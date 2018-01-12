Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 45 mins 64.30 +0.50 +0.78%
Brent Crude 14 mins 69.81 +0.55 +0.79%
Natural Gas 45 mins 3.200 +0.116 +3.76%
Mars US 15 mins 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
Urals 17 hours 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.32 +0.70 +1.01%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.22 +0.54 +0.92%
Natural Gas 45 mins 3.200 +0.116 +3.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.23 -0.10 -0.15%
Murban 2 days 69.13 -0.05 -0.07%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.11 +0.76 +1.15%
Basra Light 2 days 64.63 -0.10 -0.15%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.63 +0.79 +1.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.32 +0.70 +1.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.32 +0.70 +1.01%
Girassol 2 days 69.62 +0.70 +1.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.17 +0.45 +1.11%
Western Canadian Select 91 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 91 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 91 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 91 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 91 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 91 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 91 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 91 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 17 hours 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.97 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 58.25 +0.50 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 58.55 -12.78 -17.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 mins Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 4 hours Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 5 hours Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 7 hours Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 19 hours Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 23 hours Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 1 day Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 1 day Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 1 day Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 1 day Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 1 day Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 2 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 2 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 2 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 2 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 2 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 2 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 3 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 3 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 3 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 3 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 3 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 3 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 3 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 3 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 4 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 4 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 4 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 4 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 4 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 4 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 4 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 4 days Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 7 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 7 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 7 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 7 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 7 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 7 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea

Breaking News:

Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities

Is $70 The Ceiling For Oil Prices?

Is $70 The Ceiling For Oil Prices?

Oil has rallied far higher…

Energy Sector Could Benefit Most From Trump’s Tax Plan

Energy Sector Could Benefit Most From Trump’s Tax Plan

President Trump’s recently signed tax…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices

By Irina Slav - Jan 12, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Yellow sea oil platform

China imported 12 percent less crude oil in December than in November, when crude imports had hit a record high, sparking immediate concern about demand from one of the world’s top consumers. While some say the slump is due to Beijing’s aggressive stance on fighting pollution, others say it is merely a seasonal decline.

The record-high November oil shipments to China were stockpiled, and used by refiners during the last month of the year, suggesting that the latter explanation is likely, and that China’s stockpiles are quite hefty.

Despite the December lull, for full-2017, crude oil import figures reveal a 10.1-percent increase from 2016, at 8.43 million barrels daily. What’s more, the first batch of oil import quotas issued by the government last month also gave market players cause for optimism: at 121.32 million tons, these are high enough to suggest a rebound in oil imports this year as they were 75 percent higher than the first allocations for 2017.

China is now the world’s biggest oil importer, overtaking the United States for the first time ever and likely to soon become the biggest natural gas importer, too: shipments of the “bridge fuel” hit a record in December amid harsh winter weather and a continuing move away from coal.

Related: UAE Oil Minister: OPEC Deal Could Extend Beyond 2018

Miners also have reason to be happy with China: copper and iron ore imports also reached record levels last year as some local production capacity was closed due to subpar efficiency and high levels of pollution, causing it to be replaced with imports.

China is the top global steelmaker, consuming about two-thirds of seaborne iron ore shipments, and on track to use growing amounts of the steel it produces at home, Bloomberg notes, which signals further economic growth and therefore more good news for oil and gas exporters.

Despite the huge investments being made in renewable energy, the Chinese economy will continue to need fossil fuels for the foreseeable future. Yet crude oil may step aside to make way for more gas in the coming years.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier

Next Post

Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Most Commented

Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com