IEF: EU Embargo Could Send Oil Prices “Well Above $100”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.65 +2.12 +2.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.96 +2.15 +2.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.73 +1.03 +1.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.668 -0.687 -10.81%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.606 +0.080 +3.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 81.53 -1.37 -1.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.606 +0.080 +3.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.95 -1.96 -2.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.97 -2.13 -2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.29 -0.94 -1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 336 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.91 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.54 -1.00 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.44 -1.15 -1.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 65.28 -1.37 -2.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 88.68 -1.37 -1.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 86.93 -1.37 -1.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.08 -1.37 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 80.78 -1.37 -1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 80.78 -1.37 -1.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 82.08 -1.37 -1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.03 -1.37 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 80.38 -1.37 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 76.75 -1.25 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 97.09 -1.37 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 22 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 10 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 day European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 13 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gazprom’s Natural Gas Exports Plummet By 43%

China’s Covid Strategy Is Keeping Oil Prices In Check

China’s Covid Strategy Is Keeping Oil Prices In Check

While oil prices recorded their…

Exxon’s Q3 Net Profit Soars To New Record

Exxon’s Q3 Net Profit Soars To New Record

Exxon Mobil Corp reported record-breaking…

Record U.S. Crude Exports Push Oil Prices Higher

Record U.S. Crude Exports Push Oil Prices Higher

Oil markets are back in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEF: EU Embargo Could Send Oil Prices “Well Above $100”

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The International Energy Forum believes the price of Brent could easily break above $100 when the EU embargo on Russian oil comes into effect.
  • The IEF believes the oil market could lose anywhere between 1 million and 3 million barrels per day when the sanctions take effect.
  • The secretary general of the IEF emphasized that physical markets are very tight while paper markets are pricing in bad economic news.
Join Our Community

Brent crude prices could easily break above $100 per barrel again if losses of supply from Russia are close to 3 million barrels per day (bpd) when the EU embargo on Russian crude imports by sea enters into force next month, the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum (IEF) thinks.

The IEF and many consuming countries, not only the United States, are concerned about what will happen to the oil market when the EU sanctions kick in, Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the IEF, told Bloomberg TV in an interview on the sidelines of the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi. 

According to the IEF, the world’s largest international organization of energy ministers, the oil market could lose anywhere between 1 million bpd and 3 million bpd of oil supply from Russia when the sanctions take effect.

In recent months, there have been many predictions and a lot of speculation about what might happen with the embargo, but “This is when you’ll actually see Russian barrels come off the market,” IEF’s McMonigle told Bloomberg.

“Maybe Russia will figure a way around it, but not at first,” McMonigle added.

If 3 million bpd of Russian oil is lost, Brent Crude will easily break $100 a barrel, he said.  

There will be a lot of volatility as the embargo begins because there will not be much transparency about the actual number of Russian barrels coming off the market, according to McMonigle.

So Brent prices could go “well above $100” with a lot of volatility, which is not good for the market, he said.

Early on Tuesday, Brent was up by 2% at $94.74 as of 8:55 a.m. ET as the U.S. dollar weakened today.

Commenting on the current market situation, McMonigle told Bloomberg, “The physical markets are very tight. The paper markets are pricing in bad economic news and a recession.”   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Covid Strategy Is Keeping Oil Prices In Check

Next Post

Kremlin: British Participation In Nord Stream Attack Will Not Go Unretaliated
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on November 01 2022 said:
    Every time the EU or the G7 talks about banning or capping the price of Russian oil or gas, prices surge higher. The EU oil embargo on Russian seaborne oil exports starting on 5 December is no exception. I therefore could see Brent crude surging to $100-$110 a barrel.

    This may or may not cause shortages in the global oil markets. The reason is that Russia has so many buyers competing for its oil. Therefore, the bulk of Russian oil exports will continue to head towards the Asia-Pacific region with the rest being sold by both China and India around the world particularly to the EU and the United States as refined petroleum products from bought Russian crude.

    Even if there was a small reduction in Russian oil and petroleum products exports, Russia will still gain more income from rising crude and products prices.

    Either way, Russia will be in a win-win situation while the EU and the world will be paying higher crude and products prices.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening
Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil
Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports

Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports
The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut

The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com