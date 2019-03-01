China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 hour 55.80 -1.42 -2.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.07 -1.24 -1.87%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.859 +0.047 +1.67%
Mars US 29 mins 61.80 -1.57 -2.48%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
Urals 17 hours 64.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.04 -1.15 -1.71%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.62 +0.22 +0.38%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.859 +0.047 +1.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 66.58 +0.56 +0.85%
Murban 17 hours 67.86 +0.37 +0.55%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 58.59 -1.10 -1.84%
Basra Light 17 hours 67.23 -1.54 -2.24%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 64.69 -1.28 -1.94%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.04 -1.15 -1.71%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.04 -1.15 -1.71%
Girassol 17 hours 66.42 -1.06 -1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 44.47 +0.28 +0.63%
Canadian Condensate 7 days 53.97 +0.28 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 57.77 +0.28 +0.49%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.72 +0.28 +0.54%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 53.47 +0.28 +0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 54.97 +0.28 +0.51%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Giddings 17 hours 46.00 -1.50 -3.16%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.94 +1.19 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.75 -1.42 -2.78%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.70 -1.42 -2.58%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.70 -1.42 -2.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.25 -1.42 -2.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.32 +0.28 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 2 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 2 hours PDVSA moves to Moscow!!
  • 2 hours Ukraine: No gas? No votes.
  • 9 hours Tusk. Elon Tusk.
  • 18 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 9 hours Oil Prices Steady, Supported By OPEC Tightening Supplies
  • 4 hours Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 1 day Trump negotiated the release of American OIL Worker held captive in Yemen for the last Year and a Half
  • 2 mins Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 1 day Trojan horse: Russia Offers To Help Mediate Between India And Pakistan
  • 22 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 1 day Can Saudis Stop Exporting Oil to U.S.?
  • 21 hours Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind
  • 21 hours Dudley Calls US Oil Industry "Market Without a Brain"

Breaking News:

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

Alt Text

Emerging ‘Quality’ Problem To Haunt Oil Markets

The divergence between lighter and…

Alt Text

Why Oil Tanker Rates Just Doubled

Oil tanker rates doubled in…

Alt Text

Saudis Leaning Toward OPEC Cut Extension

Saudi Oil Minister al-Falih has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 01, 2019, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil storage china

China has found massive shale oil reserves in its northern Tianjin municipality, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

Two wells at a field have been flowing for more than 260 days, according to Dagang Oilfield, a subsidiary of state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

The newly found shale reserves will help boost China’s national energy security and economic development, Xinhua quoted CNPC as saying.

According to EIA estimates, China ranks third in the world in terms of technically recoverable shale oil resources, behind Russia and the United States. 

Over the past year, China’s biggest energy producers have started to tap more tight oil and gas wells, aiming to increase domestic oil and natural gas production at the world’s largest crude oil importer.

A PetroChina test oil well at a shale field in western China could finally mean a strong commercial potential for shale oil for the first time in the world’s top crude importer, Morgan Stanley said last month.  

PetroChina achieved a daily production rate of 100 tons of oil, or 733 barrels, from the Jimsar oil field in the western Xinjiang province, which suggests that shale drilling could finally have a true commercial potential in China, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

“We believe the Jimsar shale oil discovery is likely to trigger China’s shale oil revolution,” Morgan Stanley analyst Andy Meng wrote in the report.

The shale boom in China, however, would be just a fraction of the U.S. shale revolution—Morgan Stanley expects Chinese shale oil production could be 100,000 bpd-200,000 bpd by 2025, which is nothing compared to the millions of barrels of oil pumped in the U.S. every day.

According to EIA estimates, the seven key shale regions in the U.S. produced 8.314 million bpd of oil in February, and an 84,000-bpd increase is expected for March, with the Permian crossing the 4-million-bpd mark for the first time ever.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Reuters Survey: OPEC Oil Production Drops To Four-Year Low
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry
Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

 BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

 Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

 Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com