas.

Even so, investment in unconventional oil and gas exploration has been on the rise in the last few years and it has borne fruit. Earlier this year, PetroChina said it had achieved a promising daily production rate from a shale oil find in western China. A couple of months later, CNPC announced it had made a substantial shale oil discovery in the northern part of the country.

If enough of these proven reserves announced in the new PetroChina filing are recoverable with existing technology, they could certainly help the country reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

6 Ways To Play The Hottest Sector Of 2019

Next Post

Erdogan: It's "Impossible" For Turkey To Stop Iranian Oil & Gas Imports
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas
Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

 This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

 Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire

Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire

 China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com