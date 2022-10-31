Why Tesla Considered Taking A Stake In Glencore

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.11 -1.79 -2.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 94.62 -1.15 -1.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.31 +0.69 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.139 +0.455 +8.00%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.819 -0.088 -3.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 3 days 82.90 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.819 -0.088 -3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.91 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.10 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 89.23 -1.20 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 335 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 95.61 -1.10 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 95.54 -1.41 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.59 -1.92 -3.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.65 -1.18 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 90.05 -1.18 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 88.30 -1.18 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 85.45 -1.18 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 83.45 -1.18 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 92.40 -1.18 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 6 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

German Commission Proposes 12 Euro Cent Gas Price Cap

Survey: 57% Of U.S. Voters Support SPR Releases To Lower Gasoline Prices

Survey: 57% Of U.S. Voters Support SPR Releases To Lower Gasoline Prices

A recent survey has found…

The Southern Hemisphere Will Suffer Most From Europe’s Energy Crisis

The Southern Hemisphere Will Suffer Most From Europe’s Energy Crisis

Europe’s energy crisis will have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Why Tesla Considered Taking A Stake In Glencore

By Michael Kern - Oct 31, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Tesla was in talks with Glencore earlier this year about potentially buying a stake in the mining giant, sources with knowledge of the matter told the Financial Times on Monday, as EV manufacturers are increasingly looking to forge partnerships and closer ties with miners to procure critical metals.

But the talks, initiated last year, ended in March this year without a deal being reached, FT’s sources said.   

Tesla was said to be considering buying up to 20% of Glencore, a mining giant with an extensive production of nickel, copper, cobalt, and other minerals. Glencore is also the biggest recycler of batteries in the world and is reportedly looking to add lithium to its trading portfolio, although the company itself doesn’t mine lithium.

Despite the fact that the rumored Tesla-Glencore equity stake deal didn’t go through, the relationships between electric vehicle manufacturers and miners have become closer in recent years as carmakers are competing to secure metals supply for EV batteries.

The expected EV boom will hinge on the availability of critical raw materials such as copper, nickel, lithium, aluminum, and cobalt.

Other carmakers have invested in metals mining start-ups, but none have taken a major stake in a legacy mining giant so far.

For example, Stellantis became this year the second-largest shareholder in Vulcan Energy Resources, a start-up lithium producer that is aiming to become the world’s first lithium producer with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, analysts and copper producers have recently said that the pace of the energy transition could be slowed by a looming shortage of copper.

The decarbonization drive will increase the intensity of copper use globally, U.S. copper producer Freeport-McMoRan, the world’s largest listed copper miner, said in a Q3 earnings presentation earlier this month. Structural demand growth tied to decarbonization, combined with limited supply development, is expected to result in large supply deficits in the copper market, the company noted.   

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Equinor Boss: Natural Gas Supply Crunch Won’t Be Fixed With Price Cap

Next Post

Equinor Boss: Natural Gas Supply Crunch Won’t Be Fixed With Price Cap

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com