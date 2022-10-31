Deep OPEC Output Cuts Upend Biden’s Attempt To Lower Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 86.53 -1.37 -1.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 94.83 -0.94 -0.98%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.62 +0.30 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 6.355 +0.671 +11.81%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.811 -0.096 -3.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 81.53 -1.37 -1.65%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.811 -0.096 -3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 91.91 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.10 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 89.23 -1.20 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 336 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 95.61 -1.10 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 95.54 -1.41 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.59 -1.92 -3.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 66.65 -1.18 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 90.05 -1.18 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 88.30 -1.18 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 85.45 -1.18 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 83.45 -1.18 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 92.40 -1.18 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 2 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 10 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 8 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 10 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Prices At The Pump Fall For Third Straight Week

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil prices slipped further on…

Biden Just Put A Floor Under Oil. Will It Work?

Biden Just Put A Floor Under Oil. Will It Work?

This week, the Biden Administration…

U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices

U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices

Biden's plan to reduce oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Deep OPEC Output Cuts Upend Biden’s Attempt To Lower Oil Prices

By Robert Rapier - Oct 31, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • In an effort to combat rising prices, earlier this year President Biden began the largest drawdown of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in U.S. history.
  • OPEC+ undid Biden’s SPR release by making deep output cuts, starting in November.
  • OPEC+ interests are fundamentally different than the interests of the U.S. consumer.
Join Our Community

I tell people that to understand OPEC, you have to put yourself in their position. Their objective is to maximize the value of the oil they have in the ground. That objective is directly contrary to the desires of most U.S. politicians and consumers — which is access to cheap gasoline. Oil prices have been rising since the pandemic-related production disruption in 2020. That price rise accelerated when Russia invaded Ukraine.

In an effort to combat rising prices, earlier this year President Biden began the largest drawdown of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in U.S. history. That was aimed at combating oil prices that had surged past $100/bbl, and it was certainly a factor that helped reduce oil prices.

To the extent that the SPR drawdown reduced oil prices, it cost OPEC money. Further — with 35% of the world’s 2021 oil production — OPEC holds the trump card. This month they played it.

With the SPR level 33% below the level of a year ago — and at the lowest level since 1984 — OPEC announced deep output cuts. 

OPEC and non-OPEC allies — generally referred to as OPEC+ — agreed at this week’s meeting in Vienna to reduce production by 2 million BPD from November levels. In comparison, the rate of drawdown of the SPR over the past six months has been less than 1 million BPD.

Thus, in one fell swoop OPEC+ undid the attempt by the Biden Administration to add more oil to the market.

Draining the SPR was never a sustainable move. Further, it endangered U.S. energy security by reducing our oil reserve, and now OPEC has exploited that vulnerability.

Related: Eni CEO: Europe Will Have To Rely On U.S. Oil To Replace Russian Supply

The White House released a statement, indicating its displeasure with OPEC’s move. It read in part:

“The President is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. At a time when maintaining a global supply of energy is of paramount importance, this decision will have the most negative impact on lower- and middle-income countries that are already reeling from elevated energy prices.”

President Biden surely realizes that OPEC is not our friend. Further — at least with the Saudis — they would probably rather deal with Republicans. So, they may believe that announcing this move just before the November elections could hurt Biden. 

What looks shortsighted to President Biden may look brilliant from OPEC’s perspective. Their interests are not our interests. They want to derive as much oil revenue as they can from their reserves, without pushing the world into recession and crashing prices. 

That’s bad in general for U.S. consumers, but there are ways to fight OPEC. If you are in the position to do so, buy an electric vehicle and insulate yourself from their attempts to boost prices. If that’s not an option, considering buying yourself some shares in oil companies, which rise when OPEC’s decisions boost oil prices.

To its credit, the White House did say OPEC’s move is a “reminder of why it is so critical that the United States reduce its reliance on foreign sources of fossil fuels.” But that seems to be a lesson that the Biden Administration is having to learn the hard way.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening
Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil
Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports

Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports
Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com