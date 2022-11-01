China’s Covid Strategy Is Keeping Oil Prices In Check

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.71 +2.18 +2.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.91 +2.10 +2.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.73 +1.03 +1.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.986 -0.369 -5.81%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.586 +0.060 +2.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 81.53 -1.37 -1.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.586 +0.060 +2.38%

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.95 -1.96 -2.13%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.97 -2.13 -2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.29 -0.94 -1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 336 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.91 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.54 -1.00 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.44 -1.15 -1.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 65.28 -1.37 -2.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 88.68 -1.37 -1.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 86.93 -1.37 -1.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 84.08 -1.37 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 80.78 -1.37 -1.67%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 80.78 -1.37 -1.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 82.08 -1.37 -1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 91.03 -1.37 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 80.38 -1.37 -1.68%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 76.75 -1.25 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 97.09 -1.37 -1.39%

BP Boosts Buybacks As Q3 Profit Doubles To $8.2 Billion

The Global Treasury Market Is Under Pressure As Fed Raises Rates

The Global Treasury Market Is Under Pressure As Fed Raises Rates

As the Fed continues to…

Record U.S. Crude Exports Push Oil Prices Higher

Record U.S. Crude Exports Push Oil Prices Higher

Oil markets are back in…

Baker Hughes Shows Weak U.S. Drilling Activity

Baker Hughes Shows Weak U.S. Drilling Activity

The number of total active…

Premium Content

China’s Covid Strategy Is Keeping Oil Prices In Check

By Michael Kern - Nov 01, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
While oil prices were up on Tuesday morning, having just posted the first monthly gain since May, worrying industrial data out of China is holding prices back.

WTI

Oil

Rig

Chart of the Week
Profits

 - As US oil majors such as ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) see their stock prices hit all-time highs, soaring 75% and 52% in 2022 to date, the Biden administration might be increasingly tempted to squeeze them for funds. 

- The five largest global oil companies have posted net income totaling almost 60 billion in Q3 2022 alone, increasing the risks of government intervention including a US windfall tax (see below). 

- Chevron has already warned that increasing taxation on oil production will just reduce output, a risky development at a time when upstream investment is still more than 45% below the 2014 peak.  

- Even though the motion faces headwinds, Senate Democrats have already suggested institutionalizing a gasoline export ban whenever the national domestic price reaches at least $3.12 per US gallon over the prior seven days’ averages. 

Market Movers

- Beating analysts’ forecasts, Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) posted a net income of $42.4 billion in Q3, almost 40% higher year-on-year and slightly lower than the all-time high Q2 results.

- Market shares of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) plummeted by almost 10% after Lula da Silva won the second round of the country’s presidential elections by a narrow margin. 

- US oil major ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will be the third and final international partner for Qatar’s 16 mtpa North Field South LNG project, having been handed a 6.25% stake (smaller than TotalEnergies’ and Shell’s 9.375% stake). 

Tuesday, November 01, 2022

Oil prices have recorded their first monthly gains since May, with ICE Brent finishing October just below the $95 per barrel mark. However, the relative strength recently has been tainted by China’s ongoing woes, with its October industrial and services activity seeing a huge month-on-month drop, highlighting the pain and insecurity that the zero-Covid policy continues to wreak in the country.

UN-Brokered Ukraine Grain Deal Collapses. Global wheat prices soared by 5-6% following the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal that renewed Ukrainian grain shipments, with Russia suspending its participation in the deal after a drone attack on its fleet in Crimea.

White House Mulls Oil Windfall Tax. US President Joe Biden called on oil and gas companies to stop “war profiteering” and use their record profits to lower the cost of transportation fuels for Americans, implicitly threatening them with a windfall tax if they fail to do so. 

OPEC Really Believes in the Oil Markets. In its 2022 World Oil Outlook, OPEC raised its medium- and long-term oil demand forecasts, anticipating a further 8 million b/d of growth by 2030 to 108.3 million b/d, in stark contrast with the fossil-fuel-pessimistic forecast published last week by the IEA. 

US East Coast Feels the Diesel Squeeze. With US East Coast diesel inventories half of what they normally should be at this time of year, retail prices in PADD1 (a huge heating oil demand hub) have soared above $6 per gallon recently, some $1.3/USG higher than retail prices in Texas.

Nigeria Unveils First Real Auction in 15 Years. The government of Nigeria is planning to auction seven deep-water offshore oil blocks in waters outside of Lagos next year, more than 15 years after it had last conducted market bidding for new acreage (back then it was for 45 oil blocks). 

No Freeport LNG Restart before Checks. US federal regulators have informed Freeport LNG to provide the information required for the planned restart of the plant after a June 2022 pipeline explosion, with time running short for the planned November reboot of liquefaction. 

Ecopetrol Board Chaos Weakens Colombian Peso. Colombia’s state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) replaced the head of its board of directors only one day after his appointment, increasing risks of further state interference and hitting the Colombian peso hard last week. 

EV Battery Production Faces Headwinds. A recently published S&P Global Mobility report stated EV battery producers are facing an uphill battle in securing raw materials as lithium-ion battery demand is set to increase to 3.4 TWh by 2030, singling out lithium, nickel, and cobalt. 

US Wants Wider Export Controls on China. The ongoing US-EU trade talks also touched upon Europe’s increasingly troublesome cooperation with China, with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai advising the EU to implement an export-control regime, a route that Europe is still wary to take.    

Russia Price Cap Remains an Enigma. The US Treasury Department indicated that vessels of Russian petroleum loaded before and unloaded at their destination before January 19, 2023, will not be subject to the price cap, oddly enough easing the pressure on Russian cargoes this month.

US to Build First-Ever Polish Nuclear Plant. The Polish government announced that US nuclear firm Westinghouse, to be sold soon to Canada’s Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) for $7.9 billion, will build the country’s first nuclear plant with an assumed commissioning date of 2033.

Colombia Flaunts Oil Cooperation with Venezuela. Colombian President Gustavo Petro arrived today in Caracas for his first official visit, seeking to discuss the revival of three exploration and production projects in Venezuela that could see Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and PDVSA working together. 

The EV-Metals Partnership That Was Too Good to Happen. US carmaker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was in talks with Glencore (LON:GLEN) to buy up to 20% of the mining and trading giant, in a move that would guarantee the supply of key EV metals, but the deal fell through due to Tesla’s environmental concerns.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

