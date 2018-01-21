New Breakthrough Boosts Solar Fuel Efficiency

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 63.31 -0.58 -0.91%
Brent Crude 2 days 68.61 -0.70 -1.01%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.941 -0.047 -1.57%
Mars US 2 days 63.47 -0.93 -1.44%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.20 +0.13 +0.19%
Urals 3 days 66.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.56 -0.24 -0.35%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.56 -0.24 -0.35%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.87 -0.83 -1.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.03 +0.34 +0.58%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.941 -0.047 -1.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 65.63 -0.55 -0.83%
Murban 3 days 68.73 -0.60 -0.87%
Iran Heavy 3 days 65.54 -0.90 -1.35%
Basra Light 3 days 64.17 -0.54 -0.83%
Saharan Blend 3 days 69.16 -0.89 -1.27%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.87 -0.83 -1.19%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.87 -0.83 -1.19%
Girassol 3 days 68.37 -0.78 -1.13%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.20 +0.13 +0.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 37.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 100 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 100 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 100 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 100 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 100 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 100 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 100 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 100 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 100 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.56 -0.24 -0.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 59.75 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 3 days 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.44 +0.28 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 3 days 57.32 -0.58 -1.00%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.27 -0.58 -0.94%
Eagle Ford 3 days 61.27 -0.58 -0.94%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 59.82 -0.58 -0.96%
Kansas Common 4 days 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 2 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 2 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 2 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 2 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 2 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 2 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 3 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 3 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 3 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 3 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 3 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 3 days Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 3 days Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 3 days Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 4 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 4 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 4 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 4 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 4 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 4 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 4 days Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 4 days Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 5 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 5 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 5 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 5 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 5 days India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 5 days India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 5 days Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 6 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 6 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 6 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 6 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 6 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 6 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 6 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 6 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 9 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 9 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On

Breaking News:

U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World

Alt Text

Chernobyl Disaster Site Transformed Into Massive Solar Plant

Just 100 meters from the…

Alt Text

How China Is Killing India’s Solar Industry

In India’s race to boost…

Alt Text

The Solar Tech That Is Making Cleaner Oil

As oil’s supermajors face increasing…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Related News

New Breakthrough Boosts Solar Fuel Efficiency

By Brian Westenhaus - Jan 21, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Solar

University of Twente researchers have made significant efficiency improvements to the technology used to generate solar fuels. This involves the direct conversion of energy from sunlight into a usable fuel (in this case, hydrogen). Using only earth-abundant materials, they developed the most efficient conversion method to date. The trick was to decouple the site where sunlight is captured from the site where the conversion reaction takes place.

The study has been published in the journal Nature Energy.

Researchers around the world are working on the development of solar fuel technology. The research involves generating sustainable fuels using only sunlight, CO2 and water, the basic ingredients used by plants.

A group of researchers from the University of Twente’s MESA+ research institute are working on a solar-to-fuel device that produces hydrogen. They have now achieved a major breakthrough in this area of fundamental research. Using earth-abundant materials (i.e. avoiding the use of scarce and expensive precious metals), they have developed the most efficient method to date for converting light into hydrogen.

The system consists of silicon microwires less than one tenth of a millimeter long, the tops of which are coated with a catalyst. The photons (light particles) are collected between the microwires. The chemical reaction in which hydrogen is formed takes place on the catalyst at the tips of the microwires. Related: The Best Places In The World To Mine Bitcoin

By varying the density and length of the microwires, the researchers ultimately achieved a maximum efficiency of 10.8 percent. They managed to achieve this by decoupling the site where the photons are collected from the site where the conversion reaction takes place. This is necessary because catalysts usually reflect light.

But, to make the conversion as efficient as possible you want them to absorb as much light as possible. It is important to achieve this decoupling at the microscale, because at larger scales the conductivity of the silicon microwires becomes the limiting factor.

Professor Jurriaan Huskens, one of the researchers involved, stated that 10.8 percent is the highest ever efficiency for a silicon-based design. However, a further increase in efficiency – to fifteen percent – is needed to make the technology economically viable.

Sounds great from a really brief press release. One suspects there is a rush to publish and a desire to get some patent work underway. 10.8 percent is a top of the line accomplishment suggesting the 15 percent line might be on its way. Let’s hope they don’t stop there and the build costs are sensible.

By New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Chernobyl Disaster Site Transformed Into Massive Solar Plant
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?
The Biggest Oil Collapse In History

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History

 Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

 Will The Dollar Survive The Petro-Yuan?

Will The Dollar Survive The Petro-Yuan?

 Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com