Giant Oil Traders Are Pivoting To Lithium And Battery Tech

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.18 -0.35 -0.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 5 hours 94.83 -0.94 -0.98%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.62 +0.30 +0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.281 -0.074 -1.16%
Graph down Gasoline 5 hours 2.811 -0.096 -3.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 81.53 -1.37 -1.65%
Chart Gasoline 5 hours 2.811 -0.096 -3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 91.91 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.10 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 89.23 -1.20 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 336 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 95.61 -1.10 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 95.54 -1.41 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 57.44 -1.15 -1.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 66.65 -1.18 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 90.05 -1.18 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 88.30 -1.18 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 85.45 -1.18 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 83.45 -1.18 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 92.40 -1.18 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 4 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 12 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 10 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 12 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Biden Says Big Oil’s Windfall Profits Result Of ‘Brutal War’

Baker Hughes Shows Weak U.S. Drilling Activity

Baker Hughes Shows Weak U.S. Drilling Activity

The number of total active…

U.S. LNG Cannot Replace The Russian Natural Gas That Europe Has Lost

U.S. LNG Cannot Replace The Russian Natural Gas That Europe Has Lost

While U.S. LNG has helped…

The Global Treasury Market Is Under Pressure As Fed Raises Rates

The Global Treasury Market Is Under Pressure As Fed Raises Rates

As the Fed continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Giant Oil Traders Are Pivoting To Lithium And Battery Tech

By Alex Kimani - Oct 31, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Oil traders jumping into the lithium gravy train might soon become an industry-wide trend.
  • So far this year, we have witnessed several key commodity traders enter into the lithium business using various avenues.
  • Lithium prices have continued taking out fresh highs, and hit an all-time high just two weeks ago amid booming demand from the electric car market.
Join Our Community

Breaking news: the much-touted commodity market boom is officially over. Metals, energy, and agriculture prices have all tumbled from their March peak as inflationary pressure, higher interest rates and a brawny dollar took a heavy toll on the two-year rally. Since June, key commodity indices have been on a downward trajectory, raising questions about whether the budding commodity supercycle is dead on arrival. There’s a notable exception to that trend, though: lithium.  Lithium prices have continued taking out fresh highs, and hit an all-time high just two weeks ago amid booming demand from the electric car market. According to battery supply chain researcher and pricing agency Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, Chinese battery grade lithium carbonate hit an all-time high of CNY 564,500 per tonne, or $77,320 a tonne, more than doubling so far in 2022. Prices for lithium hydroxide, a vital ingredient in batteries with high nickel content, are up nearly 150% this year, trading at $73,925. Lithium prices have now trended upwards for 24 straight months as the EV market continues to expand at a breakneck speed with global EV sales hitting one million for the first time in September. 

It, therefore, comes as a little surprise that oil and commodity traders are beginning to pivot heavily to the lithium business as battery manufacturers scramble to secure supplies. 

More Liquidity

So far this year, we have witnessed several key commodity traders enter into the lithium business using various avenues. Back in January, metals and minerals trader Traxys Europe S.A. signed an offtake agreement with Austrian lithium producer European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) to support the development and commercialisation of the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria. Under the MOA, European Lithium will work with Traxys to negotiate suitable commercial terms for a product offtake and/or marketing agreement for EUR’s Lithium Hydroxide (LiOH) including any by-products from the Wolfsberg Project.

Related: Deep OPEC Output Cuts Upend Biden’s Attempt To Lower Oil Prices

In May, giant Swiss trading firm Trafigura bought a stake in lithium processing company Green Lithium. The equity investment will support Green Lithium's development phase funding round and the development of one of the first centralized commercial lithium refineries in Europe, which will supply European electric vehicle and battery manufacturers with battery-grade lithium chemicals. Trafigura estimates lithium demand will hit 800,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent this year, exceeding supply by a good 140,000 tons, and has predicted that demand will rise by a further 200,000 to 250,000 tons annually through 2025.

Market experts see the latest developments as a big positive for the lithium industry. Until fairly recently, lithium was almost impossible to trade due to prices being fixed in long-term private contracts between the handful of dominant suppliers and their customers, with no need for middlemen. But surging demand is now shaking up the way  lithium is bought and sold, and in a good way: according to Blomberg, supply deals have become dramatically shorter, with floating prices linked to the spot market while exchanges from Chicago to Singapore are encouraged enough to experiment with new futures contracts.

The activity of traders in the lithium market should make this a more transparent and efficient market over time. It's like oil in the 70s when governments would sell to consumers but then traders started providing services and that helped growing and developing the market faster. Lithium's starting to go through that process,’’ Martim Facada, a lithium trader at Traxys, has told Bloomberg.

But lithium and green energy investments are by no means the sole preserve of independent trading desks with scores on fossil fuel companies also at it. To wit, Koch Industries, the conglomerate with its fingers in a range of industries, from oil refining to chemical production, lumber and paper mills, glass, and electronics, is reportedly investing hundreds of millions of dollars in battery companies. 

According to the Wall Street Journal,  Koch has sunk at least $750 million into battery makers and battery material companies over at least 10 investments.

Meanwhile, in spring 2022, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reportedly signed two significant contracts with Australian mining operators as it continues to localize and secure the supply of critical components and materials.

Energy Transition

Oil traders jumping into the lithium gravy train might soon become an industry-wide trend.

BloombergNEF estimates that the global transition will require ~$173 trillion in energy supply and infrastructure investment over the next three decades. On top of that, renewable energy is expected to provide 85% of our energy needs by 2050. 

BNEF projects that by 2030, consumption of lithium and nickel by the battery sector will be at least 5x current levels while demand for cobalt, used in many battery types, will jump by about 70%. 

Meanwhile, diverse EV and battery commodities such as copper, manganese, iron, phosphorus and graphite all needed in clean energy technologies, and to expand electricity grids will see sharp spikes in demand. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Energy, 13 new battery cell gigafactories are expected to come online in the U.S. by 2025.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Must Act Now To Secure Lithium Supply
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening
Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil
Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports

Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports
Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com